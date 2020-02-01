Breakout performer

VIRGINIA – Virginia freshman Mia Schuchard didn’t expect to have a breakout year for the Virginia Area Alpine Ski Team.
But after finishing third at the Virginia Invite early in the season to lead her squad to a team title, the young downhill racer is beginning to realize her potential as a racer.
Getting involved with skiing at a young age, Schuchard has continued to improve with age and now considers Giants Ridge her second home.
“It definitely feels like I belong there,” Schuchard said Wednesday at the Virginia High School. “I’ve been skiing since I was 4 years old, so that’s 10 years now and I’ve enjoyed it since the beginning.”
VAAST head coach Benji Neff says Schuchard has proven herself to be dedicated to the competitive side of the sport.
“She is a very determined young lady,” Neff said. “She doesn’t even need her coaches or her parents pushing her. She just pushes herself on her own and just wants to do well. I think that’s what’s driven a lot of her success this year.”
The Virginia Area girls’ team is younger than most. There are no seniors on the squad but a large contingent of underclassman are putting down strong times while gaining the necessary experience to become better racers.
“I think after we saw all the good times we had at our first race, we realized we could have a really exciting year,” Schuchard said. “We saw how strong we could be and now we want to build off of that and keep going strong.”
Schuchard’s family spends quite a bit of time at Giants Ridge. Both of her parents are snowboarders, two of her sisters snowboard and three sisters have taken up skiing. Being in that environment as much as possible has already put her in a good position, according to Neff.
“She’s grown up here. Her best friend is on the ski team, her family skis and snowboards. When you grow up being a hill rat, you keep doing what you know. The fact that she loves to ski and grew up doing it certainly helps her get to that other level that you need to be a successful skier.”
Schuchard tried both downhill and cross country skiing after spending years in slalom and Nordic clubs, respectively, but ultimately the decision to stick with alpine come high school was an easy one.
“There just wasn’t as much action in cross country,” Schuchard said. She went on to say she enjoys the adrenaline rush and blood-pumping feeling that only alpine can provide.”
With the freshman seeing herself trending more towards the top of the leaderboard, it’s finally beginning to set in that she’s going faster than she had ever imagined.
“I just think to myself ‘wow’ when I see my times after my runs. I don’t see myself skiing so I don’t exactly know how fast I’m going. It doesn’t feel fast but then I see the other times come in and I just think that I really must be flying out there.”
Both she and her coach know her times will continue to improve and Schuchard attributes that to the VAAST coaching staff.
“I love our coaches. They’re so good and so supportive. They’re tough on us but not too tough at the same time. They let us have our fun but also know when to be serious.”
Her head coach says she has plenty of room to grow and is beginning to find the right way to improve.
“She just naturally wants to go fast,” Neff said. “She almost doesn’t care for the consequences. She has that need for speed.
“Being younger, she’s still making mistakes and learning things for herself. She had a bad crash at practice earlier this season that shook her up a bit and I think that reminded her that there can be consequences to pushing it to the limits. Now she’s figuring out that risk versus reward and she’s working through it in her own way. She definitely wants to improve but she’s learning the best ways to do it.”
With the section meet approaching this week, Schuchard doesn’t know exactly what the postseason holds. Ultimately, she wants to see fast times from both herself and the rest of the team.
“I’m just hoping we all put down some good times and we’re happy with ourselves after our runs. Even if the year doesn’t end the way we hope it will, we know we don’t have any seniors this year so next year we can come back even stronger.”
With his top skier being a freshman, Neff says navigating the expectations for a young racer can be hard to gauge.
“Just with her being a ninth grader, I want to see her put her two best runs together at the section meet. Sometimes you don’t know how to read it because she doesn’t quite know where that line is and sometimes she’s behind it and sometimes she’s in front of it.
“If she puts down her two best runs, then we’ll know where she stands and it’ll give us a lot of information going into next year. And if it works out the right way, her best runs might even extend the season for her. It all just depends on the day.”
