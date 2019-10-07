Devils advance in Section 7A Tournament

VIRGINIA — The Virginia girls tennis team opened up Section 7A tournament action at home on Monday, facing Aitkin.
The Blue Devils played solid tennis on their way to a 7-0 victory over the Gobblers to advance to the Section 7A semifinals in Sartell.
“I thought overall we played well,” Blue Devils head coach Jeff Mauston said. “It is Homecoming week so you just never know if all of their heads are in the sport or not.”
Virginia picked up a quick 1-0 lead after No. 1 singles player Anna Seitz beat Grace Janzen 6-0, 6-0.
“Anna has been playing some great tennis and it showed, today,” Mauston said. “I expect her ready to play next Monday also.”
Ava Warren made it 2-0 when at No. 2 singles, she beat Kelsi Welle, 6-0, 6-2.
The Blue Devils had a 3-0 lead after Mary Skorich beat Macy Pavibeck at No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-1.
Megan Kingston finished the singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Sam Much.
“All three of the doubles teams played great today too,” Mauston said. “At playoff time you want all of your players on the top of their game and today it showed out there that they were ready to play quality tennis.”
The No. 1 doubles team of Jacie Smith and Anneka Lundgren beat Brooke Hansen and Abby Honse, 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 2 doubles, Jayda Westerbur and Izzy Baggenstoss knocked off BreAnna Hines and Ashlyn Berg, 6-2, 6-1.
The Blue Devils completed the sweep when Abby Moore and Sydney Cope-Robinson beat Sophie Ryan and Katelyn Welle, 6-0, 6-1.
“Like I said before, it was a pretty good match for us,” Mauston said. “Now we are going to really have to be ready for probably, Pine City, the South No. 2 seed. We need to be ready to play whoever it is going to be.”
The Gobblers squad is coached by Virginia native Jen Waldorf and she is building a strong program.
“We are a young team this year and will be young again next year,” Waldorf said. “The girls are willing to put the time in and it is starting to show on the court.”
Aitkin was winless last year and won seven matches this year.
“Virginia surely played well today,” Waldorf said. “They are going to be tough to beat if they keep playing like they did today.”
The Section 7A semifinals are set to start at 1 p.m. Monday at Stafit in Sartell, with the section title match to follow. Virginia will face Pine City in its semifinal match.
Virginia 6, Aitkin 0
Singles: No. 1 Anna Seitz , V, def. Grace Janzen, A, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Ava Warren, V, def. Kelsi Welle, A, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 Mary Skorich, V, def. Macy Paulbeck, A, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 Megan Kingston, V, def. Sam Much, A, 6-0, 6-1;
Doubles: No. 1 Anneka Lundgren/Jacie Smith, V, def. Brooke Hansen/Abby Honse, A, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 Jayda Westerbur/Izzy Baggenstoss, V, def. Breanna Hines/Ashlyn Berg, A, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 Abby Moore/Sydney Cope-Robinson, V, def. Sophie Ryan/Katelyn Welle 6-0, 6-1.
