Devils, Bears score wins on the hardcourt

TWO HARBORS — The Blue Devils started out a bit flat, but turned things around quickly en route to a 86-43 win over the Agates.
Head coach Derek Aho said changing the defense from zone to a man-to-man sparked his team.
“We went to a different defense and that changed the game,’’ he said.
Jayden Bernard led the team’s offensive effort with 25 points, while Kyle Williams and Mason Carlson put in 15 points each.
Aho said it was a big win for the 8-1 Devils considering they have Pequot Lakes on Friday and Crosby-Ironton on Saturday.
“We knew we wanted to get a good start to the week.’’
Virginia 41 45 — 86
Two Harbors 24 19 — 43
VHS: Joe Hafdahl 5, Logan Nordby 1, Dylan Johnson 2, Nick Peters 5, Daniel Squires 8, Jack Toman 10, Jayden Bernard 25, Mason Carlson 15, Kyle Williams 15. 3-pointers: Hafdahl 1, Toman 1, Bernard 1, Carlson 1. Free throws: 14-28. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
TH: Ethan Bopp 2, Trent Gomez 17, Clark Nelson 5, Eli Schlangen 3, Alec Churness 5, Jeremiah Johnson 9, Lucas Pinnell 2. 3-pointers: Gomez 2, Schlangen 1, Churness 1. Free throws: 9-11. Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: Schlangen, Churness, Johnson.
Eveleth-Gilbert 70,
South Ridge 53
At Eveleth, Jake Sickel dropped in 19 points and Carter Mavec put in 18 to help lead the Golden Bears past South Ridge, 70-53.
Josh Creer-Oberstar also got 13 points in the victory.
South Ridge was led by Austin Josephson with 12 points.
E-G (2-7) plays at Deer River Friday.
E-G 38 32 — 70
S. Ridge 23 30 — 53
SR: Noah Sertich 2, Mason Lane 11, Zach Morse 3, Nick Larson 3, Jaxson Bennett 11, Ben Wood 4, Austin Josephson 12, Kayden Palmi 7. 3-pointers: Lane 1, Bennett 3, Wood 1. Free throws: 8-13. Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.
E-G: Carter Mavec 18, AJ Roen 5, Zach Lindseth 6, Josh Creer-Oberstar 13, Jake Sickel 19, Will Bittmann 9. 3-pointers: Mavec 4, Roen 1, Creer-Oberstar 4, Sickel 1. Free throws: 18-26. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: Bittmann.
Greenway 69,
Ely 46
At Ely, the Timberwolves couldn’t score until the nine-minute mark of the first half, while Greenway was hitting everything in a 69-46 win over the home team.
Ely was led by Joey Bianco with 11 points.
The Raiders, meanwhile, got 31 points from Dylan DeChampeau and 21 from Gordon Skaar. Greenway was spurred by eight 3-pointers in the first half and Ely could not recover.
Ely (8-2) hosts Nashwauk-Keewatin on Friday.
Greenway 42 27 — 69
Ely 16 30 — 46
G: Grant Hansen 7, Gordon Skaar 21, J.J. Hall 4, Dylan DeChampeau 31, Gavin McNamar 2, Mathias MacKnight 4. 3-pointers: Skaar 7, DeChampeau 4, Hansen 1. Free throws: 3-6. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
Ely: Joey Bianco 11, Brock Latourell 6, Eric Omerza 6, Mason Davis 2, Emmett Faltesek 3, Dylan Fenske 4, Will Davies 3, Harry Simons 9, Bryce Longwell 2. 3-pointers: Simons 2, Latourell 1, Faltesek 1. Free throws: 8-13. Total fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.
Fond du Lac 95,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 81
At Mountain Iron, the Rangers couldn’t make enough perimeter shots and Fond du Lac took advantage in the middle to score a 95-81 win over Mountain Iron-Buhl.
MI-B’s Asher Zubich was on fire though with 43 points, including five 3-pointers. Nikolas Jesch added 16 points.
FDL was led by Conner Barney’s 41 points.
MI-B (6-5) plays at North Woods Friday.
FDL 43 52 — 95
MIB 43 38 — 81
FDL: Jordan Brown 19, Conner Barney 41, Simon Laprairie 4, Dannin Savage 2, Ken Fox 7, Brady Barney 2, Jalen Paulson 20. 3-pointers: Brown 5, Paulson 2. Free throws; 8-12. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
MIB: Nels Parenteau 2, Asher Zubich 43, Jeffrey Kayfes 7, Hunter Weigel 3, Riley Busch 5, Josh Holmes 2, Nikolas Jesch 16, Braxton Negen 3. 3-pointers: Zubich 5, Weigel 1, Busch 1, Jesch 2, Negen 1. Free throws: 7-9. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Moose Lake/WR 77,
Eveleth-Gilbert 67
At Moose Lake, Elli Jankila scored 19 points, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Golden Bears fell to the Rebels, 77-67.
E-G also got 11 points from Amara Wilcox and 10 points from Lauren Latvaaho.
The Rebels were paced by Natalie Mikrot with 22 points.
The Bears host International Falls on Thursday.
E-G 46 21 — 67
MLWR 31 46 — 77
E-G: Lauren Latvaaho 10, Payton Dosan 9, Lydia Delich 3, Amara Wilcox 11, Morgan Marks 5, Amara Carey 2, Liz Stanaway 6, Elli Jankila 19, Cadyn Krmpotich 2. 3-pointers: Wilcox 2, Marks 1. Free throws: 18-27. Total fouls: 23. Fouled out: Wilcox.
MLWR: Grace Stephenson 2, Natalie Mikrot 22, Mack Kukuk 14, Alivia Mallory 11, Monica Mikrot 11, Ella Rhoades 10, Emily Bohnsack 7. 3-pointers; N. Mikrot 4, Kukuk 3, M. Mikrot 3, Bohnsack 1. Free throws: 22-31. Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.