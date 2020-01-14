Devils, Grizzlies grab hardcourt wins

VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils struggled to a 36-28 halftime deficit but roared back to ground Class AAA Cloquet, 79-69.

The Lumberjacks came out fast and hit some big shots, head coach Derek Aho said, but his squad regrouped at intermission and “put together a great half.’’

Mason Carlson led Virginia with 25 points (five 3-pointers), while Kyle Williams put in 20 and Jayden Bernard chipped in with 15.

Aho added that he was proud of his team for fighting back and winning a close game. The Devils were able to seal the game as they hit 16 of 17 free throws in the contest.

Winners of 11 straight games, Virginia (11-1) plays at Deer River on Friday.

Cloquet 36 33 — 69

Virginia 28 51 — 79

Cloquet: Tyler Issendorf 2, Adam Schneider 28, Markus Pokornowski 11, Alec Turnbull 20, Dylan Heehn 8. 3-pointers: Pokornowski 1, Turnbull 5. Free throws: 9-11. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: Pokornowski.

Virginia: Joe Hafdahl 11, Nick Peters 2, Daniel Squires 6, Jayden Bernard 15, Mason Carlson 25, Kyle Williams 20, 3-pointers: Hafdahl 3, Bernard 1, Carlson 5. Free throws: 16-17. Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

Nashwauk-Keewatin 82,

Mesabi East 60

At Aurora, Hunter Hannuksela poured in 29 points for the Giants, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Spartans notched a 82-60 road victory.

Nashwauk-Keewatin, meanwhile, had four players in double figure en route to the win.

“They’re height was just too much for us,’’ according to Mesabi East head coach Dan Darbo, who believes N-K (9-3) is one of the best Class A teams in this area. In addition, Darbo said his club got off to a bad start.

Mesabi East (3-8) hosts International Falls on Friday.

N-K 48 34 — 82

M. East 23 37 — 60

NK: Gaige Waldogel 18, Spencer Engel 10, Daniel Clusiau 9, Jager Nash 8, Jeff Lorenz 18, Daniel Olson 2, Jack Lorenz 6, Brent Kerenanen 11. 3-pointers: Waldogel 3, Engel 2, Clusiau 1, Jeff Lorenz 1. Free throws: 11-20. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

ME: Brayden Leffel 8, Hunter Hannuksela 29, Kody Frey 3, Cody Fallstrom 6, Blaisen Kallio 3, Tyler Ritter 9, Nate Larson 2. 3-pointers: Leffel 2, Hannuksela 3, Kallio 1. Free throws; 6-8. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

North Woods 90,

Fond du Lac 77

At Cloquet, TJ Chiabotti poured in 38 points to help North Woods rally past Fond du Lac, 90-77.

The Grizzlies trailed 38-36 at the break, but outscored the home team 54-39 in the second to pick up the win.

Jared Chiabotti also hit for 18, while Trevor Morrison added 14.

The Grizzlies (10-2) play at Cass Lake-Bena Thursday.

N. Woods 36 54 — 90

Fond du Lac 38 39 — 77

NW: Darius Goggleye 7, Jared Chiabotti 18, TJ Chiabotti 38, Brenden Chiabotti 9, Levi Byram 4, Trevor Morrison 14. 3-pointers: Jared Chiabotti 5, TJ Chiabotti 8. Free throws: 10-12. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

FDL: Jordan Brown 27, Conner Barney 11, Simon Laprairie 4, Ken Fox 15, Jalen Paulson 13, Rolo Defoe 7. 3-pointers: Brown 7, Barney 1, Paulson 1, Defoe 1. Free throws: 7-8. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Laprairie.

Ely 75,

Bigfork 44

At Bigfork, Emmett Faltesek scored a game-high 20 points to help lead Ely to a 75-44 road win over the Huskies.

Ely also saw Will Davies score 15, Dylan Fensek drop in 13 and Eric Omerza record a dozen.

Bigfork was paced by Liam Prato with 14 points and Jared Lovdahl with 12.

Ely (10-3) plays at Mountain Iron-Buhl and the Huskies (4-9) host Littlefork-Big Falls, both Friday.

Ely 25 50 — 75

Bigfork 12 32 — 44

Ely: Joey Bianco 7, Eric Omerza 12, Emmett Faltesek 20, Dylan Fenske 13, Will Davies 15, Bryce Longwell 8. 3-pointers: Davies 5, Faltesek 4, Bianco 1. Free throws: 9-10. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

Bigfork: Ben Heinle 3, Jared Lovdahl 12, Coltin Rahier 2, Liam Prato 14, Jhace Pearson 9, Bradley Haley 4. 3-pointers: Heinle 1, Jared Lovdahl 4, Pearson 2, Prato 2. Free throws: 1-2. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

North Shore 5,

Eveleth-Gilbert Area 3

At Hoyt Lakes, the Golden Bears got goals from three different players Tuesday, but came up short in a 5-3 loss to North Shore.

Eveleth-Gilbert Area led 2-1 after the first period on goals by Alex Wercinski and Anneka Lundgren before the Storm netted four of the next five goals. North Shore’s Rheo Johnson scored a hat trick in the contest.

The Bears rallied back to tie the game 3-3 on Kylie Baranzelli’s second period tally, but the Storm went on to notch the 5-3 win.

Rachel Woods and Daisy Andrews combined for 20 saves in net.

E-G (7-10-1) play at C-E-C on Thursday.

North Shore 1 3 1 — 5

Eveleth-Gilbert 2 1 0 — 3

First period: 1, NS, Rheo Johnson (Megan Maxey), :09; 2, EG, Alex Wercinski (Sophia Flatley), 8:36; 3, EG, Anneka Lundgren (unassisted); 15:14.

Second period: 4, NS, Maxey (unassisted), 6:29; 5, NS, Hope Ernst (Lilly Benvie, Sydney Haugan), 8:25; 6, Kylie Baranzelli (Sydni Richards, Katelyn Torrel), 8:53; 7, NS, Johnson (Chloe Hietala), 16:18.

Third period: 8, Rheo Johnson (Maxey), 13:24.

Saves: Harper Powell, NS, 10-10-6—26; Rachel Woods/Daisy Andrews, 6-6-8—20.

Penalties: NS, 6-for-12 minutes: E-G, 3-for-6 minutes.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

Virginia/MI-B 6

North Shore 3

At Virginia, Brennan Peterson led the Blue Devils with a hat trick as the home team downed North Shore, 6-3.

Peterson lit the lamp at 4:45 of the first to give Virginia/MI-B at 1-0 lead.

North Shore took a 2-1 lead early in the third period, before the Devils scored five of the next six goals to take the win.

Ben Ervin got the four-goal third period started at the 1:55 mark before Logan Bialke gave Virginia/MI-B the lead for good nearly two minutes later at 3-2.

Peterson made it 4-2 and later 5-3 before Dillon Drake sealed the game with an empty-netter at the 16:50 mark. Ryan Scherf added four assists in the contest.

Devils’ netminder Ian Kangas earned the win in the net with 31 saves.

The Devils (5-10-2) play at Sartell at 3 p.m. Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments