Bears, Raiders skate to 1-1 tie

VIRGINIA — In the final game of the IRC Boys Hockey Jamboree on Tuesday night, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin matched up with Eveleth-Gilbert.
The two teams battled it out for two 12:30-minute periods with neither team able to pick up the win and the game ending in a 1-1 tie.
“I thought we battled with them out there,” Golden Bears coach Jeff Torrel said. “We knew coming in what kind of team Greenway would have and knew we would have to come out and play some good hockey.”
The Golden Bears picked up a 1-0 lead in the opening period when Eveleth-Gilbert senior Elliot Van Orsdel picked up a loose puck and fired the shot past Raiders netminder Logan Wright to make it a 1-0 Eveleth-Gilbert lead.
Following the goal, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin started to put pressure on the Golden Bears in their zone, but senior goaltender Noah Shuck was up to the task, kicking out 8 shots in the opening period.
“He came up big out there,” Torrel said. “Whatever they were firing in, he was there to kick it out.”
Wright kicked out 4 in the Raiders net in the opening period.
Nathan Jurgansen took over in the Greenway net in the second period.
The only goal in the second frame came when the Raiders were on the power play and were moving the puck around the Eveleth-Gilbert zone.
Christian Miller hit Mitchell Vekich with a nice pass and Vekich put the puck right on Micah Gernander’s stick.
Gernander then just fired it past Shuck to knot the game up at 1-1.
The Raiders continued to put pressure on Shuck in the period bu he was up to the task kicking out 11 shots in the period, while Jurgansen turned away 5 Golden Bears shots.
“I did see some nice things out there tonight against a very good team,” Torrel said. “We have work to do and I think this group is going to be willing to put in the time and go out there and reach the goals they have set for themselves.
Eveleth-Gilbert will host Red Wing on Friday night at 7 p.m., before hosting Minnehaha Academy on Saturday, at 2 p.m.
GW 0 1 — 1
E-G/ME 1 0 — 1
First:
1, E-G, Elliot Van Orsdel (Unassisted)
Second:
2, G/N-K, Micah Gernander (Mitchell Vekich, Christian Miller)
Saves: Logan Wright, G/N-K 4; Nathan Jurgansen, G/N-K 5; Noah Shuck, E-G, 8-11 — 19
Penalties: G/N-K 1-2; E-G 2-4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.