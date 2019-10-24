Bears win Jubilee, Devich sets record

EVELETH — The Golden Bears won nine events Thursday en route to a victory in the Eveleth-Gilbert Jubilee swim meet against Virginia and Chisholm.

E-G finished with 183 points, while the Blue Devils took second with 165, including Lauryn Devich setting a new pool record in the 100 breaststroke, which was originally set in 2005.

Carly George, Elli Jankila and Mollie Albrecht led the Golden Bears with a pair of wins each. George won the 160 yard individual medley with a time of 1:52.98 and also the 160 butterfly with a mark of 1:04.01.

Jankila, meanwhile, touched first in the 60 freestyle (31.11) and the 100 freestyle (57.66).

For Albrecht, she took the gold medal spot in the 200 freestyle (2:08.,27) and in the 500 freestyle (5:47.51).

Other Bears winners were the 160 freestyle relay team of George, Amara Carey, Jankila and Albrecht (1:24.21) and the 400 freestyle relay unit of George, Carey, Jankila and Albrecht (3:58.01).

Devich’s record-setting swim in the 100 breaststroke timed out at 1:10.62, while the Devils also won the 100 backstroke and the 160 medley relay.

Bethany Harvey swam a 1:09.62 to take the 100 backstroke and the medley relay squad of Harvey, Devich, Hailey Pechonick and Chloe Smith put down a time of 1:36.20 to take the event.

Eveleth-Gilbert Jubilee

Team Results: 1, Eveleth-Gilbert 183; 2, Virginia 165; 3, Chisholm 113

160 medley relay: 1, Virginia (Bethany Harvey, Lauryn Devich, Hailey Pechonick, Chloe Smith), 1:36.20; 2, Chisholm (Clara Nelson, Courtney Anderson, Jaclyn Jordan, Sofie Anderson), 1:41.08; 3, Eveleth-Gilbert (Maggie Koskela, Ellie Robillard, Tayler Harju, Avah Kraushaar), 1:42.12.

200 freestyle: 1, Mollie Albrecht, EG, 2:08.27; 2, Amara Carey, EG, 2:16.43; 3, Elise Hoard, Virg, 2:18.58.

160 individual medley: 1, Carly George, EG, 1:52.98; 2, Devich, Virg, 1:58.06; 3, Nelson, Chis, 2:01.22.

60 freestyle: 1, Elli Jankila, EG, 31.11; 2, Smith, Virg, 32.96; 3, Tresa Baumgard, Chis, 34.78.

1 meter diving: 1, Holland Markasich, EG.

160 butterfly: 1, George, EG, 1:04.01; 2, Pechonick, Virg, 1:10.64; 3, Harju, Eg, 1:13.21.

100 freestyle: 1, Jankila, EG, 57.66; 2, Smith, Virg, 1:01.51; 3, Anderson, Chis, 1:02.86.

500 freestyle: 1, Albrecht, EG, 5:47.51; 2, Robillard, EG, 6:03.86; 3, Hoard, Virg, 6:17.49.

160 freestyle relay: 1, E-G (George, Carey, Jankila, Albrecht), 1:24.21; 2, Virg (Smith, Morgan Harvey, Steph Kowalski, Hoard), 1:28.64; 3, Chis (Anderson, Baumgard, Sofie Anderson, Jaelyn Jordan), 1:29.37.

100 backstroke: 1, B. Harvey, Virg, 1:09.62; 2, Nelson, Chis, 1:11.21; 3, Koskela, EG, 1:12.56.

100 breaststroke: 1, Devich, Virg, 1:10.62; 2, Carey, EG, 1:17.59; 3, C. Anderson, Chis, 1:22.40.

400 freestyle relay: 1, E-G (George, Carey, Jankila, Albrecht), 3:58.01; 2, Virg (Devich, M. Harvey, Kowalski, Hoard), 4:22.32; 3, EG (Anna Heinonen, Koskela, Maggie Kraushaar, Harju), 4:23.06.

