Devich paces Devils at home triangular

VIRGINIA — The Virginia girls’ swim team got a taste of two tough teams Thursday at their home triangular where they hosted Two Harbors and Superior.
The Agates came out as victors in the meet with 231 points. The Superior Spartans finished second with 191 and the hosting Blue Devils were third at 176.
Two Harbors was dominant in the pool, winning 10 of the 12 events on tap. Virginia finished with one event victory, while Superior took the final event of the day in the 400 freestyle relay.
The Blue Devils’ Lauryn Devich dominated in the 100 breaststroke, winning with a time of 1:12.34, nearly four seconds ahead of her closest competitor, Kaylee Overby of Two Harbors (1:16.04).
Devich also finished second on the day in the 100 butterfly, finishing with a time of 1:07.15.
The Blue Devils also got second place finishes from a few other athletes. Chloe Smith took silver in the 100 freestyle (1:01.66), Bethany Harvey was second in the 100 backstroke (1:11.66) and Elise Hoard was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle (2:19.38).
The Devils finished runner-up in one relay on the day, taking second in the 200 medley relay. The 200 medley relay team consisted of Harvey, Devich, Smith and Hailey Pechonick). The team finished in 2:02.62, behind the winning team from Two Harbors (1:58.01).
Virginia will be in action again on Tuesday when they host Eveleth-Gilbert.
Virginia Triangular
Team scores: 1, Two Harbors, 231; 2, Superior, 191; 3, Virginia, 176.
200 medley relay: 1, Two Harbors, 1:58.01; 2, Virginia (Bethany Harvey, Lauryn Devich, Hailey Pechonick, Chloe Smith), 2:02.62; 3, Superior, 2:05.90.
200 freestyle: 1, Riley Larson, TH, 2:10.08; 2, Elise Hoard, V, 2:19.38; 3, Rosie Cruikshank, TH, 2:19.92.
200 individual medley: 1, Kaylee Overby, TH, 2:26.92; 2, Kaelyn DeRoche, S, 2:39.92; 3, Lily Marynik, S, 2:45.93.
50 freestyle: 1, Kate Thomasen, TH, 25.92; 2, Shelby Breshahan, S, 26.18; 3, Smith, V, 26.49.
100 butterfly: 1, Jada Larson, TH, 1:03.56; 2, Devich, V, 1:07.15; 3, DeRoche, S, 1:09.77.
100 freestyle: 1, Thomasen, TH, 57.13; 2, Smith, V, 1:01.66; 3, Molly Lenmark, S, 1:03.12.
500 freestyle: 1, R. Larson, TH, 5:50.52; 2, Cruikshank, TH, 6:18.40; 3, Hoard, V, 6:23.96.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Two Harbors, 1:46.86; 2, Superior, 1:55.44; 3, Virginia (Devich, Morgan Harvey, Hoard, Smith), 1:56.33.
100 backstroke: 1, J. Larson, TH, 1:09.10; 2, B. Harvey, V, 1:11.66; 3, Sophia Hanson, S, 1:13.38.
100 breaststroke: 1, Devich, V, 1:12.34; 2, Overby, TH, 1:16.04; 3, Claire Esse, TH, 1:28.71.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Superior, 4:09.45; 2, Two Harbors, 4:21.67; 3, Virginia (Hoard, B. Harvey, M. Harvey, Emma Vukmanich), 4:28.65.
