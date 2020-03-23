Several local swimmers were recently named to the All-Iron Range Conference Boys’ Swimming Team for outstanding seasons in 2019-2020.

The criteria is as follows:

• Top 2 in each individual event

• Best 4 relay splits not already on list as individuals

The complete list is as follows:

Andrew Bird, 11, V/EG, 200 yd. freestyle, 100 yd. freestyle

Owen Engel, 11, V/EG, 200 yd. medley relay (back)

Gunnar George, 8, V/EG, 200 yd. medley relay (fly)

Jamie Hill, 11, ME, 100 yd. breaststroke

Cameron Johnson, 11, V/EG, 200 yd. freestyle, 500 yd. freestyle

Logan Schroeder, 10, ME, 100 yd. backstroke

Nathan Spiering, 9, V/EG, 200 yd. medley relay (free)

Leif Sundquist, 10, V/EG, 400 yd. freestyle relay

Bay Yukich, 11, Chisholm, 50 yd. freestyle

William Stenson, 11, Hibbing, 200 yd. individual medley, 100 yd. butterfly

Aydin Aultman, 9, GR, one meter diving

Ben Bartholomew, 11, GR, 200 yd. freestyle relay

Alex Bissonnette, 12, IF, 200 yd. freestyle relay

Cooper Emerson, 10, Hibbing, 50 yd. freestyle

Michael Fitch, 11, GR, 500 yd. freestyle

Andrew Hoppe, 12, Hibbing, 100 yd. freestyle

Cole Hughes, 9, Hibbing, one meter diving

Nate Huju, 12, GR, 400 yd. freestyle relay

Jake Jacobson, 12, GR, 200 yd. individual medley, 100 yd. breaststroke

Devin Klimek, 11, GR, 200 yd. freestyle relay

Chance McCormack, 12, Hibbing, 400 yd. freestyle relay

Austin Morrissey, 11, GR, 100 yd. butterfly, 100 yd. backstroke

Ben Philips, 9, Hibbing, 400 yd. freestyle relay

Luke Pocquette, 8, Hibbing, 200 yd. medley relay (breaststroke)

Anthony Scholler, 10, IF, 200 yd. freestyle relay

Team Champion: Grand Rapids

