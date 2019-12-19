Blue Devils take down Rebels, 84-72

VIRGINIA — The Virginia girls’ basketball team took advantage of some hot outside shooting on Thursday night, on their way to an 84-72 win over Moose Lake/Willow River.
Blue Devils guard Kelsey Squires hit eight 3-pointers, on her way to 24 points from the outside, while forward Lexiss Trygg took care of business inside collecting 22 points.
“I really thought overall we played a good game,” Virginia coach Spencer Aune said. “When it wasn’t going in from the outside, we collected rebounds and put it back in.”
Virginia jumped out to an early 26-19 lead with collecting rebounds under the net and getting some quick put-backs to give the Blue Devils a 26-19 lead.
Squires started to hit her 3-pointers from the outside and all of a sudden it was 33-19 Blue Devils lead with 6:50 to play in the half.
The Rebels tried to get back in to the game but the Virginia defense would not allow them any easy shots.
The Blue Devils had a 48-29 lead with 2:30 to play in the first half when Moose Lake/Willow River made a run.
Natalie Mikrot hit a 3-pointer and Emily Bohnsack hit one of her own to make it a 48-35 Virginia lead at the half.
“Like I said, I really like how we came out,” Aune said. “Offensively and defensively.”
Trygg led Virginia with 14 in the half, while Kukuk had 12 for the Rebels.
The Blue Devils had eight players score in the first half.
Virginia scored the first four points of the second half to increase their lead.
Moose Lake/Willow River fought to stay in the game and cut the Blue Devils lead to 54-43 when Natalie Mikrot hit a deep 3-pointer.
Virginia increased the lead when they found a wide open Squires when then hit a 3-pointer to make it a 57-43 contest.
She wasn’t done yet.
She hit her fifth 3-pointer to make it a 61-43 Blue Devils lead. Moose Lake/Willow River tried to get back in to the game but Squires hitting three more 3-pointers and Trygg hitting her free throws and her rebound buckets.
Time ran out on the Rebels and the Blue Devils came away with the 12-point win.
Virginia is right back in action today, hosting Esko at 7:15 p.m.
“I just hope these girls can get some rest tonight,” Aune said. “Esko will be a team like Moose Lake/Willow River. A team that likes to run the ball and will be a very good basketball team. We will have to be ready to play ball.”
ML/WR 35 37 — 72
VHS 48 36 — 84
ML/WR: Skyla Thimpson 3, Carmen Hoffman 1, Natalie Mikrot 19, Maci Kukuk 29, Alvia Mallory 1, Ella Rhoades 14, Emily Bohnsack 5;
3-pointers: Kukuk 5, Mikrot 3, Rhoades 2, Thompson 1, Bohnsack 1; Free throws: 18-20; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: Kukuk.
VHS: Anna Fink 4, Rian Aune 14, Halee Zorman 2, Lexiss Trygg 22, Kaylee Iverson 13, Kelsey Squires 24, Sophie Chirstofferson 2, Erin Haerer 3;
3-pointers: Squires 8, Haerer 1; Free throws: 9-12; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: None.
Greenway 43,
Eveleth-Gilbert 37
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears girls’ basketball team struggled out of the gate and it cost them in the end Thursday, falling to Greenway, 43-37.
Eveleth-Gilbert outscored the Raiders 29-16 in the second half, but had to dig out of a 27-8 deficit from the first half that proved to be too much in the end.
“We dug ourselves a huge hole in that first half,” Bears coach Karwin Marks said after the game. “Our offense was really stagnant and the defnse was like we were stuck in mud. We charged back in the second half but it was just too little, too late.”
Elli Jankila led the Golden Bears in scoring with 13 points. Payton Dosan finished with 11.
Emmalee Oviatt was the leading scorer for Greenway with 12 points.
Eveleth-Gilbert will be back in action today when they hit the road to take on Littlefork-Big Falls.
GHS 27 16 — 43
EG 8 29 — 37
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 2, Baylie Jo Norris 9, Emmalee Oviatt 12, Taylor Hocking 2, Nicholle Ramirez 5, Hailey Pederson 4, Morgan Walsh 6, Chloe Hansen 3; Three pointers: Norris 1, Ramirez 1, Hansen 1; Free throws: 12-17; Total fouls: 22; Fouled out: Walsh, Hansen.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Lauren Latvaaho 2, Payton Dosan 11, Lydia Delich 2, Amara Carey 3, Elli Jankila 13, Cadyn Krmptoich 6; Three pointers: Carey 1; Free throws: 10-20; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
North Woods 99,
Lakeview Christian 67
At Cook, the Grizzlies had four players in double figures as they knocked off Lakeview Christian, 99-67.
Trevor Morrison led the way with 27 points, while TJ Chiabotti dropped in 24. Jared Chiabotti also went for 16 points and Darius Goggleye added 15.
Lakeview Christian was paced by Lance Puffer, who scored a game-high 31 points. That included nine buckets from long range.
