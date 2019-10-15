Coming off sluggish outing, Tigers take down Mesabi East, 3-0

CHERRY — In a volleyball match between two teams who look like they are ready for the playoffs to start, the Cherry Tigers beat Mesabi East, 3-0, 25-23, 25-21 and 25-16 to complete the sweep.
“The girls were not happy with the way they played last night against Northeast Range,” coach LeAnn Adkisson said. “They wanted to come out ready to play tonight.”
The teams battled in game one with neither team holding a lead higher than three points.
The Tigers got off to a 2-0 lead when a Kaelynn Kudis kill and a Jessa Schroetter tip gave them the lead.
The Giants came right back and picked up a pair of points of their own.
A Meghan Walker dig at the net and a Linsday Baribeau kill tied the game at 2-2.
The rest of game one was a back and forth affair.
Each team would steal a point and the point would be returned on the other side of the net.
The game was tied at 21-21 when Mesabi East was able to take their first lead of the game when Aaliyah Sahr picked up an ace serve.
The teams traded points and the Tigers grabed a 24-23 lead and ended the game when Katie Peterson unleashed a big kill to make it a 25-23 final.
“Those first two games were sure fun to watch,” Giants coach Sara Baribeau said. “You could see that both teams were ready to play tonight.”
Game two was a lot like game one with both teams trading the lead.
Cherry had an early 5-1 lead after a big Kudis block at the net.
The Giants came right back when Sahr had the serve and Mesabi East grabbed an 8-5 lead, forcing Adkisson to take a time out.
“They changed on us a little in that second game and it got to us a little,” Adkisson said. “We had to settle down and just get back in to our game.”
The Tigers did just that.
They trailed 9-5 and got the serve back and made it a 9-9 contest.
The Giants had a 11-9 lead on the strength of their play at the net.
“We were doing a lot of good things out there,” Baribeau said. “We were passing the ball pretty good and that was leading to some points.”
The teams traded points until it was a 19-19 contest and a Peterson kill and Kudis kill put the game out of reach and the Tigers won a 25-21 contest.
“We turned things around late in the game and it paid off,” Adkisson said. “It was really nice to get that second game win.”
Game three was all Tigers.
A pair of Peterson kills got Cherry out to a 6-3 lead and they never looked back.
The closest the Giants would get was after a Baribeau kill made it 9-8.
Cherry took off after that.
They extended their lead to 12-8, forcing Baribeau to take her first time out.
The Giants got the serve back after the time out, but Cherry got the serve right back after a Kudis tip at the net.
Following that point, the Tigers coasted to the finish.
Mesabi East attempted to get back in to the game but the Cherry front row at the net was just too much.
Kudis ended the game with a kill to give Cherry the 25-16 win.
“It was really a good night for us,” Adkisson said. “Mesabi East is a very good team and they made us do different things tonight.”
Kudis led the Tigers with 18 kills and 3 ace serves, while Peterson added 11 kills, and Zganjar chipped in 7.
Baribeau led the Giants with 10 kills, while Amelia Mattfield added eight.
Emma Baker had 25 set assists, while Walker chipped in 10 digs.
“This was a good match to get us ready for playoffs,” Baribeau said. “Now we know how we need to play come playoffs.”
Proctor 3,
Eveleth-Gilbert 0
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears played well in the first two games against a 23-2 Proctor team, but couldn’t keep up the pace as they fell to the Rails, 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-11).
“We came out really strong,’’ said Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Beth Bittmann. The Bears’ solid effort included digging up the ball well and cutting down on unforced errors.
E-G was led in its regular season finale by Mikayla Kibbe and Emma Westby with five kills and Ashley Pionk and Avery Dolinsek with five digs each.
Proctor, meanwhile, got 43 set assists from Gabby Jauhola, 24 kills and seven digs from Sam Pagatchnik and 12 kills and six digs from Payton Rodberg.
E-G (10-12) opens playoff action on Wednesday.
Greenway 3,
Virginia 1
At Coleraine, the Virginia volleyball team fell Tuesday to Greenway, 3-1.
Lexiss Trygg carried the brunt of the Devils offensive load with 26 kills. She added seven digs and four blocks.
Kaylee Iverson tallied eight digs and four blocks and three aces. Alli Anderson had 30 set assists as well as five digs.
With the win, Greenway claimed the 2019 Iron Range Conference title over the Blue Devils.
Virginia starts their playoff push on Wednesday.
North Woods 3,
South Ridge 0
At Cook, the North Woods volleyball team finished out the regular season with a 3-0 sweep of South Ridge, 25-16, 25-21, 25-18.
Coley Olson led the Grizzlies with 13 kills. Karlyn Pierce tallied 12 kills and three blocks. Kayla Tschida totaled six kills and nine digs. Hannah Kinsey finished with five kills, Tori Olson had nine digs and Morgan Burnett finished with 35 set assists.
Closing out the season with a win, North Woods coach Kandi Olson said there was strong energy out on the court.
“You could definitely see that the seniors had a great energy on the court tonight,” Olson said. “They loved playing their last home game out there.”
Ely 3,
Silver Bay 0
At Silver Bay, the Ely volleyball earned another sweep Tuesday, downing the Mariners 3-0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-22).
Brielle Kallberg led the offensive attack for the Timberwolves, putting down 11 kills to go with a pair of ace serves. Jenna Merhar finished with eight kills and three blocks, Erika Mattson had six kills and five digs and Winter Sainio had four kills and two aces. McCartney Kaercher finished with 28 set assists and seven digs.
