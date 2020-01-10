Defense leads Devils to win, 77-64

VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils extended their winning streak to nine games Friday night with a 77-64 section win over Pequot Lakes.
Holding the Patriots to just 19 first half points, Virginia played a solid team game to come away with the win according to head coach Derek Aho.
“I’m super proud of the guys after this one tonight,” Aho said. “We knew we had to come out strong against a good team like Pequot and we’ve had issues with starting fast this year. Tonight it was a different story and we maintained great play all night long. It was a great team outing and, defensively, we just played really well.”
Jayden Bernard led all scorers in the contest with 29 points for Virginia. Kyle Williams added 25 and Mason Carlson rounded out the scorers in double figures with 15.
Bode Magnuson led Pequot Lakes with 22 points. Korey Jackson added 18.
Virginia (9-1) will travel to Crosby-Ironton today to take on the Rangers.
PL 19 45 — 64
VHS 35 42 — 77
Pequot Lakes: Bode Magnuson 22, Alex Morgan 9, Korey Jackson 18, Evin Ruud 2, Simon Wufflestad 3, Eli Laposky 5, Nic Katoska 3, Alex Geroy 2; Three pointers: Magnuson 3, Jackson 5, Wufflestad 1, Laposky 1, Katoska 1; Free throws: 7-10; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Virginia: Nick Peters 6, Jack Toman 2, Jayden Bernard 29, Mason Carlson 15, Kyle Williams 25; Three pointers: Peters 1, Bernard 2, Carlson 1; Free throws: 11-13; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Chisholm 87,
Mesabi East 82
CHISHOLM — Jude Sundquist led three Bluestreak players in double figures with 34 points as Chisholm downed the Giants in the Iron Range Conference contest Friday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
John Mitchell had 22 for Chisholm (4-6), and Nate Wessman finished with 13.
Mesabi East was led by Hunter Hannuksula with 39 points. Tyler Ritter had 14 and Brayden Leffel 12.
ME 45 37 — 82
CHS 39 48 — 87
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 12, Hunter Hannuksula 39, Koby Frey 9, Ehtan Fahlstrom 2, Cody Fahlstrom 6, Tyler Ritter 14.
Chisholm: Jude Sundquist 34, Bryce Warner 1, Nate Wessman 13, July Abernathy 9, John Mitchell 22, Dan Rusten 8.
Total Fouls: Mesabi East 21; Chisholm 13; Fouled Out: Jack Ribich, Rusten; Free Throws: Mesabi East 7-8; Chisholm 22-29; 3-pointers: Leffel 2, Hannuksula 4, Frey, Sundquist 4, Wessman 3.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 76,
Ely 62
At Ely, the Ely boys’ basketball team was down just three points to Nashwauk-Keewatin heading into halftime. The Spartans, however, kicked it into high gear in the second half, outscoring the Timberwolves by 11 in the final 18 minutes to win 76-62.
Jager Nash led all scorers in the contest for Nashwauk-Keewatin, piling in 33 points and draining seven threes along the way. Jeff Lorenz added 17 and Spencer Engel finished with 10.
Dylan Fenske was the leading scorer for Ely, finishing with 21 points. Will Davies added 11.
Ely (8-3) will be back on the court today in Grand Marais when they take on Cook County at 2:30.
NK 35 41 — 76
Ely 32 30 — 62
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 2, Spencer Engel 10, Jager Nash 33, Jeff Lorenz 17, Jack Lorenz 9, Brent Keranen 5; Three pointers: Nash 7, Engel 2, Je. Lorenz, Keranen 1; Free throws: 13-19; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Joey Bianco 2, Brock LaTourell 8, Eric Omerza 7, Emmett Faltesek 6, Dylan Fenske 21, Will Davies 11, Harry Simons 3, Bryce Longwell 4; Three pointers: Davies 3, Faltesek 2, LaTourell 1, Fenske 1; Free throws: 11-17; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
North Woods 92,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 56
At Cook, Trevor Morrison poured in 33 points Friday night to lead North Woods past Mountain Iron-Buhl, 92-56.
