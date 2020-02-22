Bird, Schroeder repeat as section champs

HIBBING — Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert swimmer Andrew Bird captured Section 6A championships in both the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle, which helped propel V-E-G to the section title in their first season as a combined team.
Bird picked up his first win by repeating as champ in the 200 freestyle after touching in a time of 1:49.45. He later swam a 49.03 to take the gold medal spot in the 100 freestyle for a second straight year.
Mesabi East’s Logan Schroeder repeated as the 100 backstroke section titleist as he touched first with a mark of 54.48, which was also a section record.
The top 3 in each swimming event and the top four divers qualify for the State Meet, which begins Feb. 27 at the University of Minnesota.
That means several other local swimmers will be headed south next week, as well.
For the Giants, Jamie Hill took second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:04.66. Chisholm’s Zach Quirk, meanwhile, earned a trip to state also in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:06.83.
Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert also put together a trio of second-place finishes to help them win the section title. Cameron Johnson’s time of 5:06.03, which was a 10 second drop from his prelim time gave him the runner-up spot in the 500 freestyle, while Harrison Logan took the bronze spot with a 5:13.08.
V-E-G’s 200 freestyle relay of Nathan Spiering, Bird, Robert Kelson and Leif Sundquist recorded a time of 1:33.50 and the team’s 400 freestyle relay Gunnar George, Owen Engel, Johnson, Bird) was second, as well, with a mark of 3:21.51.
Others from V-E-G heading to state with third-place finishes include George in the 100 butterfly (55.56); Engel in the 200 individual medley (2:09.71); Johnson in the 200 freestyle (1:51.08); and the 200 medley relay unit of Engel, Aiden Hecimovich, George and Spiering (1:45.90).
In the team competition, V-E-G compiled 462.5 points for first place, Grand Rapids was second at 441 and Hibbing was third at 353.5. Mesabi East came in fifth at 208 and Chisholm scored 154 points to take seventh.
o
The State Meet schedule is as follows:
• Diving Prelims and Semis — Thursday, Feb. 27, at noon
• Swimming Prelims — Friday, Feb. 28, at noon
• Swimming and Diving Finals — Saturday, Feb. 29, at Noon.
2020 Section 6A Swimming and Diving Finals, Saturday, Feb. 22, Hibbing
Team Results: 1, Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert 462.5; 2, Grand Rapids 441; 3, Hibbing 353.5; 4, Chisago Lakes 226; 5, Mesabi East 208; 6, International Falls 157; 7, Chisholm 154; 8, Proctor 84.
200 medley relay: 1, Hibbing, 1:40.91; 2, Grand Rapids, 1:43.67; 3, Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert, 1:45.90.
200 freestyle: 1, Andrew Bird, VEG, 1:49.45; 2, Michael Fitch, GR, 1:50.16; 3, Cameron Johnson, VEG, 1:51.08.
200 IM: 1, Jake Jacobson, GR, 2:06.34; 2, Will Serrano, IF, 2:07.50; 3, Owen Engel, VEG, 2:09.71.
50 freestyle: 1, Andrew Hoppe, Hibb, 22.34; 2, Cooper Emerson, Hibb, 22.44; 3, Addison Clarin, CL, 22.55.
1 meter diving: 1, Storm Opdahl, CL, 506.10 (section record); 2, Jimmy Nord, CL, 436.90; 3, Tobie Stiles, CL, 388.70; 4, Aydin Aultman, GR, 293.55.
100 butterfly: 1, William Stenson, Hibb, 51.72 (section record); 2, Austin Morrissey, GR, 54.26; 3, Gunnar George, VEG, 55.56.
100 freestyle: 1, Bird, VEG, 49.03; 2, Hoppe, Hibb, 49.46; 3, Ben Bartholomew, GR, 49.68.
500 freestyle: 1, Michael Fitch, GR, 4:58.32 (section record); 2, Johnson, VEG, 5:06.03; 3, Harrison Logan, VEG, 5:13.08.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Hibbing, 1:30.10; 2, Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert (Nathan Spiering, Andrew Bird, Robert Kelson, Leif Sundquist), 1:33.50; 3, Grand Rapids, 1:34.84.
100 backstroke: 1, Logan Schroeder, ME, 54.48 (section record); 2, Clarin, CL, 57.06; 3, Austin Morrissey, GR, 57.77.
100 breaststroke: 1, Jacobson, GR, 59.24 (section record); 2, Jamie Hill, ME, 1:04.66; 3, Zach Quirk, Chisholm, 1:06.83.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Hibbing, 3:19.91 (pool record); 2, Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert (Gunnar George, Engel, Johnson, Bird), 3:21.51; 3, Grand Rapids, 3:23.25.
