Dig Pink Volley for the Cure tonight

VIRGINIA — An annual tradition about 10 years in the making will take place again Thursday when Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia face off tonight on the volleyball court.
The game itself will be almost secondary as the teams will each don pink T-shirts and socks for the yearly Dig Pink Volley for the Cure breast cancer awareness event at the Roosevelt Gymnasium.
In addition to the game, there will be Dig Pink T-shirts for sale, a bake sale, raffles, silent auctions and concession proceeds going to a good cause.
“Everything that we make tomorrow night will be going toward the Sand Lake Shuffle,’’ Virginia head coach Crystal Nucech-Duesler said Wednesday afternoon.
The T-shirts and socks will be accented by pink hair scrunchies with white polka dots made by the Golden Bears and given to both teams.
“There will be a whole lot of pink out here tomorrow and a lot of people I hope. ... We’re hoping for a packed house and hopefully some good volleyball to go along with that.’’
Nucech-Duesler said the events will kick off around 5 p.m., and that includes the silent auctions and raffles for items donated by the community. The auctions and raffles will end after the second game of the varsity match.
Between 25 and 30 C team through varsity players visited local businesses to secure the donations, which range from special basket items, water park and train ride packages from outside the Quad Cities, a Twins donation and a Amsoil winter jacket from Scheuring Speed Sports in Aurora. Many, many local businesses and others across the area have contributed.
“There will be tons to bid on for silent auctions and raffles. They know it’s for a good cause. It will be fun to see how much we donate in the end,’’ Nucech-Duesler said. “All of the businesses have been really generous.’’
Adding to the donation total will be funds raised in late August trough a serve-a-thon. The players all got 15 sponsors and served 25 times each, which raised about $1,800.
“We had to work on serving anyway and it went to a good cause,’’ Nucech-Duesler said, “so it worked out.’’
Senior middle hitter Kaylee Iverson is looking forward to the match and everything that goes with it.
“I think that it’s a super cause. It’s been around for a while. Ever since I’ve been playing. We raise a lot of money ... and it’s a lot of fun. “It’s probably the funnest game of the year. It’s always been my favorite. It’s so fun because so many people come out.’’
While asking for donations was a little bit “scary’’ early in her career, Iverson has grown to like it.
“Everyone’s super nice about it. They like to donate. They all think its for a good cause.’’
Everyone attending the match is encouraged to wear pink to the fund raiser normally held in October, which is breast cancer awareness month. The event was moved into September so both Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert could take part.
“It will hopefully be a success,’’ the coach said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.