Morrison was the game-high scorer and was aided by 18 points from Darius Goggleye. Brenden Chiabotti finished with 13 and TJ Chiabotti added a dozen for North Woods.
The Rangers were led by Asher Zubich with 18 points. Nikolas Jesch finished with 16 and Jeffrey Kayfes chipped in with 11.
North Woods (9-2) will host Fond du Lac Ojibwe on Tuesday. MI-B (6-6) travels to Greenway on Monday.
MIB 24 32 — 56
NW 56 36 — 92
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 18, Mason Clines 2, Jeffrey Kayfes 11, Hunter Weigel 3, Riley Busch 3, Josh Holmes 2, Nikolas Jesch 16, Lukas Madson 1; Three pointers: Zubich 4, Kayfes 3, Weigel 1, Busch 1, Jesch 3; Free throws: 4-9; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Darius Goggleye 18, Jared Chiabotti 8, TJ Chiabotti 12, Brenden Chiabotti 13, Levi Byram 4, Alex Hartway 4, Trevor Morrison 33; Three pointers: J. Chiabotti 1, T. Chiabotti 1, B. Chiabotti 1, Hartway 1; Free throws: 12-16; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
Deer River 88,
Eveleth-Gilbert 69
At Deer River, the Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ basketball team had no answer for Deer River sophomore Mikhail Wakonabo. Wakonabo led all scorers Friday with 43 points, including 11 made threes to push the Warriors above the Golden Bears.
Wakonabo was aided by 15 points from Mason Olson.
Carter Mavec led the Bears with 20 points, including five made threes. Will Bittmann finished with 18 points down low and Jacob Sickel added 14.
Eveleth-Gilbert (2-8) will take on Lakeview Christian Academy today in Cotton.
EG 24 45 — 69
DR 43 45 — 88
Carter Mavec 20, Griffin Krmpotich 2, AJ Roen 5, Zach Lindseth 8, Josh Creer-Oberstar 2, Jacob Sickel 14, Will Bittmann 18; Three pointers: Mavec 5, Roen 1, Sickel 1; Free throws: 12-19; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: Carter Flannigan.
Deer River: Sam Rahier 9, Ethan Williams 6, Mikhail Wakonabo 43, Logan David 7, Mason Olson 15, Ty Morrison 8; Three pointers: Rahier 2, Williams 1, Wakonabo 11, Morrison 1; Free throws: 11-19; Total fouls: 23; Fouled out: David, Fred Jackson.
Bigfork 63,
Hill City 55
At Bigfork, the Huskies held Hill City to just 20 points in the second half to pick up a 63-55 win Friday night.
Jared Lovdahl led Bigfork in the win with 27 points. Jackson Lovdahl finished with 15, and Liam Prato chipped in with 11.
Jon Gowell led the Hill City Hornets with 18 points. Hunter Gerber added 16.
Bigfork (3-9) will play host to Ely on Tuesday.
HC 35 20 — 55
BHS 30 33 — 63
Hill City: Taylor Wagner 6, Seth St. Martin 3, Brenden Humphrey 1, Thor Dunham 3, Hunter Gerber 16, Tucker Holm 8, Jon Gowell 18; Three pointers: Wagner 1, Martin 1, Dunham 1; Free throws: 6-17; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Gerber.
Bigfork: Ben Heinle 6, Jackson Lovdahl 15, Jared Lovdahl 27, James Rauzi 2, Liam Prato 11, Bradley Haley 2; Three pointers: Jac. Lovdahl 4, Jar. Lovdahl 2; Free throws: 9-15; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Rauzi, Cade Callinen.
Cherry 73,
Hill City 46
HILL CITY — Isaac Asuma had 21 points and Matt Walsh finished with 20 as the Tigers stung the Hornets Thursday on the road.
Izaic Martin chipped in with 12 points for Cherry (4-5).
Taylor Wagner had 17 for Hill City, and John Gowell finished with 12.
CHS 32 41 — 73
HC 19 27 — 46
Cherry: Matt Walsh 20, Isaac Asuma 21, Gavin Constantine 3, Izaic Martin 12, Zach Carpenter 4, David Clement 4, Mason Perkovich 9.
