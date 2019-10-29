Numerous local athletes in Section 7A cross were recently recognized.
Several coaches received coach of the year and assistant coach of the year awards.
The Section 7A Coaches of the Year are as follows:
• Boys Head Coach: Will Floersheim, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin.
• Boys Assistant Coach: Dan Hebl, North Shore Storm.
Girls Head Coaches: Steven Ekman, Mesabi East and Jeff Brever, Pequot Lakes.
Girls Assistant Coach: Kari Hunt, Mesabi East.
The Section 7A cross country teams received gold or silver academich awards. Gold signifies a team GPA of 3.75 and above, while Silver signifies a team GPA from 3.50 to 3.74.
The Team Academic Awards are as follows:
• Cromwell/Floodwood: Girls Gold and Boys Gold
• East Central: Girls Gold
• Ely: Girls Gold and Boys Gold
• Esko: Girls Gold and Boys Gold
• Eveleth-Gilbert: Girls Gold
• Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin: Girls Silver and Boys Gold
• International Falls: Girls Gold and Boys Gold
•Mesabi East: Girls Gold and Boys Gold
• Moose Lake/Willow River/Barnum: Girls Gold and Boys Gold
• Mountain Iron-Buhl: Girls Gold and Boys Gold
• North Shore Storm: Girls Gold and Boys Gold
• Pequot Lakes: Girls Gold and Boys Gold
• Virginia: Girls Gold and Boys Gold
