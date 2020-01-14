Devils, Grizzlies grab hardcourt wins

VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils struggled to a 36-28 halftime deficit but roared back to ground Class AAA Cloquet, 79-69.
The Lumberjacks came out fast and hit some big shots, head coach Derek Aho said, but his squad regrouped at intermission and “put together a great half.’’
Mason Carlson led Virginia with 25 points (five 3-pointers), while Kyle Williams put in 20 and Jayden Bernard chipped in with 15.
Aho added that he was proud of his team for fighting back and winning a close game. The Devils were able to seal the game as they hit 16 of 17 free throws in the contest.
Winners of 11 straight games, Virginia (11-1) plays at Deer River on Friday.
Cloquet 36 33 — 69
Virginia 28 51 — 79
Cloquet: Tyler Issendorf 2, Adam Schneider 28, Markus Pokornowski 11, Alec Turnbull 20, Dylan Heehn 8. 3-pointers: Pokornowski 1, Turnbull 5. Free throws: 9-11. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: Pokornowski.
Virginia: Joe Hafdahl 11, Nick Peters 2, Daniel Squires 6, Jayden Bernard 15, Mason Carlson 25, Kyle Williams 20, 3-pointers: Hafdahl 3, Bernard 1, Carlson 5. Free throws: 16-17. Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 82,
Mesabi East 60
At Aurora, Hunter Hannuksela poured in 29 points for the Giants, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Spartans notched a 82-60 road victory.
Nashwauk-Keewatin, meanwhile, had four players in double figure en route to the win.
“They’re height was just too much for us,’’ according to Mesabi East head coach Dan Darbo, who believes N-K (9-3) is one of the best Class A teams in this area. In addition, Darbo said his club got off to a bad start.
Mesabi East (3-8) hosts International Falls on Friday.
N-K 48 34 — 82
M. East 23 37 — 60
NK: Gaige Waldogel 18, Spencer Engel 10, Daniel Clusiau 9, Jager Nash 8, Jeff Lorenz 18, Daniel Olson 2, Jack Lorenz 6, Brent Kerenanen 11. 3-pointers: Waldogel 3, Engel 2, Clusiau 1, Jeff Lorenz 1. Free throws: 11-20. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
ME: Brayden Leffel 8, Hunter Hannuksela 29, Kody Frey 3, Cody Fallstrom 6, Blaisen Kallio 3, Tyler Ritter 9, Nate Larson 2. 3-pointers: Leffel 2, Hannuksela 3, Kallio 1. Free throws; 6-8. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
North Woods 90,
Fond du Lac 77
At Cloquet, TJ Chiabotti poured in 38 points to help North Woods rally past Fond du Lac, 90-77.
The Grizzlies trailed 38-36 at the break, but outscored the home team 54-39 in the second to pick up the win.
Jared Chiabotti also hit for 18, while Trevor Morrison added 14.
The Grizzlies (10-2) play at Cass Lake-Bena Thursday.
N. Woods 36 54 — 90
Fond du Lac 38 39 — 77
NW: Darius Goggleye 7, Jared Chiabotti 18, TJ Chiabotti 38, Brenden Chiabotti 9, Levi Byram 4, Trevor Morrison 14. 3-pointers: Jared Chiabotti 5, TJ Chiabotti 8. Free throws: 10-12. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
FDL: Jordan Brown 27, Conner Barney 11, Simon Laprairie 4, Ken Fox 15, Jalen Paulson 13, Rolo Defoe 7. 3-pointers: Brown 7, Barney 1, Paulson 1, Defoe 1. Free throws: 7-8. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Laprairie.
Ely 75,
Bigfork 44
At Bigfork, Emmett Faltesek scored a game-high 20 points to help lead Ely to a 75-44 road win over the Huskies.
Ely also saw Will Davies score 15, Dylan Fensek drop in 13 and Eric Omerza record a dozen.
Bigfork was paced by Liam Prato with 14 points and Jared Lovdahl with 12.
Ely (10-3) plays at Mountain Iron-Buhl and the Huskies (4-9) host Littlefork-Big Falls, both Friday.
Ely 25 50 — 75
Bigfork 12 32 — 44
Ely: Joey Bianco 7, Eric Omerza 12, Emmett Faltesek 20, Dylan Fenske 13, Will Davies 15, Bryce Longwell 8. 3-pointers: Davies 5, Faltesek 4, Bianco 1. Free throws: 9-10. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
Bigfork: Ben Heinle 3, Jared Lovdahl 12, Coltin Rahier 2, Liam Prato 14, Jhace Pearson 9, Bradley Haley 4. 3-pointers: Heinle 1, Jared Lovdahl 4, Pearson 2, Prato 2. Free throws: 1-2. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
North Shore 5,
Eveleth-Gilbert Area 3
At Hoyt Lakes, the Golden Bears got goals from three different players Tuesday, but came up short in a 5-3 loss to North Shore.
Eveleth-Gilbert Area led 2-1 after the first period on goals by Alex Wercinski and Anneka Lundgren before the Storm netted four of the next five goals. North Shore’s Rheo Johnson scored a hat trick in the contest.
The Bears rallied back to tie the game 3-3 on Kylie Baranzelli’s second period tally, but the Storm went on to notch the 5-3 win.
Rachel Woods and Daisy Andrews combined for 20 saves in net.
E-G (7-10-1) play at C-E-C on Thursday.
North Shore 1 3 1 — 5
Eveleth-Gilbert 2 1 0 — 3
First period: 1, NS, Rheo Johnson (Megan Maxey), :09; 2, EG, Alex Wercinski (Sophia Flatley), 8:36; 3, EG, Anneka Lundgren (unassisted); 15:14.
Second period: 4, NS, Maxey (unassisted), 6:29; 5, NS, Hope Ernst (Lilly Benvie, Sydney Haugan), 8:25; 6, Kylie Baranzelli (Sydni Richards, Katelyn Torrel), 8:53; 7, NS, Johnson (Chloe Hietala), 16:18.
Third period: 8, Rheo Johnson (Maxey), 13:24.
Saves: Harper Powell, NS, 10-10-6—26; Rachel Woods/Daisy Andrews, 6-6-8—20.
Penalties: NS, 6-for-12 minutes: E-G, 3-for-6 minutes.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Virginia/MI-B 6
North Shore 3
At Virginia, Brennan Peterson led the Blue Devils with a hat trick as the home team downed North Shore, 6-3.
Peterson lit the lamp at 4:45 of the first to give Virginia/MI-B at 1-0 lead.
North Shore took a 2-1 lead early in the third period, before the Devils scored five of the next six goals to take the win.
Ben Ervin got the four-goal third period started at the 1:55 mark before Logan Bialke gave Virginia/MI-B the lead for good nearly two minutes later at 3-2.
Peterson made it 4-2 and later 5-3 before Dillon Drake sealed the game with an empty-netter at the 16:50 mark. Ryan Scherf added four assists in the contest.
Devils’ netminder Ian Kangas earned the win in the net with 31 saves.
The Devils (5-10-2) play at Sartell at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.