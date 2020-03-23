Several local swimmers were recently named to the All-Iron Range Conference Boys’ Swimming Team for outstanding seasons in 2019-2020.
The criteria is as follows:
• Top 2 in each individual event
• Best 4 relay splits not already on list as individuals
The complete list is as follows:
Andrew Bird, 11, V/EG, 200 yd. freestyle, 100 yd. freestyle
Owen Engel, 11, V/EG, 200 yd. medley relay (back)
Gunnar George, 8, V/EG, 200 yd. medley relay (fly)
Jamie Hill, 11, ME, 100 yd. breaststroke
Cameron Johnson, 11, V/EG, 200 yd. freestyle, 500 yd. freestyle
Logan Schroeder, 10, ME, 100 yd. backstroke
Nathan Spiering, 9, V/EG, 200 yd. medley relay (free)
Leif Sundquist, 10, V/EG, 400 yd. freestyle relay
Bay Yukich, 11, Chisholm, 50 yd. freestyle
William Stenson, 11, Hibbing, 200 yd. individual medley, 100 yd. butterfly
Aydin Aultman, 9, GR, one meter diving
Ben Bartholomew, 11, GR, 200 yd. freestyle relay
Alex Bissonnette, 12, IF, 200 yd. freestyle relay
Cooper Emerson, 10, Hibbing, 50 yd. freestyle
Michael Fitch, 11, GR, 500 yd. freestyle
Andrew Hoppe, 12, Hibbing, 100 yd. freestyle
Cole Hughes, 9, Hibbing, one meter diving
Nate Huju, 12, GR, 400 yd. freestyle relay
Jake Jacobson, 12, GR, 200 yd. individual medley, 100 yd. breaststroke
Devin Klimek, 11, GR, 200 yd. freestyle relay
Chance McCormack, 12, Hibbing, 400 yd. freestyle relay
Austin Morrissey, 11, GR, 100 yd. butterfly, 100 yd. backstroke
Ben Philips, 9, Hibbing, 400 yd. freestyle relay
Luke Pocquette, 8, Hibbing, 200 yd. medley relay (breaststroke)
Anthony Scholler, 10, IF, 200 yd. freestyle relay
Team Champion: Grand Rapids
