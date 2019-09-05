Bears swim to tie with Broncos, 45-45

The Eveleth-Gilbert and International Falls girls’ swim teams did something not many teams say they’ve done before: swam to a tie at a meet.
The two squads equaled each other in points Thursday at the Eveleth-Gilbert High School pool, 45-45.
The Bears won seven of the 11 events on the evening but stronger finishes down the line as well as DQs from E-G’s 160 freestyle relay teams allowed the Broncos to keep it close.
Going into the final event, the Bears were down four points and needed first and second place finishes from their 400 freestyle relay teams to take home the win. However, Eveleth-Gilbert finished first and third in the event, putting them in a 45-45 tie with International Falls.
Eveleth-Gilbert got wins from Mollie Albrecht (160 individual medley), Elli Jankila (60 freestyle), Elli Robillard (500 freestyle), Carly George (100 backstroke) and Amara Carey (100 breaststroke). The Bears also got wins in the 160 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
After the meet, Bears head coach Perry Brown said exciting meet went well with some of his swimmers hitting new highs in their events.
“Very Exciting,” Brown said. “Another meet where the Bears swam fast. Lifetime bests for some of our younger swimmers. Mistakes in the middle relay were hard to come back from but the Bears did not give up. Two or more inches in the 400 free relay and we could have had the win. It was an astounding effort. It was very exciting. The Falls swam great and they travel well.”
Eveleth-Gilbert 45, International Falls, 45
160 medley relay: 1, Eveleth-Gilbert A (Carly George, Mollie Albrecht, Amara Carey, Elli Jankila), 1:34.46; 2, International Falls, 1:38.94; 3, Eveleth-Gilbert B (Maggie Koskela, Elli Robillard, Taylor Harju, Avah Kraushaar), 1:47.84.
200 freestyle: 1, E. Saxton, IF, 2:20.78; 2, Robillard, EG, 2:25.77; 3, Koskela, EG, 2:20.95.
160 individual medley: 1, Albrecht, EG, 1:57.56; 2, M. Marcotte, IF, 2:08.60; 3, Harju, EG, 2:14.40.
60 freestyle: 1, Jankila, EG, 31.65; 2, K. Kalstad, IF, 35.66; 3, J. Bilben, IF, 37.23.
100 butterfly: 1, H. Pelland, IF, 1:05.89; 2, Harju, 1:19.93; 3, Mia Stark, EG, 1:29.16.
100 freestyle: 1, E. Nelson, IF, 1:00.30; 2, Erickson, IF, 1:01.85; 3, Kraushaar, EG, 1:06.28.
500 freestyle: 1, Robillard, EG, 6:26.53; 2, G. Bowles, IF, 6:45.37; 3, K Hostetter, IF, 7:22.41.
160 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls, 1:28.97.
100 backstroke: 1, George, EG, 1:07.88; 2, Marcotte, IF, 1:13.31; 3, S. Mannausau, IF, 1:16.45.
100 breaststroke: 1, Carey, EG, 1:17.65; 2, Kalstad, IF, 1:28.53; 3, Stark, EG, 1:32.87.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Eveleth-Gilbert A (Albrecht, George, Koskela, Robillard), 4:10.53; 2, International Falls, 4:14.71; 3, Eveleth-Gilbert B (Harju, Kraushaar, Carey, Jankila), 4:15.25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.