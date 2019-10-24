Bears win Jubilee, Devich sets record

EVELETH — The Golden Bears won nine events Thursday en route to a victory in the Eveleth-Gilbert Jubilee swim meet against Virginia and Chisholm.
E-G finished with 183 points, while the Blue Devils took second with 165, including Lauryn Devich setting a new pool record in the 100 breaststroke, which was originally set in 2005.
Carly George, Elli Jankila and Mollie Albrecht led the Golden Bears with a pair of wins each. George won the 160 yard individual medley with a time of 1:52.98 and also the 160 butterfly with a mark of 1:04.01.
Jankila, meanwhile, touched first in the 60 freestyle (31.11) and the 100 freestyle (57.66).
For Albrecht, she took the gold medal spot in the 200 freestyle (2:08.,27) and in the 500 freestyle (5:47.51).
Other Bears winners were the 160 freestyle relay team of George, Amara Carey, Jankila and Albrecht (1:24.21) and the 400 freestyle relay unit of George, Carey, Jankila and Albrecht (3:58.01).
Devich’s record-setting swim in the 100 breaststroke timed out at 1:10.62, while the Devils also won the 100 backstroke and the 160 medley relay.
Bethany Harvey swam a 1:09.62 to take the 100 backstroke and the medley relay squad of Harvey, Devich, Hailey Pechonick and Chloe Smith put down a time of 1:36.20 to take the event.
Eveleth-Gilbert Jubilee
Team Results: 1, Eveleth-Gilbert 183; 2, Virginia 165; 3, Chisholm 113
160 medley relay: 1, Virginia (Bethany Harvey, Lauryn Devich, Hailey Pechonick, Chloe Smith), 1:36.20; 2, Chisholm (Clara Nelson, Courtney Anderson, Jaclyn Jordan, Sofie Anderson), 1:41.08; 3, Eveleth-Gilbert (Maggie Koskela, Ellie Robillard, Tayler Harju, Avah Kraushaar), 1:42.12.
200 freestyle: 1, Mollie Albrecht, EG, 2:08.27; 2, Amara Carey, EG, 2:16.43; 3, Elise Hoard, Virg, 2:18.58.
160 individual medley: 1, Carly George, EG, 1:52.98; 2, Devich, Virg, 1:58.06; 3, Nelson, Chis, 2:01.22.
60 freestyle: 1, Elli Jankila, EG, 31.11; 2, Smith, Virg, 32.96; 3, Tresa Baumgard, Chis, 34.78.
1 meter diving: 1, Holland Markasich, EG.
160 butterfly: 1, George, EG, 1:04.01; 2, Pechonick, Virg, 1:10.64; 3, Harju, Eg, 1:13.21.
100 freestyle: 1, Jankila, EG, 57.66; 2, Smith, Virg, 1:01.51; 3, Anderson, Chis, 1:02.86.
500 freestyle: 1, Albrecht, EG, 5:47.51; 2, Robillard, EG, 6:03.86; 3, Hoard, Virg, 6:17.49.
160 freestyle relay: 1, E-G (George, Carey, Jankila, Albrecht), 1:24.21; 2, Virg (Smith, Morgan Harvey, Steph Kowalski, Hoard), 1:28.64; 3, Chis (Anderson, Baumgard, Sofie Anderson, Jaelyn Jordan), 1:29.37.
100 backstroke: 1, B. Harvey, Virg, 1:09.62; 2, Nelson, Chis, 1:11.21; 3, Koskela, EG, 1:12.56.
100 breaststroke: 1, Devich, Virg, 1:10.62; 2, Carey, EG, 1:17.59; 3, C. Anderson, Chis, 1:22.40.
400 freestyle relay: 1, E-G (George, Carey, Jankila, Albrecht), 3:58.01; 2, Virg (Devich, M. Harvey, Kowalski, Hoard), 4:22.32; 3, EG (Anna Heinonen, Koskela, Maggie Kraushaar, Harju), 4:23.06.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.