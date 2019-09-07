Devils volleyball goes 2-2 at Apple Valley Tourney

APPLE VALLEY — The Virginia volleyball team saw some different competition this weekend at the Apple Valley Tournament and came away with a 2-2 record and some good experience as they had into the meat of their schedule.
In their opening pool play match Friday, the Devils fell to Mounds View 2-0 (25-20, 25-19). They bounced back, however, with a 2-1 win over the hosting team from Apple Valley, 2-1 (22-25, 25-16, 15-10).
On Saturday, the Devils dropped a three setter to Park of Cottage Grove 2-1 (25-18, 20-25, 15-8) but ended their weekend trip on a high note with a sweep of Hastings in their final match of the day, winning 2-0 (25-20, 25-16).
On the stat line, Lexiss Trygg was the top performer for Virginia, finishing the tournament with 33 kills, as well as adding 41 digs and 11 blocks. Kaylee Iverson finished with 18 kills, 26 digs, eight ace serves and five blocks.
Rian Aune finished the weekend with six ace serves to go along with her 30 digs. Alli Anderson put her 78 set assists over the course of the tournament and Taia Grishaber finished with 15 kills.
Finishing the tournament 2-2, Virginia head coach Crystal Nucech-Duesler noted that her squad played well in the wins, but ultimately made too many mistakes in the losses.
“The games we won, we played with high intensity and the girls came out with a fire,” Nucech-Duesler said. “They played really well and passed really well when we were winning. The matches we lost were more of a roller coaster. We were up at times in both of them but hitting errors and struggling with passing let the other teams creep back in. So we just came out slow and it’s hard to come back when you get down five or six points like that.”
Looking ahead, Nucech-Duesler says the weekend should help her squad out in upcoming games.
“Overall, it was a good weekend going 2-2 down there. We have Proctor on Tuesday, which is another tough game for us so we’ll have to come ready to play.”
