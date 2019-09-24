Devils, Giants defeated in the pool

VIRGINIA — The Bluejackets captured six of 11 events to dunk the Blue Devils, 55-39, Tuesday in Virginia.
The Devils didn’t go down easy, though, as the home team won two relays, the 100 backstroke, the 100 breaststroke and the 100 butterfly.
Virginia junior Lauryn Devich touched first in both the 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke. She swam a 1:08.36 in the butterfly and followed that up with a 1:13.95 to win the 100 breaststroke.
The Devils’ Bethany Harvey nabbed the other individual win with a 1:12.64 in the 100 backstroke.
In the 200 medley relay, Harvey, Devich, Hailey Pechonick and Chloe Smith propelled the Devils to first place with a time of 2:03.98. The 200 freestyle relay, meanwhile, was fueled by Smith, Steph Kowalski, Izzy Smith and Elise Hoard. The four Blue Devils earned the gold position with a time of 1:55.95.
Hibbing’s Megan Minne broke the 100 freestyle pool record while leading off the 400 free relay (they were swimming exhibition). The old time was a 55.79 and Minne swam a 55.33.
Virginia hosts International Falls on Thursday.
Hibbing 55, Virginia 39
200 yard medley relay: 1, Virginia (Bethany Harvey, Lauryn Devich, Hailey Pechonick, Chloe Smith), 2:03.98; 2, Hibbing, 2:12.54; 3, Hibbing, 2:17.04.
200 freestyle: 1, Geli Stenson, Hibb, 2:10.22; 2, Elise Hoard, Virg, 2:19.64; 3, Bella Alaspa, Hibb, 2:24.39.
200 individual medley: 1, Madison St. George, Hibb, 2:37.45; 2, Macie Emerson, Hibb, 2:41.88; 3, Steph Kowalski, Virg, 2:46.92.
50 freestyle: 1, Megan Minne, Hibb, 26.25; 2, Natalie Skorich, Hibb, 26.43; 3, Chloe Smith, Virg, 26.67.
100 butterfly: 1, Devich, Virg, 1:08.36; 2, St. George, Hibb, 1:09.73; 3, Pechnoick, Virg, 1:11.84.
100 freestyle: 1, Minne, Hibb, 55.91; 2, Skorich, Hibb, 59.88; 3, Smith, Virg, 1:00.64.
500 freestyle: 1, Stenson, Hibb, 5:52.39; 2, Hoard, Virg, 6:20.75; 3, Alli Raukar, Hibb, 6:21.12.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Virginia (C. Smith, S. Kowalski, Izzy Smith, Hoard), 1:55.95; 2, Hibbing, 1:56.28; 3, Virginia (Pechonick, Helen Phenning, Becca Kowalski, Grace Phenning), 2:05.25.
100 backstroke: 1, Harvey, Virg, 1:12.64; 2, Alison Trulinger, Hibb, 1:17.73; 3, Jordyn McCormak, Hibb, 1:19.34.
100 breaststroke: 1, Devich, Virg, 1:13.95; 2, Claire Furlong, Hibb, 1:24.50; 3, Macie Emerson, Hibb, 1:24.62.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Hibbing, 4:20.22; 2, Virginia (Hoard, Harvey, Devich, Emma Vukmanich), 4:29.66; 3, Virginia (Pechonick, H. Phenning, B. Kowalski, G. Phenning), 4:46.38.
Grand Rapids 99,
Mesabi East 82
At Grand Rapids, the Thunderhawks swam to wins in nine events, but Mesabi East kept it close with victories in the 200 individual medley, the 100 backstroke and the 400 freestyle relay.
Lydia Skelton paced the Giants by touching first in the 200 individual medley (2:29.01), while Emma Williams claimed the 100 backstroke with a swim of 1:05.03. Mesabi East’s 400 freestyle unit of Skelton, Grace Brunfelt, Williams and Hannah Nygaard put down a 3:59.47 to earn the win.
Mesabi East swims at Duluth East Saturday and hosts the IRC Meet on Tuesday.
Grand Rapids 99, Mesabi East 82
200 medley relay: 1, Grand Rapids, 1:58.14; 2, Mesabi East (Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton, Hannah Nygaard), 2:00.04; 3, Mesabi East (Siiri Hakala, Hannah Mattson, Emily Blake, Hannah Williams), 2:13.05.
200 freestyle: 1, Sophia Verke, GR, 2:06.18; 2, Grace Brunfelt, ME, 2:08.03; 3, Adrianna Sheets, ME, 2:12.78.
200 individual medley: 1, L. Skelton, ME, 2:29.01; 2, Alyssa Jackson, GR, 2:34.40; 3, Selah Smith, GR, 2:40.68.
50 freestyle: 1, Elsa Viren, GR, 26.18; 2, H. Nygaard, 26.21; 3, Rose Hansen, GR, 26.94.
1 meter diving: 1, Addie Albrecht, GR, 236.20; 2, Mackenzie Mustar, GR, 215.40; 3, Jacie Fothergill, GR, 181.45.
100 butterfly: 1, Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:05.24; 2, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, ME, 1:09.13; 3, H. Mattson, ME, 1:09.28.
100 freestyle: 1, Verke, GR, 57.60; 2, Sheets, ME, 58.69; 3, L. Skelton, ME, 59.18.
500 freestyle: 1, Viren, GR, 5:43.69; 2, Brunfelt, ME, 5:46.76; 3, H. Williams, ME, 6:05.32.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Grand Rapids, 1:45.86; 2, Grand Rapids, 1:47.05.
100 backstroke: 1, E. Williams, ME, 1:05.03; 2, H. Nygaard, ME, 1:06.61; 3, Jordyn Colter, GR, 1:09.62.
100 breaststroke: 1, Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:13.73; 2, Emma Hernesman, GR, 1:15.67; 3, Meyer, ME, 1:17.25.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East (L. Skelton, Brunfelt, E. Williams, H. Nygaard), 3:59.47; 2, Mesabi East (Lehmkuhl, Emily Blake, H. Williams, Sheets), 4:09.43.
