Benz takes eighth place at Big Bear Invite

CASS LAKE — The Virginia Area wrestling team took their talents to the Big Bear Tournament in Cass Lake this weekend and competed with stiff competition from 40 other teams.
When all was said and done, Gavin Benz was the lone Blue Devil to place in the tournament, finishing eighth in the 126 pound weight class.
Over the course of the two day tournament, Benz finished with a record of 4-3 picking up wins over Roseau’s Pat Locklear (fall at 0:40), Mora’s Brock Folkema (11-3 major decision), Albany’s Joseph Schmitt (fall at 2:10) and Dustin Schmitt (3-0 decision).
Ultimately, Benz fell in the 126 seventh place match to Mahnomen-Waubun’s Garret Eiynck (6-1 decision).
One of 12 Blue Devils competing at the tournament, Benz was the only Virginia Area wrestler finish inside the top eight, a tough feat to accomplishment according to head coach Dennis Benz.
“It’s a big tournament. Over 40 teams were there,” Benz said. “It’s a two-grind with strong wrestlers from all over so to place is a feat in and of itself. Gavin wrestled well there this year and it was great to see.”
Virginia Area wrestlers will be back on the mats after the new year. They’ll take part in the Hibbing Duals Friday, Jan. 3 in Hibbing.
