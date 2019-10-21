Bears oust MI-B, 3-0

EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears and the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers locked up in the opening round of the Section 7A volleyball tournament on Monday night.
The teams could not have matched up any better as the Golden Bears won 3-0 by scores of 25-23, 26-24, 28-26, to advance to face Greenway on Wednesday night.
“Both of these teams battled out there tonight,” Eveleth-Gilbert coach Beth Bittmann said. “Just look at those scores. It could have gone either way tonight.”
The Golden Bears won the opening game that neither team could grab a lead and extend it.
The Rangers opened up the contest taking a 4-1 lead on the strength of Paris Pontinen serving.
The Golden Bears settled down and fought their way back in the game and the teams were tied at 7-7.
“That’s one thing I can say about this team of mine,” Bittmann said. “They will never give up out there.”
The teams traded points until Eveleth-Gilbert grabbed a four point lead when an Emily Kemp kill gave them a 15-13 lead and a Kemp block at the net made it 17-13, forcing Rangers coach Megan Preiner to take a time out.
Mountain Iron-Buhl was not going to roll over.
The Rangers fought their way back into the game and a pair of McKinley Kvas ace serves gave MI-B an 18-17 lead.
“We were fighting out there,” Preiner said. “We fell behind but were playing hard out there and it was paying off.”
The teams traded points the rest of the first game and the Golden Bears picked up a pair of points when it was a 23-23 game to take the opener.
“That was big to win that first game,” Bittmann said. “We needed that game.”
Game 2 was a lot like Game 1 with both teams trading points and neither team grabbing anything bigger than a four point lead. The Golden Bears had a 14-10 lead when back row specialist Ashley Pionk was serving.
The Rangers took a time out and again fought their way back into the game and the teams were tied 17-17 when Miah Gellerstedt collected one of her 8 kills on the night.
“We came back and fought to tie the game,” Preiner said. “These girls have not given up all year and weren’t going to do it tonight either.”
The teams traded points and when Mountain Iron-Buhl took a 23-22 lead, Bittmann was forced to take a time out to settle her squad down.
Back to back points, including an Emma Westby kill gave the Golden Bears a 24-23 lead.
The Rangers tied the game at 24-24 before the Golden Bears picked up a pair of points to win the game, 26-24 to take a 2-0 lead.
Game three was another battle that neither team could grab a big lead and hang on to it.
The biggest lead of the game was when Mountain Iron-Buhl held a 15-12 lead after a pair of Pontinen ace serves.
Eveleth-Gilbert came back and made it a one point game, 16-15.
The teams battled at the net and traded points.
The Golden Bears grabbed a 19-18 lead when senior Mikayla Kibbe had a kill.
Another Golden Bears point forced Preiner to take a time out.
Coming out of the time out, Gellerstedt had a kill to cut the Golden Bears lead to 21-19.
A pair of Rangers points tied the game and a Hali Savela ace serve gave MI-B the lead, 22-21, forcing Bittmann to take a time out.
The teams traded points throughout the rest of the game.
The Golden Bears trailed 26-25 until Westby had a big kill to tie the game.
The Golden Bears closed out the contest when with a one point lead, Kemp had another kill to give the Golden Bears the 28-26 win.
“That sure was a fun game to watch,” Bittmann said. “Both teams were fighting out there.”
The season came to an end for the Rangers, who were led by Gellerstedt with 8 kills, Savela with 13 set assists, and Kvas with 3 ace serves.
“I am proud of these girls,” Preiner said. “They played hard all season and never gave up and tonight was another night that they battled out there.”
The win advances the Golden Bears to face No. 1 seeded Greenway on Wednesday in Greenway at 7 p.m.
Westby led the Golden Bears with 9 kills, while Payton Dosan added six along with Kemp.
Maggie Landwer, along with McCayla Winkler each had 12 set assists.
Avery Dolinsek had 6 digs.
“I am proud of this entire team,” Bittmann said. “They all came out tonight and played hard and it paid off. Now we have to get ready to play Greenway on Wednesday and play a solid game over there.”
North Woods blanks Vikings, 3-0
MESABI DAILY NEWS
STAFF REPORT
COOK — Coley Olson and Morgan Burnett led North Woods to a Section 7A Volleyball Tournament victory over Littlefork-Big Falls, 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-6).
Coley Olson put down 17 kills, dug up six volleyballs and served up a pair of aces, while Burnett tallied 34 set assists to go with her five service aces.
Karlyn Pierce also had six kills and two aces, Kayla Tschida scored five kills and four aces and Hannah Kinsey chipped in with six kills.
What was behind the strong playoff performance?
“I think they were excited to have a home playoff game,’’ said head coach Kandi Olson. “They were really looking forward to make sure they got a win tonight so they could face Cherry again on Wednesday.’’
The Grizzlies will now travel to take on No. 3 Cherry at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
