CHERRY — As eighth graders in 2015, Austin Michels and Justin Caple sat helplessly in a room as the news broke that the Cherry High School football program was being disbanded.
The Tigers didn’t have enough players to field a team, so it was easier to fold the program for safety concerns.
Neither Michels or Caple had participated in a varsity game, but the news hurt them to the core, but they didn’t give up.
In 2016, Cherry had a seventh- through-ninth-grade program, then the last two years, they ran junior high and junior varsity teams, with the intent of fielding a varsity team in 2019.
Well, that dream has come to fruition as the Tigers will be back on the field when the season starts in two weeks time.
It was a long journey, but well worth the wait.
“I went to that meeting and I saw all of the seniors,” Michels said. “They were all disappointed that their season was cancelled. That wasn’t good for them, but we built this program back up, climbing that mountain.
“We’re back with a varsity program, and it’s exciting to be a part of this right now.”
Caple, who said football is his primary sport, couldn’t believe what he was hearing. He wasn’t going to get the chance to play under the bright lights on Friday night.
“I was shocked and sad at the same time,” Caple said. “Football is my sport, and I wanted to play at the varsity level earlier to get used to it. I was disappointed because I wanted to be under those lights with those other guys and teams in the state.
“It’s a different feeling on Friday nights, with the speakers going, the music and everything else that happens.”
The process of getting that program back took some time. Numbers was the issue.
“It was difficult because we didn’t have that many kids a couple of years ago,” Caple said. “We got beat up in every game. Now, people are coming out. We’re getting our talent back, so we should be ready to go.”
According to Michels, the Tigers were having some success with their junior high and junior varsity teams, which could bode well this season.
“We were winning all of those games, so we feel pretty confident coming into this season that we will compete at the varsity level,” Michels said. “The hopes were high with our numbers.
“Last year, we started out with only eight, then we brought that up to 28 kids. Now we have 26 out here today (Thursday), and it feels great to have this many kids who want to play.
Cherry’s first game will be at Lake of the Woods. There will be some butterflies that night, but it was well worth the wait.
“It’ll be nerve racking,” Michels said. “Some of us are kind of scared, but it’s nerves. We’ll get over it and compete.”
Caple, who will be the teams’ quarterback, and Michels don’t mince words when they say compete.
What they really mean is win. The Tigers aren’t just going out there to compete. They’re going out there to be successful.
They’ve set their sights high.
“My only concern is not winning,” Michels said. “We’re hoping for a section championship this year. The section is wide open, and our hope is to have a great season this year, then they will have a great season next year. We want to get that tradition back here.”
Caple doesn’t see why that can’t happen.
“We have a lot of talent out here,” Caple said. “I’m one of the leaders on this team, and I can see it on the team. We’re going to be good this year. We have the numbers to do it. I’ve been playing in this program for five years now, and we want to win every game.
“We want to win the section championship, and make a good run at state. I’m very excited for that.”
