Bears down Aitkin but fall to Patriots

VIRGINIA — Eveleth-Gilbert is quickly getting into the new season with two more matches Tuesday.
Coming off the Mora Tournament Friday, the Golden Bears faced both Aitkin and Pequot Lakes at a quad meet held in Virginia.
Eveleth-Gilbert split its matches — falling 6-1 to Pequot Lakes before rebounding to take down the Gobblers, 6-1.
Against the Patriots, Anna Beaudette scored the only win for E-G at No. 4 singles, 6-2, 1-6, 10-8.
The Golden Bears dominated the second match from the outset, losing only one doubles match.
Lydia Delich netted a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles and Katelyn Torrel scored a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 2. At No. 3, Gianna Odella battled to defeat her challenger, 3-6, 6-1, 10-4. Mylee Young also earned a win at No. 4, 7-5, 6-2.
In doubles, McKenna Edstrom and Julia Lindseth teamed up to down their opponents at No. 1, 6-2, 6-3. At No. 2, Kada Ceglar and Anna Beaudette scored a 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 victory.
“It is good for our girls to see early on where we have to be by the end of the season to compete. We are making improvements each day and I think we are heading in the right direction,’’ said E-G head coach Dean Edstrom.
Eveleth-Gilbert hosts Bemidji at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Eveleth-Gilbert 6, Aitkin 1
Singles: No. 1, Lydia Delich, EG, def. Ellie Jindra, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2, Katelyn Torrel, EG, def. Kelsey Welle, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3, Gianna Odella, EG, def. Breanna Hines, 3-6, 6-1, 10-4; No. 4, Mylee Young, EG, def. Sam Much, 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1, McKenna Edstrom/Julia Lindseth, EG, def. Brooke Hanson/Grace Janzen, 6-2, 6-3; No. 2, Kada Ceglar/Anna Beaudette, EG, def. Ashlyn Berg/Sophie Ryan, 7-6(4), 6-2; No. 3, Macy Paulbeck/Katelyn Welle, A, def. Alyssa Grahek/Hannah Beldo, 6-0, 4-6, 10-6.
Pequot Lakes 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 1
Singles: No. 1, Megan Muller, Pequot Lakes def. Lydia Delich, Eveleth-Gilbert, 6-3, 4-6, [10-5]; No. 2, Courtney Boller, Pequot Lakes, def. Katelyn Torrel, Eveleth-Gilbert, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3, Madeline Pluimer, Pequot Lakes, def. Gianna Odella, Eveleth-Gilbert, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4, Anna Beaudette, Eveleth-Gilbert, def. Morgan Lueck, Pequot Lakes, 6-2, 1-6, [10-8].
Doubles: No. 1, Alexa Fyle - Elli Saxerud, Pequot Lakes, def. McKenna Edstrom - Julia Lindseth, Eveleth-Gilbert, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2, Madeline Sherman - Afton Crocker, Pequot Lakes, def. Kada Ceglar - Mylee Young, Eveleth-Gilbert, 6-2, 6-0; No. 3, Carly Chaney - Quinn Trottier, Pequot Lakes, def. Hanna Beldo - Alyssa Grahek, Eveleth-Gilbert, 6-0, 6-0.
