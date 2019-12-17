Devils dunk Rangers, 104-75

VIRGINIA — The Virginia boys basketball team took advantage of their size in the middle of the court and beat Mountain Iron-Buhl, 104-75.
“We knew coming in that we had the size advantage on them,” Blue Devils coach Derek Aho said. “We didn’t start out using it but once we did it really showed out there.”
Virginia jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead before Asher Zubich stopped the run.
Virginia then took advantage of their size when Jayden Bernard had a pair of dunks to make it an 11-4 Blue Devils lead.
They then put some heavy pressure on the Rangers offense and all of a sudden it was a 16-6 contest.
“We came out a little slow,” Mountain Iron-Buhl coach Jeff Buffetta said. “They were playing hard out there but we just couldn’t get a quick basket out there.”
The game changed in a hurry when Ranger freshman Asher Zubich nailed a 3-pointer and then a steal and layup to make it a 20-15 game.
“They were fighting out there,” Buffetta said.
The Blue Devils then went on a 8-0 run to make it 28-15 after a Nick Peters bucket.
Zubich hit another 3-pointer to make it a 30-21 game, but Mason Carlson hit a 3-pointer and a layup to put the Virginia lead to 35-21.
“We knew coming in here today that we would have to watch Asher (Zubich),” Aho said.
The Blue Devils added to their lead when Carlson layed one in and Bernard had another dunk to make it 40-23.
Riley Busch hit another one of his three 3-pointers to make it 40-28.
The teams traded baskets and Virginia went in to halftime leading, 56-44.
Bernard led the way in the half with 21 points to lead Virginia, while Nikolas Jesch led the Rangers with 13.
The Blue Devils came out in the second half tossing the ball in the the paint, leading to some easy buckets.
When they weren’t scoring inside, they were hitting some long passes that led to layups.
“Their size was hurting us,” Buffetta said. “But they were leaving everything they had out there on the court and that’s all you can ask.”
Bernard scored his final 3-pointer of the game to give Virginia an 83-62 lead.
He then fouled out with 4:54 to play with 31 points.
“He played a good game out there,” Aho said. “He hit the long shots and played tough in the paint.”
Both teams cleared their benches with 2:30 minutes to play.
The Blue Devils picked up the final points of the contest when senior Joshua Bridgewater hit a jumper to make it a 104-75 contest.
“Virginia is a nice squad,” Buffetta said.
Aho thought the same of the Rangers,
“They are a young team,” Aho said. “Watch out for them in the next couple of years.’’
The Rangers were led by Zubich with 23, while Jesch added 19.
MI-B will play in the Pequot Lakes Invite on Dec. 27-28.
Virginia was led by Bernard with 31 points, while Willams added 26, and Carlson chipped in 25.
The Blue Devils will travel to Proctor on Friday.
“That game in Proctor on Friday will be a big one for us,” Aho said. “We will need to be ready to play some ball.”
MIB 44 31 — 75
VHS 56 48 — 104
MIB: Nels Parenteau 6, Asher Zubich 23, Mason Clines 4, Jeffery Kayfes 2, Hunter Weigel 3, Riley Busch 10, Nikolas Jesch 19, Alex Schneider 4, Lukas Madson 4.
3-pointers: Busch 3, Zubich 2, Jesch 2, Weigel 1, Clines 1; Free throws: 14-24; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: None
VHS: Joe Hafdahl 2, Nick Peters 6, Daniel Squires 6, Jack Toman 6, Jayden Bernard 31, Mason Carlson 25, Joshua Bridgewater 2, Kyle Williams 26.
3-pointers: Bernard 4, Carlson 1; Free throws: 11-25; Total fouls:20; Fouled out: Bernard.
