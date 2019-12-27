Bears earn first win in double OT, 96-90

AURORA — Friday’s Mesabi East Holiday Tournament game gave the fans just about everything they could have wanted.
Eveleth-Gilbert battled through four periods of play as they took down Two Harbors in a 96-90 double overtime thriller.
Golden Bears head coach Adam Roen said neither team led by more than six points in the first half and E-G led by nine in the second half before the Agates rallied to tie the game at 73-73 after regulation.
The teams turned up the defense in the first overtime and it was again tied at 78-78 as the Agates and Bears headed to the second OT session.
With both sides playing with multiple foul outs and younger players, Eveleth-Gilbert outscored Two Harbors 18-12 in the final overtime to take their first win of the season.
Jacob Sickel led the Bears with 29 points, while Bittmann was close behind with 27. Carter Mavec also hit double figures with 16 and Zach Lindseth added a dozen.
Roen was extremely happy to see several players scoring well and the younger players step up and play big for E-G.
“It was nice to see our guys balanced in the whole game,’’ he added, and watch the boys playing as one unit. “The energy that bench created pushed their buddies ahead.’’
Roen also credited all the fans, parents and families “really getting wild’’ and supporting both teams. “The energy was just amazing.’’
While the game could have gone either way, the Golden Bears pushed through in the end.
“They just did not give up. They showed resilience.’’
E-G plays at Mesabi East at 2:30 p.m. in the finale of the tournament.
Two Harbors 35 38 5 12 — 90
EG 37 36 5 18 — 96
TH: Trent Gomez 37, Cam Mackey 13, Clark Nelson 12, Eli Schlangen 4, Alec Churness 2, Jeremiah Johnson 18. 3-pointers: Mackey 1, Nelson 1, Schlangen 1, Johnson 1. Free throws: 39-52.
EG: Carter Mavec 16, AJ Roen 7, Zach Lindseth 12, Josh Creer-Oberstar 5, Jacob Sickel 29, Will Bittmann 27. 3-pointers: Mavec 2, Roen 1, Sickel 2. Free throws: 23-43.
