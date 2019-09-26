Cherry ready to face Northeast Range in Babbitt today

CHERRY — In a 15-0 loss to Silver Bay, the Cherry High School football team did a good job defensively, which is what Tiger coach Jason Marsh wanted to see.
But something unpredictable happened.
Cherry’s offense sputtered for the first time this season.
Uncharacteristic mistakes kept hindering the Tigers’ ability to move the ball.
That was first and foremost on Marsh’s mind this week as he prepares his team to take on Northeast Range today, beginning at 3:30 p.m., in Babbitt.
Marsh knew tbat defense would win last week’s game, so that’s what he and his coaching staff set out to correct before the Mariners game.
“Our defense played well, but the offense self destructed,” Marsh said. “It was frustrating. We did everything on offense to not win that game. We had way too many breakdowns.”
Cherry was only down 3-0 at the half despite its inability to move the ball.
“That was a big surprise,” Marsh said. “We had a ton of errors in the first half. When we came in at hafltime, we thought there was going to be no problem scoring points. It’s a three-point game, it’s no big deal.
“We didn’t execute at all, not in one facet of the offense. You can’t win when you make that many mistakes.”
What was it that hindered the offense? Name it and that’s probably what happened.
“We turned the ball over. We missed snaps. We dropped balls. We missed blocks,” Marsh said. “It was no one individual. You take out a couple of dropped balls and a couple of our other mistakes, we may have three touchdowns on the board.
“You can’t play the what if game. We didn’t execute. We have to do that moving forward.”
This week in practice, the Tigers have focused on the little things that need to be done to move the ball.
“We’ve focused a lot less on what to do and how to do it, and more on how we prepare,” Marsh said. “As coaches, we’ll put together the game plan, but the players have to focus on how they prepare.
“Everything is important, but nothing is special. Everything we do in practice, we have to do in the game. If the kids start losing focus on that, they’ll start playing mind games with themselves. We have to focus on the mental side of the game.”
The Nighthawks, according to Marsh, have been struggling this season.
Northeast Range is 0-4, and has given up 184 points, while scoring just 14.
That doesn’t mean anything to Marsh.
“They’re a scrappy team,” Marsh said. “They’re going to battle. Match up-wise, we have some advantages, but we have to go out and do what we do and not worry about if it’s a team that’s better or worse than we are.
“We can’t control them, but we can control our performance and what we do. We have to get after them early, and make sure we execute. We’re looking forward to today.”
