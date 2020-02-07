Defense lifts Blue Devils past Jags, 74-49

VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils came to play Friday against visiting Hinckley-Finlayson — and their defense led the way.
Virginia repeatedly got their hands in the Jaguar passing lanes and converted those steals into offensive points and a 74-49 victory.
Head coach Derek Aho didn’t know exatly how many deflections his team recorded, but he knew it was quite a few.
“That’s all it took. We were very active and we created some transition hoops,’’ including a few dunks from standout Jayden Bernard. “It was a great crowd and it was fun to play that way. It was a great team win for us.’’
Being aggressive on defense is what Aho wants to see from his squad.
“Tonight we finally did that. A lot of times we’ll just sit back and kind of watch,’’ he said.
“This game we worked hard as far as staying in the stance and being active and trying to jump in those passing lanes.’’
The Blue Devils started the game on a roll with Kyle Williams and Bernard leading the way to a 14-3 lead.
Williams took control of the paint with a pair of baskets, including a reverse layup, while Bernard threw down one of his patented dunks.
It wasn’t too long before Bernard came up with a steal and flew down the court for another dunk to make it 16-5. He repeated the feat two possessions later and the home team was up 18-5.
While the Blue Devils appeared to be dominating, the Jaguars got on a roll of their own thanks to a trio of Virginia misses.
Their run included a bucket by Leviticus Kroschel, a fast break layup by Ricky Skaff and a 3-pointer by Cedric LaFave had H-F down just 18-13.
Virginia wasn’t going to let the visitors back in the game, though, as Nick Peters grabbed a rebound and put it back in before being fouled. The three-point play and two subsequent baskets by Daniel Squires made it 25-16.
Bernard continued to patrol the defensive end and was the beneficiary of a steal as he raced to the offensive end for a dunk. Mason Carlson later knocked down a 3-pointer and Bernard threw down another dunk to give Virginia a 35-21 advantage at the half.
Aho knew Hinckley-Finlayson wasn’t going to roll over in the second stanza.
The Jaguars are active, quick and aggressive, according to Aho. “They don’t stop either. We had to put a full game together and we did.’’
H-F’s Josey Olson knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 39-28 early in the second half, but they just couldn’t make any more progress as Williams, Bernard and Peters continued to attack.
The Virginia lead was 47-35 before Bernard almost singlehandedly put the game away. He stopped a H-F layup attempt, hit two free throws, added a tip in and threw down a dunk to make it 53-35.
Even as H-F pressured the Devils, the home team continued to extend the lead and grab the 25-point victory in the nightcap of the North-South Challenge. Aitkin downed International Falls in the earlier game.
“Defensively, I’m proud of them. The offense is going to help itself when you play good defense. Defensively, that was a fun one for us. It shows how well we can do it.’’
Improving to 15-4 on the season, Aho said it was a perfect time for his Devils to step up.
“Our goal is to keep this No. 1 seed (in northern half of the section) and give these guys a little incentive for the month of February now. It felt like they really came out and wanted this one.’’
The Devils take on Aitkin at 2:45 p.m. today, while H-F faces International Falls at 1 p.m., both in Virginia, for the second day of the North-South Challenge.
Bernard led the Devils with 32 points, Kyle Williams dropped in 14 and Nick Peters added 12.
H-F was paced by LaFave with 16 points.
H-F 21 28 — 49
VHS 35 39 — 74
H-F: Cedric LaFave 16, Josey Olson 11, Dylan Miller 2, Levi Kroschel 9, Aaron Mulder 3, Lathaniel Kroschel 1, Ashton Hosler 2, Ricky Skaff 3, Caleb Olson 2. 3-pointers: LaFave 4, Olson 3, Mulder 1. Free throws: 7-12. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
VHS: Joe Hafdahl 6, Logan Nordby 3, Nick Peters 12, Dan Squires 4, Jayden Bernard 32, Mason Carlson 3, Kyle Williams 14. 3-pointers: Nordby 1, Carlson 1. Free throws: 14-21. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
