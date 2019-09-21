Blue Devils volleyball second at home tourney

VIRGINIA — The Virginia volleyball team went 3-1 Saturday to finish their home hosted tournament as runners-up.
Along the way, the blue Devils got wins over Mountain Iron-Buhl, Northeast Range and Cromwell-Wright before falling 2-0 (25-19, 25-12) to Blaine in the championship match.
In pool play, Virginia dispatched the Rangers 2-0 (26-24, 25-7) to open things up. Then, they downed Northeast Range 2-0 (25-13, 25-17) to advance to the championship bracket.
In their semifinal match with Cromwell-Wright, things were close, but the Devils came out with the 2-0 win, 25-22, 25-20.
After all four games, Devils junior Lexiss Trygg finished with 26 kills and 25 digs. Emily Hejny tallied 16 kills and 10 digs, while Taia Grishaber had 12 kills.
Alli Anderson put up 73 set assists to go along with her eight kills and five ace serves. Rian Aune had 18 digs and eight kills and Kaylee Iverson finished with 16 kills, 12 digs and six ace serves.
In other tournament results, Ely went 3-1 to finish third, Cherry was 3-1 to finish fifth, Mountain Iron-Buhl went 1-3 to take eighth, Northeast Range was 1-3 to finish 11th and North Woods went winless and finished last. Full scores from the entire day can be found below.
Pool Play
Pool A
Virginia def. Mountain Iron-Buhl 2-0 (26-24, 25-7)
Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Northeast Range 2-0 (25-23, 25-20)
Virginia def. Northeast Range 2-0 (25-13, 25-17)
Pool B
Ely def. Cloquet 2-0 (25-17, 25-18)
Cloquet def. South Ridge 2-0 (25-18, 28-26)
Ely def. South Ridge 2-0 (25-23, 25-23)
Pool C
Blaine def. Hibbing 2-0 (25-12, 25-17)
Hibbing def. North Woods 2-0 (25-16, 25-6)
Blaine def. North Woods 2-0 (25-13, 25-8)
Pool D
Cromwell-Wright def. Nashwauk-Keewatin 2-0 (25-13, 25-18)
Cromwell-Wright def. Cherry 2-0 (27-25, 26-24)
Cherry def. Nashwauk-Keewatin 2-0 (25-13, 27-25)
Championship Bracket
Virginia def. Cromwell-Wright 2-0 (25-22, 25-20)
Blaine def. Ely 2-1 (25-18, 23-25, 15-8)
Third Place
Ely def. Cromwell-Wright 2-1 (25-19, 19-25, 16-14)
Championship
Blaine def. Virginia 2-0 (25-19, 25-12)
5-8 Bracket
Cherry def. Mountain Iron-Buhl 2-0 (25-16, 25-20)
Cloquet def. Hibbing 2-1 (23-25, 25-16, 15-10)
Seventh Place
Hibbing def. Mountain Iron-Buhl 2-0 (25-16, 25-15)
Fifth Place
Cherry def. Cloquet 2-1 (23-25, 26-24, 15-10)
Consolation Bracket
South Ridge def. North Woods 2-0 (26-16, 25-18)
Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Northeast Range 2-1 (25-22, 14-25, 15-10)
11th Place
Northeast Range def. North Woods 2-0 (25-17, 25-19)
Ninth Place
South Ridge def. Nashwauk-Keewatin 2-1 (25-23, 23-25, 15-7)
