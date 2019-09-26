Chisholm looking to stop the run as they travel to Barnum tonight

CHISHOLM — Last week, the No. 1 priority for the Chisholm High School football team was stopping East Central’s running game.
For the most part, that worked, but the Bluestreaks still found themselves on the wrong end of the score.
That same game plan will be in full force again today when Chisholm travels to Barnum to take on the Bombers, beginning at 7 p.m.
According Bluestreak coach Nick Milani, his team followed last week’s game plan to a T.
“Our priority was to stop the run, and our defense did a tremendous job of doing that,” Milani said. “They had second- and third-and-long situations all night. We have to prioritize that again this week because they’re a run-heavy team.”
The Bombers, according to Milani, run the option, and they have a quarterback who’s exceptional at directing the offense.
“He’s their best athlete,” Milani said. “He’ll hold that ball longer than most high-school quarterbacks can. That’s why our No. 1 priority is to stop him from running.”
In the offense, the quarterback as three options — he can hand it off to the fullback on dive play, he can keep it and run or he can pitch it to the tailback.
What happens is all determined by what the defensive ends do while pursuing the play.
“He reads the defensive end, and he can either give it or keep it depending on what the defensive end does,” Milani said. “They can run it both ways. Our defensive ends have to stay home, and when the quarterback does come their way, their job is containing the quarterback.
“They have to make him pitch it. When he does, our defensive backs and linebackers have to get the running back.”
That’s what makes the offense so productive because a defensive players’ first instinct is to go directly to the ball.
“It’s misconception rather than misdirection,” Milani said. “They might run a dive four times, then that gets into the defensive ends head. That’s when the quarterback makes a big play for 25 yards.”
Offensively, Milani wanted to make his teams’ first priority the running game. He wanted more push against East Central, and that worked out, too.
“For the most part, it went well,” Milani said. “We were getting three or four yards on first down, which isn’t great, but it was better than the first two games. We did convert on third and shorts with the run, which we hadn’t done in the first two games.”
Milani believes his team can take advantage of that running game against Barnum.
“Teams in the past have been successful both rushing and passing,” Milani said. “They’ve given up a lot of points this year.”
The Bluestreaks will get quarterback Bryce Warner back this week, which should make the offense run more efficiently.
“Jude (Sundquist) goes back to his receiver spot, which gives us another weapon in the offense,” Milani said. “They do have decent size up front. They get a good push on the ball, so it’s key, like in any other game, that our offensive line has to hold their ground.
“We have to get our backs space at the next level.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.