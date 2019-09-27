Blue Devils end regular season with sweep of Hawks

HERMANTOWN — The Virginia girls’ tennis team looks primed and ready to go for the upcoming section playoffs after finishing off their regular season with a 7-0 sweep over the Hermantown Hawks.
From top to bottom, the Blue Devils were in control at all seven points and did not drop a single set at any one spot.
“It was a good win from top to bottom,” Virginia head coach Jeff Mauston said after the match.
In singles, the four Blue Devils players only dropped a total of one game with No. 1 Anna Seitz, No. 3 Mary Skorich and No. 4 Megan Kingston winning 6-0, 6-0 over their Hermantown opponents. At the second spot, Ava Warren had little trouble winning 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, the Blue Devils’ duos had little resistance as well, with No. 1 Anneka Lundgren and Jacie Smith defeating Drew Gray and Loren Smith. At No. 2, Jayda Westerbur and Izzy Baggenstoss defeated their Hawks opponents Illie Kuhlmey and Hailee Landrigon by an identical score of 6-0, 6-2 and Abby Moore and Sydney Cope-Robinson got the job done in straight sets, defeating their opponents Layla Maki and Andi Swenson, 6-2, 6-2.
“Mary Skorich led the way to start the match for us and all of our doubles teams were on top of their game,” Mauston said. We’re ready for sections.”
The Devils will be off next week before section play gets started the week of Oct. 7
Virginia 7, Hermantown 0
Singles: No. 1 Anna Seitz, V, def. Gabi Johnson, H, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Ava Warren, V, def. Aurora Upsal, H, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 Mary Skorich, V, def. Loren Palokangas, H, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Megan Kingston, V, def. Olivia Hinsila, H, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 Anneka Lundgren/Jacie Smith, V, def. Drew Gray/Loren Smith, H, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 Jayda Westerbur/Izzy Baggenstoss, V, def. Illie Kuhlmey/Hailee Landrigon, H, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 Abby Moore/Sydney Cope-Robinson, V, def. Layla Maki/Andi Swenson, H, 6-4, 6-2.
