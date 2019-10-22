Carlton-Wrenshall ousts North Woods, 33-18

Section 7A
Carlton-Wrenshall 33,
North Woods 18
At Cook, No. 5-seeded Carlton-Wrenshall stepped into 11-man football for the first time Tuesday and came away with a 33-18 victory over No. 4-seeded North Woods.
While the Raptors came into the contest at 8-0, the 3-5 Grizzlies played them tough and trailed just 20-18 early in the fourth quarter, said head coach John Jirik.
The Grizzlies trailed 7-6 after the first after TJ Chiabotti ran it in from 12 yards out. Chiabotti had 19 carries for 106 yards and three touchdowns on the cold, wet and soggy field.
Jirik said his squad stalled on offense in the second quarter and C-W scored twice to take a 20-6 lead into halftime.
However, Chiabotti scored from 11 yards out in the third and again from 10 yards out in the fourth to cut the deficit to 20-18.
“Then we kind of ran out of steam,’’ Jirik added, and the Raptors proceeded to go off tackle to defeat the Grizzlies.
Matthew Santkuyl ran 14 times for 171 yards with one TD, while Justin Swanson rushed 15 times for 124 yards to lead the visitors.
All in all, the season was an interesting one, according to Jirik, whose team moved from 9-Man up to 11-man football this fall. Overall, his team ran into at least three teams that had too much for the Grizzlies and six of the games could have went either way. North Woods (now 3-6) graduates six seniors.
C/W 7 13 0 13 — 33
NW 6 0 6 6 — 18
C- Matthew Santkuyl 22 run (Ryan Gray Kick)
N- TJ Chiabotti 12 run (pass failed)
C- Isaiah Johnson 23 pass from Kayden Crane (Gray Kick)
C- Gray 2 run (Kick blocked)
N- Chiabotti 11 run (run failed)
N- Chiabotti 10 run (run failed)
C- Justin Swanson 4 run (Kick no good)
C- Crane 2 run (Gray KIck)
