Aune’s 32 lead Virginia past Bigfork, 68-21

VIRGINIA — Rian Aune poured in a career-high 32 points Friday to lead the Blue Devils to a 68-21 victory over visiting Bigfork.
Aune’s effort included six 3-pointers, while Lexiss Trygg chipped in with 16 points in the win.
Head coach Spencer Aune said sophomore guard “shot the ball really well,’’ was attacking and finding open shots.
With the hot hand, her teammates were getting the ball to her, and “she was able to knock them down.’’
Coach Aune was pleased with his team’s effort overall.
“We played well. We executed pretty well offensively and defensively’’ and everyone got a lot of playing time.
The defensive pressure Virginia put on the Huskies was probably the biggest factor, he added.
“Our defensive pressure lead to some good shots for us on the offensive end. We were able to knock those down.’’
The Blue Devil girls host Eveleth-Gilbert at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 3 as part of a Virginia/Eveleth-Gilbert doubleheader. The Virginia boys will host Eveleth-Gilbert at 7:15 p.m.
Bigfork 12 9 — 21
Virginia 46 32 — 68
Bigfork: Madysen Tendrup 2, Kristen Grover 2, Natalie Haley 12, Matayah Simonson 3, Hannah Hastings 2. 3-pointers: None. Free throws; 3-4. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
Virginia: Anna Fink 7, Rian Aune 32, Halee Zorman 3, Lexiss Trygg 16, Kaylee Iverson 3, Kelsey Squires 2, Sophie Christofferson 5. 3-pointers; Fink 1, Aune 6, Christofferson 1. Free throws: 6-9. Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.
MI-B Holiday Classic
Third Place Game
Mountain Iron-Buhl 89,
Pine River-Backus 57
At Mountain Iron, the Rangers responded from a tough loss to Duluth Marshall Thursday night to knock off Pine River-Backus, 89-57, in the MI-B Holiday Classic.
A team official said the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls came ready to play Friday and responded to a challenge from head Jeff Buffetta.
Jordan Zubich led the Rangers with 20 points, Mia Ganyo dropped in 16 and Ava Butler chipped in with 13.
PR-B was paced by Rylie Hirschey with 23 points.
MI-B (5-2) plays at International Falls on Jan. 6.
Pine River-Backus 23 34 — 57
Mountain Iron-Buhl 47 42 — 89
PRB: Sidney Lodge 4, Olivia Adkins 3, Ramsey Tulenchik 5, Claire Dahl 6, Jamie Johnson 10, Rylie Hirschey 23, Emma Barchus 6. 3-pointers: Tulenchik 1, Dahl 2, Hirschey 4, E. Barchus 2. Free throws: 6-11. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Lodge, Tulenchhik.
MI-B: Laney Ryan 1, Jacie Kvas 8, Hali Savela 5, Jordan Zubich 20, Brooke Niska 7, Miah Gellerstedt 6, Gabby Lira 2, Sage Ganyo 7, Mia Ganyo 16, Ava Butler 13, Lauren Maki 4. 3-pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 2, Niska 1, S. Ganyo 1, M. Ganyo 1. Butler 1. Free throws: 18-23. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
Title Game
Cromwell-Wright 83,
Duluth Marshall 76
At Mountain Iron, two of the best teams in northeastern Minnesota did battle for the MI-B Holiday Classic championship and No. 2 Cromwell-Wright came out on top over No. 3 Duluth Marshall, 83-76.
Taya Hakamaki paced the Class A Cardinals with 34 points, while Shaily Hakamaki added 15, Natalee Hakamaki had 11 and Andrea Porernich put in 10.
The Class AA Hilltoppers, meanwhile, got 33 points from Gianna Kneepkens, Grace Kirk scored 18 and Merlea Mrozik added 14.
C-W 38 45 — 83
DM 27 49 — 76
C-W: Taya Hakamaki 34, Emmalee Hoover 3, Shaily Hakamaki 25, Natalee Hakamaki 11, Andrea Pocernich 10. 3-pointers: T. Hakamaki 4, Hoover 1, S. Hakamaki 4. Pocernich 2. Free throws: 8-15. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: N. Hakamaki.
DM: Grace Kick 18, Gianna Kneepkens 33, Merlea Mrozik 14. Dasia Starks 9, Maritsa Harris 2. 3-pointers: Kneepkens 3, Mrozik 4, Starks 2. Free throws: 11-14. Total fouls: 16. Foueld out: Kirk.
MI-B Holiday Classic All-Tournament Team
• Taya Hakamaki, Cromwell-Wright
• Shaily Hakamaki, Cromwell-Wright
• Natalee Hakamaki, Cromwell-Wright
• Gianna Kneepkens, Duluth Marshall
• Grace Kirk, Duluth Marshall
• Jordan Zubich, Mountain Iron-Buhl
• Brooke Niska, Mountain Iron-Buhl
• Riley Hirschey, Pine River-Backus
Esko Coaches Classic
Mesabi East 64,
Esko 30
At Esko, the Giants put together a solid defensive game, limited its turnovers and rebounded well to knock off the Eskomos in a championship semifinal game, 64-30.
