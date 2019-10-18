Devils, Giants to host first round games in 7AA tournament

The bracket for the Section 7AA volleyball tournament was released Friday and two local teams are set to host a first round playoff game on Wednesday.
The Mesabi East volleyball team secured the No. 3 seed in subsection 2 after posting a 17-8 record this season. They will open up with No. 6 International Falls on their home court. Mesabi East previously dispatched the Broncos early on in the season, 3-0.
Virginia will also play host on Wednesday. The Blue Devils picked up the subsection’s No. 4 seed with a record of 14-12. Virginia will take on No. 5 Hibbing, who they beat 3-0 at home last month.
Quarterfinal games are set for Friday at the high seed and, if the brackets hold up, Virginia will travel to No. 1 Proctor while Mesabi East will travel No. 2 Hermantown.
Wednesday’s games are set for 7 p.m. starts.
