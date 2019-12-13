Devils, Grizzlies, Rangers win on the hardcourt

VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils controlled the game from the start en route to a 83-41 win over International Falls Friday at the Roosevelt Gymnasium.
Virginia led 43-21 after the first half before extending the lead for the 42-point victory.
The Blue Devils were paced by Mason Carlson with 25 points and Kyle Williams with 16. Joe Hafdahl put in 14, while Dan Squires chipped in with 10 points.
International Falls was led by Cullen Rein with 20 points and Jace Hallin with 10.
Virginia hosts Mountain Iron-Buhl on Tuesday.
Int. Falls 21 20 — 41
Virginia 43 40 — 83
IF: Jace Hallin 10, Riley Larson 6, Justin Piekarski 2, Cullen Rein 20, Jett Tomczak 2, Logan Coval 1. 3-pointers: Rein 3. Free throws: 12-16.
VHS: Joe Hafdahl 14, Dylan Johnson 3, Nick Peters 8, Alex Engrav 2, Dan Squires 10, Jack Toman 5, Mason Carlson 25, Kyle Williams 16. 3-pointers: Hafdahl 1. Free throws: 18-26.
North Woods 77,
Ely 66
At Cook, Trevor Morrison dropped in 26 points and three other Grizzlies hit for double figures as North Woods scored a 77-66 victory over Ely Friday.
Morrison, a senior, notched his 1,000th career point along the way, while head coach Will Kleppe collected his 300th career victory.
In addition to Morrison, Darius Goggleye netted 16 points, TJ Chiabotti had 14 and Jared Chiabotti added 13.
The Timberwolves were fueled by Brock Latourell with 27 points (including seven 3-pointers), Dylan Benske with 20 and Eric Omerza with 13.
Ely (4-1) hosts Cherry next Friday and North Woods (4-0) plays at Esko on Monday.
Ely 35 31 — 66
N. Woods 40 37 — 77
Ely: Joe Bianco 4, Brock Latourell 27, Eric Omerza 13, Dylan Fenske 20, Bryce Longwell 2. 3-pointers: Latourell 7, Fenske 2. Free throws: 3-4. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: Will Davies.
NW: Darius Goggleye 16, Jared Chiabotti 13, TJ Chiabotti 14, Brenden Chiabotti 4, Levi Byram 2, Alex Hartway 2, Trevor Morrison 26. 3-pointers: J. Chiabotti 3. Free throws: 12-13. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 81,
Chisholm 73
At Mountain Iron, the Rangers rallied from double-digit deficits in both the first and second halves Friday to knock off Chisholm, 81-73.
“We played from behind for the most part,’’ according to head coach Jeff Buffetta, who said it was nice to see his guys play hard until things started to go in their favor.
Mountain Iron-Buhl was paced by Asher Zubich with 38 points, Nikolas Jesch with 15 and Riley Busch with 12.
Chisholm, meanwhile, got 32 points from Jude Sundquist and 22 from Bryce Warner.
How was MI-B able to rally?
“We made some nice plays to get back in the game in the first half,’’ Buffetta said, and ran the offense better in the second half.
MI-B (5-1) plays at Virginia on Tuesday. Chisholm hosts McGregor on Tuesday.
Chisholm 42 31 — 73
MI-B 40 41 — 81
C: Dillon Splinter 6, Jude Sundquist 32, Bryce Warner 22, July Abernathy 7, John Mitchell 6. 3-pointers: Sundquist 3, Warner 1. Free throws: 9-20. Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: Abernathy, Daniel Rusten.
MI-B: Nels Parenteau 6, Asher Zubich 38, Riley Busch 12, Josh Holmes 5, Nikolas Jesch 15, Lukas Madson 5. 3-pointers: Zubich 3, Busch 2, Holmes 1, Jesch 2. Free throws: 21-28. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.