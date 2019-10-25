Devils and Giants knocked out in 7AA

PROCTOR — The No. 4 Virginia volleyball team played tough with the top-seeded team from Proctor Friday night in the Section 7AA quarterfinals.
But the Rails proved why they have the No. 1 seed with a 3-1 (25-19, 15-25, 25-17, 25-19) win over the Blue Devils, ending Virginia’s season in the process.
Lexiss Trygg led at the net with 12 kills and two blocks in the loss. Taia Grishaber had a strong night from the service line with five aces. Alli Anderson led in set assists with 24 and digs with eight to go along with her three ace serves. Kaylee Iverson finished with seven kills, seven digs and an ace serve.
Dropping the first game, Virginia knotted things up at set apiece in the second, but that’s as close it would get all night. Despite the loss, Virginia head coach Crystal Nucech-Duesler said her squad played their best game of the season Friday night.
“The girls played awesome tonight and never gave up,” Nucech-Duesler said. “They played through the final points and stuck with the No. 1 seed and went four games with them. I’m proud of the match they played tonight and it’s probably the best they’ve played all year.”
The Virginia coach believed that her squad handled most of Proctor’s big offensive weapons well, except for their strong left-side hitter Sam Pagatchnik.
“In the end we couldn’t stop their lefty and she had a very good night. We were able to hand their girl on the other side and we were able to make it competitive in every game. But Proctor was just able to make those little runs near the end that allowed them to pull ahead.”
“It was a great season. I want to say thanks to the seniors and the rest of the team for this year and how they came out and played their last game.”
Virginia ends the season with a record of 15-13.
Hermantown 3,
Mesabi East 1
At Hermantown, the No. 3 Mesabi East volleyball team stole the opening set from No. 2 Hermantown, but the Hawks rattled off the next three to take the contest 3-1 (16-25, 25-7, 25-10, 25-12), ending the Giants’ season in the 7AA quarterfinals.
No further information was available as this edition went to press.
Section 7A Quarterfinals
Greenway 3,
Chisholm 0
At Coleraine, the top-seeded Greenway volleyball team earned a 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-11) sweep over No. 4 Chisholm Friday night to move themselves into the 7A semifinals.
The Bluestreaks were led by Abby Thompson with 13 kills, five digs and a perfect 7-7 from the service line. Tiahna Brayton added nine digs and an ace serve to go with an 8-8 night from the line. Jordan Temple finished with 20 set assists, a block and an 8-8 night at the service line.
Claire Vekich led the way for the Raiders, tallying 21 kills, six digs, four ace serves and two blocks. Mikhara Anderson finished with eight kills, eight digs and a pair of blocks. Kaisa Reed finished with six kills, Bri Miller totaled three more along with four blocks and Libby Vekich served up three aces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.