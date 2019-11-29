Blue Devils down ‘Jackets, 3-1

HIBBING — In two previous games, the Virginia High School boys hockey team had given up 16 goals and scored just three.
So that meant that Blue Devil coach Cale Finseth needed to see his team start fast against Hibbing/Chisholm.
That didn’t happen as the Bluejackets got on the board early in the first period, but Virginia righted the ship, got third-period goals from Brett Oakland and Ryan Scherf en route to a 3-1 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm Friday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
After a 7-1 loss to Greenway on Tuesday, the last thing Finseth wanted to see was a slow start.
That happened when Hibbing/Chisholm’s Mitchell Ziemba beat Blue Devil goalie Ian Kangas at 5:46 with a wrist shot.
“We don’t want to be playing catch up right away, especially since we’ve been defeated 7-1 and 9-2,” Finseth said. “We needed a quick start, then we came out and give up that first goal.
“We got good goaltending today, and we had some great leadership from Ryan, Dillon (Drake) and Brett. They always seem to bring it, so we got back on the board and tied it 1-1.”
For Hibbing/Chisholm, getting up by one as a boost of confidence.
“That line did some good things, but they got tired because they played so much,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Justin Tomberlin said. “I thought they did pretty good.”
That lead lasted for about five minutes when Scherf picked up a misplayed puck in the Hibbing/Chisholm defensive zone and beat Bluejacket goaltender Vitek Vozdecky at 12:57 to make it 1-1.
Both teams had opportunities in the second period, but both Vozdecky and Kangas stood their ground to keep the game tied after two.
“I thought we played well defensively in the second,” Finseth said. “We changed our D-zone coming into this game, and that was impressive. We hadn’t run it that often, but the kids bought into it.
“It looked good for the first game.”
The Bluejackets took a penalty at 1:25, and this time, Virginia took advantage of it as Oakland scored at 1:42 to give the Blue Devils a 2-1 lead.
Hibbing/Chisholm was whistled for a five-minute major at 2:53.
The Bluejackets killed off two minutes of that major when Virginia was whistled for a penalty at 4:58 to alleviate some of that pressure.
“We shot ourselves in the foot,” Tomberlin said. “We didn’t stay disciplined. You can’t win hockey games, especially when you don’t have a deep lineup. Our best players are killers, too, and it wore them right down. It’s not a formula for winning
Unfortunately for Hibbing/Chisholm, Virginia was able to score 4-on-4 to take a 3-1 lead at 6:21 when Scherf got his second of the game.
“We needed that, then we got into that situation where we were short-handed when they pulled their goalie,” Finseth said. “We put ourselves into a predicament at the end, but the guys hung in there, played strong and finished it off.”
The Bluejackets had their chances, but Kangas stood tall.
“We hit him in the chest how many times?” Tomberlin said. “They were easy wrist shots that he could glove, too.”
Hibbing/Chisholm had a 6-on-4 in the final 1:30. The Bluejackets came close, but they couldn’t beat Kangas to get back into the game.
Kangas finished with 28 saves, and Vozdecky also had 28 saves.
“The bottom line is I thought there was a lot of good things I saw,” Tomberlin said. “There are some young kids that impressed the heck out of me, not only with their talent but by the way they competed.
“There’s something there. The silver lining of the whole thing is that I see something there with this team. We didn’t get it done, but I’m excited with these kids. I really am.”
Finseth liked the way his team responded after those two losses.
“Greenway has an excellent team, and they’re well coached, but we played hard in that game, too,” Finseth said. “We’re young, but the guys are getting a lot of shifts. They’re getting some quick experience
“That’s what we need. I don’t worry about these guys working hard. They’re probably one of the most coach able teams I’ve been around. They have positive attitudes, and we can build off of that for the year.”
VHS 1 0 2 — 3
HC 1 0 0 — 1
First Period — 1. HC, MItchell Ziemba (Joe Allison, Kasey Kemp), 5:46; 2. V, Ryan Scherf, 12:57.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — 3. V, Brett Oakland (Scherf, Brady Seppala), pp, 1:42; 4. V, Scherf (Oakland, Braden Tiedeman), 6:21.
Goalie Saves — Virginia, Ian Kangas 6-14-8—28; Hibbing/Chisholm, Vitek Vozdecky 5-9-14—28.
Penalties — Virginia 4-8; Hibbing/Chisholm 6-15.
