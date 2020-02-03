Bears win on a buzzer-beater

EVELETH — In a game that could have went either way, the Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ basketball team shook off a five point deficit with 40 seconds left to play and came back to beat Mesabi East at the horn, 74-73.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am of this entire team,” Golden Bears coach Adam Roen said. “They kept playing our game out there and it paid off in the end.”
The big play at the end of the game came when AJ Roen had a bucket to cut the Giants lead to just a single point and junior Jacob Sickel stole the inbounds pass and layed it in to give Eveleth-Gilbert the lead as time ran out.
“We have had five games this year where we had 10 point leads and lost the game,” Mesabi East coach Dan Darbo said. “It’s the mental mistakes that killed us all year.”
The opening 18 minutes of the game saw Eveleth-Gilbert race out to a 21-13 lead.
Zach Lindseth was finding his range, shooting from the outside. The senior scored seven quick points.
Mesabi East got back in the game when Hunter Hannuksela hit a 3-pointer of his own, followed by a dunk, and a pair of 2-point jumpers to knot the game up at 25-25.
The final 4:50 to play in the half saw the teams trade buckets and went in to the locker room, tied at 35-35.
“That wasn’t a great half for us,” Darbo said. “We were very sloppy out there and Eveleth-Gilbert took advantage of it.”
Lindseth led the Golden Bears with 13 points in the half, while Hannuksela had 15 for the Giants.
Eveleth-Gilbert came out in the second half and scored six quick points.
William Bittmann scored four quick points in the paint and Lindseth added a lay in to make it a 41-35 Golden Bears lead.
The Golden Bears made it an 8-point contest when Lindseth scored a pair of buckets to make it a 45-37 game.
The Giants came right back and went on an 8-0 run to tie the game at 45-45 with 12:22 to play.
The teams traded baskets and Mesabi East took a 56-55 lead when Brayden Leffel hit one of his five 3-pointers in the game to give the Giants the one point lead with 6:50 to play.
Hannuksela made it a 4-point game by hitting a 3-pointer the next time down court.
The Golden Bears retook the lead after going on a 7-0 run.
Carter Mavec hit a 3-pointer, a pair of free throws, and Sickel nailed a pair of free throws.
The teams traded buckets until when time started to run out, Hannuksela hit four straight free throws to give the Giants the 71-66 lead with 41 seconds to play.
AJ Roen drove to the Mesabi East bucket and made a lay up while being fouled.
He made the free throw and it was a 71-69 Giants lead with 26 seconds to play.
Mesabi East got the ball in play and Kaid Kuter was fouled and went to the free throw line.
He made both and the Giants lead was 73-69.
When the Golden Bears came down court, Roen again drove to the basket and was fouled while tossing the ball off the glass and going in.
He made the free throw and it was a one point game.
That is when Mesabi East tried to inbound the ball, and when they did, Sickel stole it and layed it in.
The final two seconds ran out and the Golden Bears escaped with the one point win.
“Boy was this a fun game tonight,” Roen said. “Both teams left everything out there on the court.”
Lindseth led the Golden Bears with 20, while Bittmann added 16.
Eveleth-Gilbert will travel to Cherry on Friday. The game will be played at 6:30 p.m.
The Giants were led by Hannuksela with 29. Leffel tossed in 21.
Mesabi East will host Chisholm on Thursday.
“We continue to score a lot of points but just can’t stop making the mental mistakes,” Darbo said.
ME 35 38 — 73
E-G 35 39 — 74
ME: Brayden Leffel 21, Hunter Hannuksela 29, Ethan Fallstrom 5, Kaid Kuter 4, Cody Fallstrom 6, Tyler Ritter 8; 3-pointers: Leffler 5, Hannuksela 3, E. Fallstrom 1; Free throws: 12-16; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Ritter.
E-G: Carter Mavec 13, AJ Roen 12, Zach Lindseth 20, Josh Creer-Oberstar, Jacob Sickel 8, William Bittmann 16; 3-pointers: Mavec 3, Roen 1, Lindseth 1; Free throws: 11-16; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: None.
