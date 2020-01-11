Bears, Devils score road victories

COTTON — Jacob Sickel led all scorers with 16 points and three other Golden Bears hit double figures as Eveleth-Gilbert rolled to an 81-33 win over Lakeview Christian.
Will Bittmann also put in 14 for the Bears, while Carter Mavec and Zach Lindseth each added 14 points.
Eveleth-Gilbert led 45-10 at intermission and never looked back in the second half.
Lakeview Christian was led by Mathew Wright with 14 and Andrew Wright with 13.
The Bears (3-8) host International Falls on Tuesday.
Eveleth-Gilbert 45 36 — 81
Lakeview Christian 10 23 — 33
E-G: Carter Mavec 14, AJ Roen 7, Zach Lindseth 14, Carter Orent 2, Carter Flannigan 4, Josh Creer-Oberstar 9, Jacob Sickel 16, Will Bittmann 15. 3-pointers: Mavec 2, Roen 1, Sickel 3. Free throws: 5-11.
LC: Mathew Wright 14, Anders Easty 2, Jack Sofstrem 2, Andrew Wright 13, Johnny Jones 2. 3-pointers: M. Wright 2. Free throws: 9-14.
Virginia 70,
Crosby-Ironton 61
At Crosby, Jayden Bernard led all scorers with 33 points as the Blue Devils won their 10th straight game, 70-61, over Crosby-Ironton.
The Blue Devils led 33-23 at the half before the Rangers (9-3) outscored Virginia 38-37 in the second half.
Head coach Derek Aho said his team came out a bit slow before settling in and continuing their momentum from Friday night’s 77-64 win over Pequot Lakes. “We played a great game.’’
Virginia was able to break the Rangers’ press to get a few buckets and also used a man-to-man defense in the late going to take the 3-point baskets away from Crosby-Ironton.
Virginia (10-1) hosts Cloquet on Tuesday.
Crosby-Ironton 23 38 — 61
Virginia 33 37 — 70
CI: Dakota Mitchell 11, Carter Smith 4, Cayden Turk 11, Carsen Turk 19, Colten Turk 6, Jordan Oehrlein 10. 3-pointers: Mitchell 3, Cayden Turk 3, Carsen Turk 2, Colten Turk 2. Free throws: 5-7. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: Carsen Turk.
VHS: Joe Hafdahl 8, Nick Peters 10, Daniel Squires 2, Jack Toman 2, Jayden Bernard 33, Mason Carlson 8, Kyle Williams 7. 3-pointers: Hafdahl 2, Bernard 1. Free throws: 11-16. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
Chisholm 87,
Mesabi East 82
CHISHOLM — Jude Sundquist led three Bluestreak players in double figures with 34 points as Chisholm downed the Giants in the Iron Range Conference contest Friday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
John Mitchell had 22 for Chisholm (4-6), and Nate Wessman finished with 13.
Mesabi East was led by Hunter Hannuksula with 39 points. Tyler Ritter had 14 and Brayden Leffel 12.
ME 45 37 — 82
CHS 39 48 — 87
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 12, Hunter Hannuksula 39, Koby Frey 9, Ehtan Fahlstrom 2, Cody Fahlstrom 6, Tyler Ritter 14.
Chisholm: Jude Sundquist 34, Bryce Warner 1, Nate Wessman 13, July Abernathy 9, John Mitchell 22, Dan Rusten 8.
Total Fouls: Mesabi East 21; Chisholm 13; Fouled Out: Jack Ribich, Rusten; Free Throws: Mesabi East 7-8; Chisholm 22-29; 3-pointers: Leffel 2, Hannuksula 4, Frey, Sundquist 4, Wessman 3.
Cherry 73,
Hill City 46
HILL CITY — Isaac Asuma had 21 points and Matt Walsh finished with 20 as the Tigers stung the Hornets Thursday on the road.
Izaic Martin chipped in with 12 points for Cherry (4-5).
Taylor Wagner had 17 for Hill City, and John Gowell finished with 12.
CHS 32 41 — 73
HC 19 27 — 46
Cherry: Matt Walsh 20, Isaac Asuma 21, Gavin Constantine 3, Izaic Martin 12, Zach Carpenter 4, David Clement 4, Mason Perkovich 9.
Hill City — Taylor Wagner 17, Brendan Humphrey 1, Thor Dunham 1, Hunter Gerber 8, Tucker Holm 7, John Gowell 12.
Total Fouls: Cherry 12; Hill City 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cherry 5-6; Hill City 9-15; 3-pointers: Asuma, Constantine, Wagner 4, Holm 1.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Proctor 58,
Cherry 35
CHERRY — Sam Pogatchnik ahd 17 points as the Rails defeated the Tigers on the road Friday.
Morgan Nylund finished with 12 and Sam Parendo had 11.
Cherry (9-3) was led by Jessa Schroetter with 10 points.
“We had it down to four early in the second, but they picked our pockets near in middle court four times and got easy layups,” Cherry coach Tim Sauter said. “We missed some easy ones that would have kept us in striking distance. We had some breakdows on the defensive side of the ball.”
PHS 23 35 — 58
CHS 15 20 — 35
Proctor: Sam Pogatchnik 17, Sam Parendo 11, Morgan Nylund 12, Katelyn Marunich 2, Emma Terhaar 3, Gabby Jauhola 3, Haley Evans 2, Payton Rodberg 8.
Cherry: Katie Peterson 4, Lauren Staples 4, Karlee Grondahl 7, Danielle Clement 2, Kaelynn Kudis 8, Jessa Schroetter 10.
Total Fouls: Proctor 11; Cherry 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Proctor 7-11; Cherry 9-12; 3-pointers: Pogatchnik, Parendo, Jauhola, Kudis 2.
Chisholm 67,
Fond du Lac 38
CHISHOLM — Tresa Baumgard scored 28 points as the Bluestreaks beat the Ojibway at home Thursday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Sofie Anderson chipped in with 11.
Allison Cooley had 17 points for Fond du Lac.
FDL 19 19 — 38
CHS 34 33 — 67
Fond du Lac: Solai Mohr 4, Allison Cooley 17, Tannia Misquadace 9, Talayah Martineau 7.
Chisholm: Kate Pearson 4, Lola Huhta 6, Sofie Anderson 11, Hannah Kne 5, Jordan Temple 5, Tresa Baumgard 28.
Total Fouls: Fond du Lac 17; Chisholm 13; Fouled Out: Misquadace; Free Throws: Fond du Lac 2-7; Chisholm 12-25; 3-pointers: Cooley 3, Misquadace 2, Martineau, Anderson.
