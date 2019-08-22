Bemidji downs E-G, 4-2; Torrel, Delich earn wins

EVELETH — Eveleth-Gilbert netted wins by Katelyn Torrel and Lydia Thursday against Bemidji, but the Lumberjacks came away with the shortened 4-2 victory.

Torrel had a solid match at No. 2 singles as she defeated Tatum Offerdahl in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1.

Delich also had a good match as she squeaked by Savannah Haugen, 6-5, 6-3.

The Golden Bears dropped the third singles match as Gianna Odella put up a battle before eventually falling, 3-6, 6-2, 8-10. In doubles, E-G and lost all three matches on their home court.

Eveleth-Gilbert travels to play in the Pine City quadrangular today.

Bemidji 4,

Eveleth-Gilbert 2

Singles: No. 1 - Lydia Delich, E-G, def. Savannah Haugen, B, 6-5, 6-3; No. 2 - Katelyn Torrel, E-G, def. Tatum Offerdahl, B, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 - Aftyn Schmidt, B, def. Gianna Odella, E-G, 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.

Doubles: No. 1 - Lexi Leitner - Chloe Hasbargen, B, def. McKenna Edstrom - Julia Lindseth, E-G, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 - Hannah Nelson - Nettie Kimble, B, def. Kada Ceglar - Emma Ziegler, E-G, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 - Bethany Chatterton - Paige Anderson, B, def. Mylee Young - Hanna Beldo, E-G, 6-4, 6-2.

