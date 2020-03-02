Cardinals roll past ‘Streaks

DULUTH — Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and the Chisholm High School girls basketball team found that out Monday.
The Bluestreaks, who won 20 games this season compared to five last year, ran into a buzz saw in the Section 7A semifinals, and Cromwell-Wright came away with an 81-23 victory over Chisholm at Romano Gymnasium on the campus of the University of the Minnesota Duluth.
The Cardinals are the No. 1 team in the state when it comes to QRF rating, so Chisholm coach Pam Pioske knew the task at hand was a daunting one.
Even so, the loss doesn’t take away the season the Bluestreaks had.
“This season, overall, has been fabulous,” Pioske said. “They’ve done a great job. I’m proud of them. Win or lose tonight, the fact that they made it to the semifinals is something Chisholm hasn’t done since probably 2007, when they went to state.
“It’s been a long time coming. They’ve worked hard. Cromwell is an excellent team. They’ve got a couple of girls that are so athletic. They were hard for us to defend.”
It took the Cardinals about one minute to get going, but once they did, the Bluestreaks didn’t know what hit them.
Cromwell-Wright ran out to an 11-0 lead, and it didn’t look back.
“I knew that was going to be difficult to overcome, but I knew that if we played good defense and our shots went in, we had a chance,” Pioske said. “Things just didn’t go our way. Our shots weren’t going in.
“Defensively, we did well, but after the first-few minutes, you could almost see us getting tired. Cromwell was out-running us, and wearing us down fast.”
It didn’t help that the Bluestreaks turned the ball over nine times in the first half. The Cardinals converted those turnovers into 18 points.
That helped Cromwell-Wright take a 25-3 lead halfway through the first half, and even though Chisholm made a slight run at the Cardinals, the Bluestreaks trailed by 36 at the half, 49-13.
“It was hard to see those turnovers,” Pioske said. “We still have turnovers, but probably not near the amount we had tonight. We had a tough time against Taya (Hakamaki), but she’s an amazing athlete.
“She could easily pick off that dribble.”
When the second half started, all Pioske wanted her team to do was give a full effort until the final buzzer went off.
“I wanted them to still play at 100-percent, and not get their heads down, and not feel like it’s over,” Pioske said. “It was important that we still play well, and do what we’ve learned.
“This is good for our future. We need to play more teams that are like this, so that we can get better.”
Taya Hakamaki led Cromwell-Wright with 23 points, followed by Shaily Hakamaki with 22. Natalee Hakamaki had 14.
Tresa Baumgard had 10 to lead Chisholm. Katie Pearson finished with seven.
CHS 13 10 — 23
CW 49 32 — 81
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 7, Sofie Anderson 1, Hannah Kne 3, Jordan Temple 2, Tresa Baumgard 10.
Cromwell: Taya Hakamaki 23, Katherine Libbon 2, Shaily Hakamaki 22, Rylie Dobosenski 2, Chassandra Ward 3, Natalee Hakamaki 14, Brandi Collman 3, Andrea Pocernich 5, Amber Collman 2, Lacie Zollar 3.
Total Fouls: Chisholm 7; Cromwell 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Chisholm 6-11; Cromwell 10-12; 3-pointers: Kne, Taya Hakamaki 3, Shaily Hakamaki 4, Ward, Pocernich, Zoller.
Section 7A Quarterfinal
Cherry 70,
Littlefork-Big Falls 45
DULUTH — The Tigers got 20 points from Lauren Staples en route to the Section 7A quarterfinal victory over the Vikings Saturday at Romano Gymnasium on the campus of the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Also hitting double figures for Cherry were Jessa Schroetter with 19 and Karlee Grondahl 10.
Bethany Piekarski had 24 points for Littlefork-Big Falls.
LBF 21 24 — 45
CHS 38 32 — 70
LIttlefork-Big Falls: Danielle Erickson 6, Elise Larson 2, MaKenzie Swenson 8, Margaret Larson 2, Emily Fairchild 3, Bethany Piekarski 24.
Cherry: Katie Petersn 6, Lauren Staples 20, Karlee Grondahl 10, Andi Selkow 2, Kaelynn Kudis 6, Jessa Schroetter 19, Jillian Sadjak 7.
Total Fouls: Littlefork-Big Falls 9; Cherry 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Littlefork-Big Falls 6-11; Cherry 7-14; 3-pointers: Piekarski 5, Staples 3, Grondahl, Sajdak.
