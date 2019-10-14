Bears, Tigers, Norse get wins on the hardcourt

Mesabi Daily News
Staff Report
TWO HARBORS — The Eveleth-Gilbert volleyball team picked up a clean sweep of Two Harbors Monday night, downing the Agates 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-12).
Emma Westby had five kills for the Golden Bears, Emily Kemp and Payton Dosan each added four. McCayla Winkler tallied 10 set assists.
Eveleth-Gilbert will be back in action today when they play host to Proctor.
Cherry 3,
Northeast Range 1
At Babbitt, the Northeast Range volleyball team managed to snag one game from a tough Cherry team, but ultimately, the Tigers were too much winning 3-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 25-8) on the road Monday.
Nighthawks head coach Jodi Reichensperger said there were some positives despite the loss, but that Cherry’s offense was just too much for her young squad that is struggling to find their own offense.
“We’re just struggling putting the ball away,” Reichensperger said. “We’re doing really well with our defense and passing but when you’re not able to put the ball away it gets a little tricky.
Natalie Nellmark led Notheast Range with seven kills, six aces and a block. Maud Lenz finished with four kills.
For Cherry, Kaelynn Kudis led the way with 18 blocks and three blocks. Katie Peterson had 14 kills and three blocks. Lauren Staples tallied eight kills.
Northeast Range and Cherry will now wait for the playoffs to begin next week.
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL
Mesabi Range 3,
Vermilion 1
At Ely, the Lady Norse volleyball team improved to 16-8 overall on the season with a 3-1 (25-19, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18) win over the Ironwomen of Vermilion.
Haley Hansen recorded her 100th career block for Mesabi Range in the win, tallying three total on the night to go along with her 16 kills and .429 hitting percentage. Isabella Mattila led in kills with 19 (while posting a .484 hitting percentage) to go with a pair of blocks.
Madisen Overbye had 14 digs and pair of aces. Kamini Bowman, Hanna Sandberg and Morgan Rock each had a pair of aces. Montana Baker finished with 10 kills, three aces and 10 digs and Sarah Voss tallied 45 set assists and two aces.
The Lady Norse improve to 11-1 in MCAC North play and will be making a trip out west later this week to take on Riverside City College in Riverside, Calif. on Friday. That match is set to start at 8 p.m. local time.
