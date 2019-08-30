Beaudette fuels Bears to opening win

EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert football team kicked off their season in a big way Friday defeating East Central 40-14.
The Bears opened scoring up with a 17-yard fumble recovery returned for a touchdown from senior Nick Beaudette. The PAT would fail but E-G would make it up on their next score with Beaudette at quarterback hitting Karson Sortedahl from three yards out for their first offensive touchdown of the game. Beaudette hit Will Troutwine in the end zone for the two-point conversion.
Later in the quarter, Beaudette found Tommy Schlotec for another touchdown pass, this time from seven yards out. The resulting PAT from Troutwine made it 21-0 in favor of Eveleth-Gilbert.
The Golden Bears added one more score in the first half with Beaudette connecting with Preston Rodberg from 11 yards out for his third passing touchdown of the game to make it 27-0 at halftime.
The Bears added two more scores in the third quarter before they would let East Central on the board. Sortedahl recorded his second touchdown of the evening on a 46-yard run to make it 34-0 after the Troutwine PAT.
The Bears’ final score came later in the quarter with Schlotec running the ball in from eight yards out to put Eveleth-Gilbert at an even 40 points.
The Eagles got themselves on the board late in the third and added another score in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough as Eveleth-Gilbert came out with a season opening win to kickstart their season.
The Bears will be in action again next Friday when they take on the Mora Mustangs on the road.
EC 0 0 6 8 — 14
EG 21 6 13 0 — 40
First Quarter
EG: Nick Beaudette 17 yard fumble recovery (PAT fail)
EG: Karson Sortedahl 3 pass from Beaudette (Will Troutwine pass from Beaudette)
EG: Tommy Schlotec 7 pass from Beaudette (Will Troutwine PAT good)
Second Quarter
EG: Preston Rodberg 11 pass from Beaudette (PAT fail)
Third Quarter
EG: Sortedahl 46 run (PAT good)
EG: Schlotec 8 run (PAT fail)
EC: 9 yard pass (PAT fail)
Fourth Quarter
EC: 5 yard pass (two-point conversion good)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.