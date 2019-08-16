Bears netters open season with 3 wins at Mora Tourney

MORA — The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ tennis team got their season started on the right foot Friday, going an undefeated 3-0 at the Mora tournament with wins over Mora, Crosby-Ironton and Duluth Marshall.
In their win over the hosting Mustangs, Eveleth-Gilbert grabbed points at the top three singles spots as well as No. 2 doubles to win 4-3.
The Golden Bears’ Lydia Delich made quick work of Val Harning in their No. 1 singles match, winning in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. Teammate Gianna Odella posted the same score in her win over Mora’s Grace Harman at No. 2 singles.
At No. 3 singles, Anna Beaudette edged out the win over Sierra Thomson in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4. In their only doubles win in the match, Katelyn Torrel and Emma Ziegler were victorious for the Bears at the No. 2 spot, defeating Mora’s Tori Dion and Emma Folkema, 6-2, 6-2.
Next, Eveleth-Gilbert picked up another 4-3 win, this time against the Rangers from Crosby-Ironton. All four points came from the same spots as Eveleth-Gilbert picked up another close win.
Delich cruised to another 6-2, 6-2 straight sets win at the top singles spot over C-I’s Emma Stokman. Odella put out another strong showing against Teresa Goodwin, winning in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.
At No. 3 singles, Anna Beaudette picked up her second win of the day, defeating the Rangers’ Ella Lewandowski, 6-2, 6-4. Torrel and Ziegler stayed perfect on the day with a three-set win over Crosby-Ironton’s Sydney Roberts and Jordyn Millsop, 6-4, 3-6, [10-4].
Eveleth-Gilbert continued to rely on Delich, Odella and the pair of Torrel and Ziegler in their 4-3 win over Duluth Marshall. The Bears picked up a fourth point at No. 1 doubles to take the edge over the Hilltoppers.
Delich faced her toughest competition of the day against Marshall’s Brenna Bollins, but still came out on top in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2. Gianna Odella finished the day a perfect 3-0 with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Reese Orn.
At No. 1 doubles, McKenna Edstrom and Julia Lindseth took a crucial point for the Golden Bears in a match that saw a first set tiebreaker. Facing Alex D’Allaird and Elyse Orn from Marshall, Edstrom and Lindseth won the tiebreaker 7-3 and then finished the match in the second set, 6-3.
The last point came at two doubles with Torrel and Ziegler dispatching Marshall’s Hannah Orn and Meaghan Morehouse in three sets, 7-5, 6(4)-7, [10-5].
With three wins in as many matches under their belt, Bears head coach Dean Edstrom was pleased with his team’s efforts to start the season.
“It is a good start to our season,” Edstrom said. “Our team played hard and I’m proud of the effort today. We have some work to do in the coming weeks but we have a good mix of youth and experience.”
Eveleth-Gilbert will be back on the courts Tuesday at the Virginia quad meet with Virginia, Pequot Lakes and Aitkin.
Eveleth-Gilbert 4, Mora 3
Singles: No. 1 Lydia Delich, EG, def. Val Harning, M, 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 Gianna Odella, EG, def. Grace Harman, M, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 Anna Beaudette, EG, def. Sierra Thomson, 7-5, 6-4; No. 4 Emmie Otto, M, def. Kada Ceglar, EG, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 Kelsey Reynolds/Ada Krueger, M, def. McKenna Edstrom/Julia Lindseth, EG, 7-5, 6-4; No. 2 Katelyn Torrel/Emma Ziegler, EG, def. Tori Dion/Emma Folkema, M, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 Emma Anderson/Maren Ryan, M, def. Mylee Young/Alyssa Grahek, EG, 3-6, 6-4, [10-7].
Eveleth-Gilbert 4, Crosby-Ironton 3
Singles: No. 1 Lydia Delich, EG, def. Emma Stokman, CI, 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 Gianna Odella, EG, def. Teresa Goodwin, CI, 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 Anna Beaudette, EG, def. Ella Lewandowski, CI, 6-2, 6-4; No. 4 Bella Severson, CI, def. Kada Ceglar, EG, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 Tori Decent/Kalina Spalj, CI, def. McKenna Edstrom, Julia Lindseth, EG, 6-4, 7-6(3); No. 2 Katelyn Torrel/Emma Ziegler, EG, def. Sydney Roberts/Jordyn Millsop, 6-4, 3-6, [10-4]; No. 3 Bella Sablan/Isabelle Virginiri, CI, def. Mylee Young/Alyssa Grahek, EG, 6-3, 6-2.
Eveleth-Gilbert 4, Duluth Marshall 3
Singles: No. 1 Lydia Delich, EG, def. Brenna Bollins, DM, 7-5, 6-2; No. 2 Gianna Odella, EG, def. Reese Orn, EG, 6-2, 6-4; No. 3 Meredith Boettcher, DM, def. Anna Beaudette, EG, 7-5, 6-2; No. 4 Emily Etter, DM, def. Kada Ceglar, EG, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1 McKenna Edstrom/Julia Lindseth, EG, def. Alex D’Allaird/Elyse Orn, DM, 7-6(3), 6-3; No. 2 Katelyn Torrel/Emma Ziegler, EG, def. Hannah Orn/Meaghan Morehouse, DM, 7-5, 6(4)-7, [10-5]; No. 3 Anna Koski/Eva Etter, DM, def. Mylee Young/Alyssa Grahek, EG, 7-5, 7-6(5).
