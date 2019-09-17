Devils second at home triangular

VIRGINIA — The Virginia swim team had a solid day in the pool and put up a few surprising times Tuesday to take second in their home triangular with Duluth Denfeld and Chisholm.
Denfeld came away as winners of the meet with 239 points, Virginia was second with 209, and Chisholm finished third with 148.
The Blue Devils saw wins in three events, including the 200 medley relay, the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke, as well as numerous runner-up and third place finishes.
In the 200 medley relay, the Devils’ Bethany Harvey, Steph Kowalski, Lauryn Devich and Chloe Smith came together for a win with a time of 2:09.87, about a half a second in front of the squad from Chisholm (2:10.38).
Individually, Smith and Harvey picked up wins of their own to aid the Virginia cause.
Smith took first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.69. In the 100 backstroke, Harvey was the winner with her time of 1:09.70.
Virginia saw second place finishes from Devich in the 200 freestyle (2:18.15) and Elise Hoard in the 200 individual medley (2:42.56). In addition, Hailey Pechonick took silver in the 100 butterfly (1:14.28) while Kowalski was runner-up in the 100 freestyle 1:03.10. Smith had a runner-up finish to go with her win, this time taking second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:38.16. The Devils’ last runner-up finish on the day came in the 400 freestyle relay with Hoard, Devich, Smith and Harvey teaming up to put down a time of 4:19.79.
After the meet, Devils head coach Dan Boelk said he was pleased with his team’s effort and said the triangular meet format helped give him different looks at some of his swimmers.
“It was a good meet,” Boelk said. “We moved a lot of kids around. We have a lot of young ones on the team so there were a lot of nice surprises.
“The triangular meet is set up like any other championship meet. Girls are each seeded and everyone is next to someone with a comparable time. I’m pushing to do a lot more triangular and quad-type meets to give the girls something different to look forward to. Swim season is so short and sometimes it’s harder to get excited about a dual meet.”
Virginia swimming will be back in action again on Saturday at the University of Minnesota’s Maroon and Gold Invite.
Virginia Triangular
Team scores: 1, Duluth Denfeld 239; 2, Virginia 209; 3, Chisholm 148.
200 medley relay: 1, Virginia (Bethany Harvey, Steph Kowalski, Lauryn Devich, Chloe Smith), 2:09.87; 2, Chisholm (Clara Nelson, Courtney Anderson, Jaelyn Jordan, Sofie Anderson), 2:10.38; 3, Duluth Denfeld, 2:15.52.
200 freestyle: 1, Lindsay Johnson, DD, 2:10.09; 2, Devich, V, 2:18.15; 3, Rilie Clark, DD, 2:19.11.
200 individual medley: 1, Addison Bartling, DD, 2:39.18; 2, Elise Hoard, V, 2:42.56; 3, C. Nelson, C, 2:43.97.
50 freestyle: 1, C. Smith, V, 26.69; 2, Cailyn Volkenant, DD, 27.88; 3, Leah Nelson, DD, 28.74.
100 butterfly: Johnson, DD, 1:06.75; 2, Hailey Pechonick, V, 1:14.28; 3, Hanna Hovland, DD, 1:15.64.
100 freestyle: 1, Volkenant, DD, 1:02.48; 2, Kowalski, 1:03.10; 3, L. Nelson, 1:05.62.
500 freestyle: 1, Clark, DD, 6:22.30; 2, C. Smith, V, 6:38.16; 3, Izzy Smith, V, 6:50.91.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Duluth Denfeld, 1:52.36; 2, Chisholm (C. Anderson, Ava Baumgard, S. Anderson, Jordan), 1:57.28; 3, Virginia (Kowalski, Emma Vukmanich, I. Smith, Helen Phenning), 2:01.01.
100 backstroke: 1, Harvey, V, 1:09.70; 2, Addison Bartling, DD, 1:12.47; 3, Hoard, V, 1:15.99.
100 breaststroke: 1, C. Anderson, C, 1:23.36; 2, Hovland, DD, 1:27.10; 3, S. Anderson, C, 1:28.01.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Duluth Denfeld, 4:10.26; 2, Virginia (Hoard, Devich, C. Smith, Harvey), 4:19.79; 3, Chisholm (C. Anderson, Nelson, Taylor Vajdl, Jordan), 4:32.60.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.