North Woods (5-1) begins play Friday, Dec. 27, in the Esko Coaches Classic.
LCA 33 34 — 67
NW 50 49 — 99
LCA: Lance Puffer 31, Mathew Wright 2, Joe Franzan 4, Zach Glegan 6, Jack Safstrom 3, Andrew Wright 10, Caleb Addink 3. 3-pointers: Puffer 9, A. Wright 1. Free throws: 9-11.
NW: Darius Goggleye 15, Jared Chiabotti 16, TJ Chiabotti 24, Levi Byram 8, Jake Panichi 2, Alex Hartway 2, Trevor Morrison 27, Sean Morrison 5. 3-pointers: J. Chiabotti 1, TJ Chiabotti 1, S. Morrison 1. Free throws: 10-16. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
Hibbing 100,
Eveleth-Gilbert 35
At Hibbing, Tre Holmes led all scorers with 22 points (including six 3-pointers) as the Bluejackets rolled to a 100-35 win over Eveleth-Gilbert.
The Golden Bears, meanwhile, were paced by Carter Mavec with 12 points. E-G fell behind early and could never recover in the loss.
Hibbing also got 19 points from Parker Maki, 17 from Ayden McDonald and 15 from Eli Erickson.
The Bears play at Greenway tonight.
E-G 19 16 — 35
Hibbing 48 52 — 100
E-G: Carter Mavec 12, AJ Roen 4, Zach Lindseth 4, Carter Flannigan 6, Jaden Lang 2, Josh Creer-Oberstar 7. 3-pointers: Mavec 3, Roen 1, Creer-Oberstar 1. Free throws: 2-9. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
Hibbing: Mayson Brown 8, Tre Holmes 22, Parker Maki 19, Amari Manning 9, Joe Paaver 4, Eli Erickson 15, Isaac Colbaugh 6, Ayden McDonald 17. 3-pointers: Brown 2, Holmes 6, Colbaugh 1. Free throws: 9-15. Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.
International Falls 91,
Bigfork 63
At International Falls, Cullen Rein recorded 24 points to help lead the Broncos past Bigfork, 91-63.
International Falls also got 13 points each from Jace Hallin and Cole Anderson, while Riley Larson and Jett Tomczak each added 12 points.
The Huskies were fueled by 31 points from Liam Prato and nine points from Jared Lovdahl.
Bigfork (1-6) plays at the Ely Holiday Tournament beginning next Friday, while the Broncos (3-2) host Littlefork-Big Falls Dec. 27.
Bigfork 32 31 — 63
Int. Falls 47 44 — 91
Bigfork: Jackson Lovdahl 7, Jared Lovdahl 9, James Rauzi 6, Brady Kinn 2, Caden Kallinen 2, Liam Prato 31, Jhace Pearson 2, Bradley Haley 2, Sean Torgrimson 2. 3-pointers: Jackson Lovdahl 2, Jared Lovdahl 1, Prato 2. Free throws: 12-16. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Jared Lovdahl.
Int. Falls: Jace Hallin 13, Bryan Koenig 9, Riley Larson 12, Jesse Forsythe 3, Cole Anderson 13, Cullen Rein 24, Jett Tomczak 12, Knute Boerger 5. 3-pointers: Hallin 1, Koenig 1, Rein 3. Free throws: 12-21. Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East 5,
Proctor 2
At Eveleth, Bryce Kopp lit the lamp twice to help lead the Golden Bears past visiting Proctor, 5-2.
Elliot Van Orsdel got things going for Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East with an unassisted goal at 1:14 of the first period.
Kopp made a 3-0 lead after denting the mesh twice in the second period. Less than two minutes later, Nathan Tassoni put the puck past Proctor netminder Cody Urie for a 4-0 lead going into the second intermission.
Proctor rallied with two third period goals, but Cole Meyer sealed the victory with a tally at the 15:58 mark. In addition, Van Orsdel, Kopp and Beaudette each had two assists.
E-G/ME (6-4) hosts Breck tonight.
Proctor 0 0 2 — 2
E-G/ME 1 3 1 — 5
First period: 1, EGME, Elliot Van Orsdel (unassisted), 1:14.
Second period: 2, EGME, Bryce Kopp (Nick Beaudette, Nick Troutwine), 5:20; 3, EGME, Kopp (Van Orsdel, Beaudette), 8:46; 4, EGME, Nathan Tassoni (Tommy Schlotec, Lucas Hultman), 10:42.
Third period: 5, P, Kennan Reyelts (unassisted), 11:48; 6, P, Connor Bushbaum (Jack Bartlam), 13:11;
7, EGME, Cole Meyer (Van Orsdel, Kopp), 15:58.
Saves: Andrew Torrel, EGME, 4-7-14—25; Cody Urie, P, 11-21-7—39.
Penalties: EGME 3-for-6 minutes; P, 2-for-4 minutes.