Hill City — Taylor Wagner 17, Brendan Humphrey 1, Thor Dunham 1, Hunter Gerber 8, Tucker Holm 7, John Gowell 12.
Total Fouls: Cherry 12; Hill City 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cherry 5-6; Hill City 9-15; 3-pointers: Asuma, Constantine, Wagner 4, Holm 1.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Eveleth-Gilbert Area 5,
Minnehaha United 4
At Minneapolis, Anneka Lundgren led the Eveleth-Gilbert Area girls’ hockey team to victory Friday night in dramatic fashion, scoring in the final minute as the Bears took home a 5-4 win against hosting Minnehaha United.
Lundgren’s goal at 16:10 in the third period was her second of the night. Kylie Baranzelli scored twice as well and Sydni Richards lit the lamp once in the win.
Eveleth-Gilbert goalie Rachel Woods stopped 53 shots, including 20 in the final period, to keep the Golden Bears afloat all night long.
Eveleth-Gilbert Area will be back on the ice today in Blaine when they take on Irondale.
EG 2 1 2 — 5
MU 2 1 1 — 4
First Period
1, M, Lucy Lyngen (Ava Wasserman, Emma Barborak), 7:08; 2, E, Anneka Lundgren (Sydni Richards), 7:31; 3, M, Eva Larson (unassisted), 7:59; 4, E, Kylie Baranzelli (Autumn Gregorich, Lundgren), 9:32.
Second Period
5, E, Richards (Baranzelli), 5:02; 6, M, Wasserman (Hannah Schommer, Lyngen), 12:49.
Third Period
7, M, Wasserman (Schommer), 2:29; 8, E, Baranzelli (Richards), 13:58; 9, E, Lundgren (Gregorich), 16:10.
Penalties-Minutes: EG 3-6, MU 2-4
Goalie saves: Ellie Wasserman, MU, 7-10-7—24; Rachel Woods, EG, 19-14-20—53.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Proctor 58,
Cherry 35
CHERRY — Sam Pogatchnik ahd 17 points as the Rails defeated the Tigers on the road Friday.
Morgan Nylund finished with 12 and Sam Parendo had 11.
Cherry (9-3) was led by Jessa Schroetter with 10 points.
“We had it down to four early in the second, but they picked our pockets near in middle court four times and got easy layups,” Cherry coach Tim Sauter said. “We missed some easy ones that would have kept us in striking distance. We had some breakdows on the defensive side of the ball.”
PHS 23 35 — 58
CHS 15 20 — 35
Proctor: Sam Pogatchnik 17, Sam Parendo 11, Morgan Nylund 12, Katelyn Marunich 2, Emma Terhaar 3, Gabby Jauhola 3, Haley Evans 2, Payton Rodberg 8.
Cherry: Katie Peterson 4, Lauren Staples 4, Karlee Grondahl 7, Danielle Clement 2, Kaelynn Kudis 8, Jessa Schroetter 10.
Total Fouls: Proctor 11; Cherry 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Proctor 7-11; Cherry 9-12; 3-pointers: Pogatchnik, Parendo, Jauhola, Kudis 2.
Chisholm 67,
Fond du Lac 38
CHISHOLM — Tresa Baumgard scored 28 points as the Bluestreaks beat the Ojibway at home Thursday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Sofie Anderson chipped in with 11.
Allison Cooley had 17 points for Fond du Lac.
FDL 19 19 — 38
CHS 34 33 — 67
Fond du Lac: Solai Mohr 4, Allison Cooley 17, Tannia Misquadace 9, Talayah Martineau 7.
Chisholm: Kate Pearson 4, Lola Huhta 6, Sofie Anderson 11, Hannah Kne 5, Jordan Temple 5, Tresa Baumgard 28.
Total Fouls: Fond du Lac 17; Chisholm 13; Fouled Out: Misquadace; Free Throws: Fond du Lac 2-7; Chisholm 12-25; 3-pointers: Cooley 3, Misquadace 2, Martineau, Anderson.