Ava Hill paced Mesabi East with 20 points, Hannah Hannuksela tallied 18 and Kora Forsline added 10 in the win.
In the Coaches Classic title game at 4:15 p.m. today, the Giants will take on Class 3A St. Anthony Village.
Head coach Chris Whiting said they are well-balanced with nice shooters and play good defense.
“It will be a nice challenge for us.’’
M. East 36 28 — 64
Esko 14 16 —3 0
ME: Ava Hill 20, Meghan Walker 6, Hannah Hannuksela 18, Kora Forsline 10, Maggie Lamppa 2, Mia Mattfield 8. 3-pointers: Hill 1, Walker 2, Hannuksela 1. Free throws: 13-16. Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.
Esko: Jayden Karppinen 5, Sarah Wagemaker 6, Mallory Sunnarborg 3, Ava Korby 2, Kristy DeMuth 2, Rachel Antonutti 3, Brenna Stark 2, Aila Gabel 7. 3-pointers: Gabel 1, Sunnarborg 1, Antonutti 1. Free throws: 3-8. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
Eveleth-Gilbert 59,
Barnum 30
At Esko, the Golden Bears put three players in double figures en route to a 59-30 win over Barnum in a consolation semifinal.
Eveleth-Gilbert was fueled by Elli Jankila with 14 points and Morgan Marks and Lauren Latvaaho with 10 points each.
The Golden Bears will face Cherry at 1 p.m. today for the tournament’s consolation championship.
Eveleth-Gilbert 30 29 — 59
Barnum 14 16 — 30
Eveleth-Gilbert: Lauren Latvaaho 10, Maggie Landwer 2, Payton Dosan 9, Lydia Delich 6, Amara Wilcox 2, Morgan Marks 10, Amara Carey 2, Liz Stanaway 4, Elli Jankila 14. 3-pointers: Marks 2. Free throws: 13-23. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
Barnum: Kyra Heaton 1, MaKenzee Schleret 5, Rayna Klejeski 5, Olivia Bogenholm 4, Anessa Davis 2, Madison Warnygora 8, Allison Marine 5. 3-pointers: Schleret 1, Warnygora 2. Free throws: 3-9. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
o
Other Coaches Classic games saw St. Anthony Village beat Hermantown, 62-58 in the other championship semifinal.
In the other consolation semifinal, Cherry defeated North Woods, 65-30.
Hoops for Hope Holiday Tournament
Deer River 51,
Ely 46
At Ely, the Timberwolves struggled from the floor and committed too many turnovers as they lost their tournament finale to Deer River, 51-46.
Ely head coach Darren Visser was pleased that his team kept scratching through the entire game and did a lot of good things on defense. In the end, they could just not overcome a 24-18 halftime deficit.
The Wolves (7-2) play at Littlefork-Big Falls on Jan. 6.
DR 24 27 — 51
Ely 18 28 — 46
DR: Taylor Peck 4, Nevaeh Evans 7, Shannon Reigel 2, Olexa O’Hern 5, Jessica Reigel 12, Torii Anttila 3, Bergland 14, Schaaf 4. 3-pointers: Evans 1, O’Hern 1, J. Reigel 1, Anttila 1. Free throws: 13-25. Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: None.
Ely: Erika Mattson 15, Brielle Kallberg 15, Grace LaTourell 3, Rachel Coughlin 3. Sarah Visser 1, Madeline Perry 5, Winter Sainio 4. 3-poiners: Mattson 2, LaTourell 1. Free throws: 17-28. Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: Mattson.
Northeast Range 34,
Wrenshall 29
At Ely, Jenna Smith led all scorers with 15 points as the Nighthawks flew by Wrenshall, 34-29.
Northeast Range also got double figures from Casey Zahnow, who put in 14. Wrenshall was paced by Hailey Tauzell with 13 points.
NE Range 13 21 — 34
Wrenshall 18 11 — 29
NER: Natalie Nelmark 3, Jenna Smith 15, Willa Koivisto 2, Casey Zahnow 14. 3-pointers: Nelmark 1, Smith 1. Free throws: 6-11. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Nelmark, Koivisto.
Wrenshall: Alexis Perry 4, Hannah Lattu 2, Hailey Tauzell 13, Janae Sjodin 2, Frenchie Klimek 4, Resberg 2, Nyberg 2. 3-pointers: None. Free throws: 3-13. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
South Ridge 55,
Carlton 48
At Ely, Paris FierkeLepp dropped in 15 points and South Ridge dunked Carlton, 55-48.
The Panthers got 11 points from Odella Olesiak and 10 from Alana Young.
S. Ridge 34 21 — 55
Carlton 20 28 — 48
SR: Svea Snickers 7, Paris FierkeLepp 15, Alana Young 10, Phylesha Plreston 7, Raina Schneider 4, Adella Olesiak 11, Leanna Olson 1. 3-pointers: Young 1, Plestron 2, Olesiak 1. Free throws: 11-18. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: FierkeLepp.
Carlton: Kaylee Asleson 5, Abby Mickle 15, Alaina Bennett 10, Bella Anderson 4, Sam Matarelli 12, Maddie Asleson 2. 3-pointers: K. Asleson. Free throws: 17-24. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
