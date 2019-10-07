Bears advance in Section 7A with win over Hilltoppers

VIRGINIA — In the second Section 7A tennis match of the day, Eveleth-Gilbert took on Duluth Marshall.
The Golden Bears came ready to play and walked over the Hilltoppers 6-1 to advance to Sartell, next Monday to face Pequot Lakes out of the South.
Eveleth-Gilbert was also celebrating Homecoming week but the that didn’t seem to bother the Golden Bears.
“I really think we played to our potential today,” E-G coach Dean Edstrom said. “Every kid looked ready out there.”
Not only because of homecoming but there was probably another reason that the Golden Bears wanted to play good tennis on Monday.
“If we would have lost, I would have cried and I wouldn’t be able to do my homework,” E-G No. 1 doubles player McKenna Edstrom said.
Eveleth-Gilbert jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead when Lydia Delich beat Brenna Bollins, 6-1, 6-2.
“She is playing some great tennis, offensively and defensively out there,” Edstrom said. “She gets us started.”
The Golden Bears added to the lead when at No. 1 doubles, McKenna Edstrom and Katelyn Torrel rolled by Alex D’Allaird and Elyse Orn, 6-0, 6-3, to give Eveleth-Gilbert a 2-0 lead.
“I like how we played,” McKenna Edstrom said. “We were focused out there.”
Eveleth-Gilbert grabbed a 3-0 lead when Hannah Beldo won at No. 4 singles, shutting out Grace Strandberg, 6-0, 6-0.
The Hilltoppers picked up their sole win of the match when Meredith Boettcher beat Gianna Odell at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-1.
The Golden Bears clinched the match after Mylee Young won at No. 3 singles, beating Samatha Woodhull, 6-1, 6-0.
Eveleth-Gilbert closed out the match with a pair of doubles wins.
Anna Beaudette and Kada Ceglar topped Hanna Widdes and Meagan Morehouse 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 in a third-set tiebreaker, while Julia Lindseth and Emma Ziegler coasted past Anna Koski and Eva Etter, 6-2, 6-3.
“I really think they thought that they had something to prove today,” Edstrom said. “Our goal all year has been to make it to Sartell and today we took care of that goal.”
Doubles player Edstrom is also ready to play in Sartell.
“I am really excited to go play there,” She said. “Its going to be a new experience for us.”
The Section 7A semifinals are set to start at 1 p.m. Monday at Stafit in Sartell, with the section title match to follow.
Eveleth-Gilbert 6, Duluth Marshall 1
Singles: No. 1 Lydia Delich, E-G, def. Brenna Bollins, DM, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 Meredith Boettcher, DM, def. Gianna Odella, E-G, 6-1 6-1; No. 3 Mylee Young, E-G def. Samatha Woodhull, DM, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 Hannah Beldo, E-G, def. Grace Strandberg, DM, 6-0, 6-0;
Doubles: No. 1 McKenna Edstrom/Katelyn Torrel, E-G, def. Alex D’Allaird/Elyse Orn, DM, 6-0, 6-3; No. 2 Anna Beaudette/Kada Ceglar, E-G, def. Hanna Widdes/Meagan Morehouse, DM, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8; No. 3 Julia Lindseth/Emma Ziegler, E-G, def. Anna Koski/Eva Etter, DM, 6-2, 6-3.
