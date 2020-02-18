Bears handle pressure, ice Broncos, 5-1

EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East boys’ hockey team knew they’d be facing a very physical International Falls team in their Section 7A Quarterfinal matchup Tuesday at the Eveleth Hippodrome.
The No. 5 Broncos put the pressure on the No. 4 Bears early on and throughout the first period, but a power play goal less than 6 minutes in helped turn the tide in favor of Eveleth-Gilbert.
When the night was over, the Bears defended home ice with a 5-1 win and moved on to Saturday’s section semifinals at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
Putting bodies on the boards and dictating the pace of play, International Falls came out just as fast as Bears head coach Jeff Torrel thought they would.
“In the playoffs, I don’t think you want to get down early, especially against a team like the Falls,” Torrel said. “They jumped us early. They were physical, and they were fast and they were taking it to us.
“They play hard and they play fast and that’s nothing against them. They’re a no gimmicks team and we knew we had to play focused all night long if we wanted to come out with the win.”
The Bears managed to take advantage of their first power play opportunity of the night after Anthony Saari drew a two minute minor for hooking.
Elliot Van Orsdel took the pass from Nick Beaudette and Will Troutwine and fired one past Broncos goalie Mitchell Nemec to put Eveleth-Gilbert up 1-0 less than six minutes into the contest.
International Falls continued to bring the physicality throughout the first period and even went into the break leading in shots on goal, 8-5.
“We got that early goal even though we weren’t getting many pucks to the net,” Torrel said. “We knew after that first period that we needed to come out harder than we did and the boys took that to heart.”
The Bears took that mantra and ran with it beginning in the second period and quickly overtook the Broncos in the shots department. Netminder Nemec was solid in his goaltending put E-G quickly took full control just over 11 minutes into the middle frame.
Will Troutwine grabbed a beautiful pass from Cooper Mattson and fired a slapshot from just inside the blue line to give the Bears a 2-0 lead. Less than a minute later, Cole Meyer (from Nick Troutwine and Van Orsdel) kept the offensive momentum going less than a minute later with a goal of his own to make it a 3-0 contest.
After a short delay caused by a bag of minnows finding its way on to the ice, the two teams went into the second break with E-G up three. The Bears now held the shots on goal advantage, 22-13.
The third period started off quietly but it’s level was raised quickly after a skirmish near the Broncos net put two International Falls players and three Eveleth-Gilbert players into the penalty box not even four minutes in.
The Broncos couldn’t convert on the man advantage but they finally found the back of the net shortly after on an unassisted goal from Justin Besch at 5:58.
Hoping to seal the game away, Meyer picked up his second goal of the night off the Nick Troutwine and Beaudette passes to make it a 4-1 game in favor of the home team.
The Golden Bears added one more goal in the closing minutes with Bryce Kopp (assisted by Van Orsdel and Will Troutwine) putting one past Nemec to put the final score at 5-1.
E-G goalie Noah Shuck stopped 28 shots in the win for the Bears. Mitchell Nemec stopped 38 for the Broncos in the loss.
The win secured, Torrel credited his team’s defensive intensity in the final two periods as a key to victory.
“Our game is built around our defense and I’m not just talking about the defensemen. I’m talking about the way that we play defense as a team. We gave them a little bit of space in the first and made a concerted effort as a team to take that away in the second and third and that really jumpstarted our offense and everything else.”
The Bears will now make the trip to Amsoil Arena on Saturday where top-seeded Hermantown awaits them. The Bears have a 5-2 loss under their belt to the Hawks from way back in November, but Torrel knows that result doesn’t mean much now in playoff mode.
“Getting to Amsoil is one of those goals you set at the beginning of the season but it doesn’t end here. We had a good game against Hermantown early in the season but they’re a different team now and so are we.
“We have to go down there with the right mind set and be the team that jumps them and surprises them.”
Saturday’s contest between the Bears and the Hawks is set for 6 p.m. at Duluth’s Amsoil Arena.
IF 0 0 1 — 1
EG 1 2 2 — 5
First Period
1, E, Elliot Van Orsdel (Nick Beaudette, Will Troutwine), PP, 5:26.
Second Period
2, E, W. Troutwine (Cooper Mattson), 11:24; 3, E, Cole Meyer (Nick Troutwine, Van Orsdel), 12:22.
Third Period
4, I, Justin Besch (unassisted), 5:58; 5, E, Meyer (N. Troutwine, Beaudette), 6:25; 6, E, Bryce Kopp (Van Orsdel, W. Troutwine), 13:49.
Penalties-Minutes: IF 10-31; EG 6-15.
Goalie saves: Mitchell Nemec, IF, 4-15-19—38; Noah Shuck, EG, 8-5-15—28.
No. 3 Greenway 8,
No. 6 Virginia/MI-B 0
At Coleraine, the Blue Devils’ season came to an end Tuesday night with an 8-0 loss to Greenway.
The Raiders jumped ahead with two goals in the first period before adding two more in the second. They finished Virginia off with a four-goal third period to send themselves to Amsoil Arena on Saturday.
Ben Troumbly finished with two goals and three assists to lead Greenway.
Virginia goalie Ian Kangas stopped 61 shots in the loss.
Virginia finishes the season with a record of 7-17-2.
