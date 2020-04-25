Bears’ Troutwine headed to NAHL

EVELETH — Eveleth-Gilbert senior Will Troutwine is another of many Golden Bears that are set to continue their hockey playing careers past high school.
Late last month, Troutwine signed a tender with the Janesville Jets, a Tier II junior hockey team from the North American Hockey League. The Jets are based in Janesville, Wis., located on the southern Wisconsin border.
A tender is a contract that a team offers a prospect to reserve his rights for the upcoming season. When under a tender with one team, other teams in the NAHL cannot recruit or draft Troutwine.
Securing a spot on a team for next season, Troutwine was excited when he got the news that the Jets wanted to bring him on.
“It was pretty exciting,” Troutwine said in a telephone interview Friday. “I was pretty excited to get the tender for next year.”
Troutwine says he had wanted to play in the NAHL and made it a goal of his to get himself there.
“I know there were a couple teams there that wanted to talk to me so it was just wait and see. It was nice to get the tender now so I don’t have to wait for the draft later to see where I’ll end up.
The NAHL draft typically takes place in July. With a tender signed, Troutwine can skip that whole process and knows now where he’ll be next season.”
A hockey player since the age of 5, Troutwine knew at a young age that hockey was going to be his No. 1 sport.
“I knew a long time ago that this is what I wanted to do. Probably around Peewee (age 11-12) or Bantams (13-14) is when I really got serious with it.”
A defenseman, Troutwine etched 15 goals in his senior season with the Bears and finished with 34 points in total, leading all defensemen in the Iron Range Conference. That along with his size (listed 6-foot-3, 196 pounds) got Janesville interested in him pretty easily.
“They said they wanted a big body like mine. They said they really liked how well I move for how big I am. They like how I put good shots on the net and they want that on the blue line.”
Coming off a successful final year at Eveleth-Gilbert, Troutwine says it’s exciting to see he and his senior classmates get the opportunity to keep playing. Recently, Noah Shuck signed with the Minnesota Mullets and Gage Everson was drafted by the Wausau RiverWolves. Troutwine says a few more are still looking for their opportunity at the next level.
“It’s really nice to see our guys getting these chances. I’m real excited for Noah and Gage. I know a few more want to keep playing and I think a lot of us will get that chance.”
A senior-heavy team, the Bears will be led next season by this year’s juniors as well as a lone sophomore — Nick Troutwine, Will’s brother. Troutwine says he’s excited to see how his brother continues to improve with a year of varsity experience under his belt.
“I think he’s going to have a good couple years coming up. As a team I think they’ll be really strong and I think Nick is going to show how good of a player he is.”
Ultimately, Troutwine hopes his time in Janesville can take him one step further — to a Tier I team or possibly to a college team.
“Hopefully if I play well enough I’ll get noticed. A bunch of colleges come and watch players in the NAHL and a bunch of teams from the USHL (United States Hockey League, Tier I) do as well. Getting that level of exposure will be a great opportunity.”
With how far he’s already made it, Troutwine wanted to give a special shout out to his family.
“My parents and my grandparents obviously were important. All of my relatives were. Every coach I had along the way helped too. They’ve all helped me tremendously over the years.”
