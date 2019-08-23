Bears go 1-2 at Pine City Quad

PINE CITY — The Eveleth-Gilbert tennis team had a few closes matches at the Pine City quadrangular meet and finished 1-2 with a win over White Bear South and losses to Princeton and Pine City.
The Bears opened with Princeton and fell by a score of 4-3. They scored wins from Lydia Delich at the No. 1 singles spot, Gianna Odella at the No. 2 spot and, as well as the No. 2 doubles pair of Anna Beaudette and Julia Lindseth.
In their 5-2 loss to Pine City, Eveleth-Gilbert got both of their points on the singles side with Delich picking up her second win of the day at the top spot. Mylee Young was also a winner, dropping her opponent at the No. 4 spot 6-2, 7-6.
The Golden Bears picked up a 4-3 win in their last match of the day against White Bear South with Delich picking up the only win in singles and the other three points being earned in doubles.
The freshman Delich was perfect in her match with Mary Enright, winning 6-0, 6-0. In doubles, McKenna Edstrom and Katelyn Torrel win in straight sets at the No. 1 spot, as did the No. 2 pair of Anna Beaudette and Julia Lindseth. Kada Ceglar and Young earned their win at the No. 3 doubles spot in three sets, 7-6, 4-6, [10-2].
Eveleth-Gilbert will be in action again on Wednesday when they take on Virginia in Virginia.
Princeton 4, Eveleth-Gilbert 3
Singles: No. 1 Lydia Delich, EG, def. Anna Dahlen, P, 6-3, 6-7, 10-7; No. 2 Gianna Odella, EG, def. Riley Turnquist, P, 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 Avery Romann, P, def. Mylee Young, EG, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Amelia White, P, def. Hanna Beldo, EG, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Halle Farley/Cloey Howard, P, def. McKenna Edstrom/Katelyn Torrel, EG, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 Anna Beaudette/Julia Lindseth, EG, def. Sam Haverinen/Lydia Erickson, P, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 Emily Anderson/Violet Wyluda, P, def. Kada Ceglar/Emma Ziegler, EG, 6-4, 6-1.
Pine City 5, Eveleth-Gilbert 2
Singles: No. 1 Lydia Delich, EG, def. Lydia Adams, PC, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7; No. 2 Ella Sell, PC, def. Katelyn Torrel, EG, 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 Addison Sell, PC, def. Gianna Odella, EG, 6-1, 6-3; No. 4 Mylee Young, EG, def. Emma Johnson, PC, 6-2, 7-6.
Doubles: No. 1 Kaitlyn Miller/Madisen Berglund, PC, def. Anna Beaudette/Julia Lindseth, 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 Allison Unverzagt/Sophia Lahti, PC, def. McKenna Edstrom/Emma Ziegler, EG, 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 Malia Mikyska/Claire Emmons, PC, def. Hanna Beldo/Kada Ceglar, EG, 6-4, 6-3.
Eveleth-Gilbert 4, White Bear South 3
Sinlges: No. 1 Lydia Delich, EG, def. Mary Enright, WBS, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Alexina Erickson, WBS, def. Gianna Odella, EG, 6-3, 6-4; No. 3 Abby Franta, WBS, def. Emma Ziegler, EG, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Rachel Bridgeman, WBS, def. Hanna Beldo, EG, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1 McKenna Edstrom/Katelyn Torrel, EG, def. Grace Wilson/Amy Hirsch, WBS, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2 Anna Beaudette/Julia Lindseth, EG, def. Joey Sander/Olivia Treichel, WBS, 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 Kada Ceglar/Mylee Young, EG, def. Jillian Moor/Betsy Marlor, WBS, 7-6, 4-6, 10-2.
