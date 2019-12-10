Duluth Denfeld skates past V/MI-B, 7-2

JIMMY LAINE
MESABI DAILY NEWS
VIRGINIA — The Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ hockey team played one good period of hockey on Tuesday night but one period wasn’t enough against Duluth Denfeld.
The Hunters poured in three goals in the first period and three more in the third on their way to a 7-2 win over the Blue Devils.
Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl outscored the Hunters 2-1 in the second period.
Duluth Denfeld scored a power play goal in the first period when they passed the puck around the Blue Devils zone until Joe Udd fired a slap shot through traffic that got by goalie Ian Kangas.
The Hunters made it 2-0 when Conner McClure let a shot go that made it’s way by a screened Kangas.
They made it a 3-0 Denfeld lead when defenseman Dylan Jouppi was in front of the Blue Devils goal and tipped in a Griffin Lehet shot to the back of the net.
The period came to an end with the Hunters leading, 3-0. Kangas had 13 saves in the period while Hunters netminder Shawn Easty turned aside 5.
The second period belonged to the Blue Devils.
Just under a minute in to the period, Hunters defenseman Jace Anderson slipped and fell while trying to pick up the puck and Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl forward Seth Hauber picked up the puck and skated in on Easty and fired it in, scoring his first varsity goal.
Dillon Drake assisted on the goal.
“That was big for Seth to pick up that puck and score his first goal,” Blue Devils coach Cale Finseth said. “We need more players that can score.”
The Hunters put it back to a 3-goal lead when Kade Shea scored his first of three goals on the night.
The junior ripped a wrist shot that went in the upper corner of the net to beat Kangas, to make it a 4-1 Hunters lead.
The Blue Devils were not going to go away.
With just under five minutes to play in the period, Ryan Scherf spotted a loose puck and raced past a Hunters defenseman and picked up the puck and came in on Easty, all by himself.
Scherf beat the netminder with a nifty move to make it a 4-2 lead after two periods of play.
“That was a nice period for us,” Finseth said. “We need to keep playing hockey like that and not just spread it out.”
Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl threatened to make it a one goal game in the beginning of the third period when one of their first shots on goal hit the cross-bar behind Easty.
The puck didn’t go in and the Hunters came right back down ice and Connor McClure took a pass from brother Cooper McClure and slid it right past Kangas to make it a 5-2 game.
“That goal hurt us a bit,” Finseth said. “We hit that cross bar and it didn’t go in. If it would have, it could have been a totally different game.”
Duluth Denfeld then scored a power play goal with 7:45 to play when Shea scored his second goal of the game, to make it 6-2.
Shea completed his hat trick with just 20 seconds to play, coming in on a break away and beating Kangas.
“We have to shake that third period off and now get ready for Eveleth-Gilbert on Thursday,” Finseth said. “That’s going to be a big game for both teams and we will have to be ready.”
Easty ended the game with 20 Saves for the Hunters, while Kangas kicked out 29.
DHS 3 1 3 — 7
VHS 0 2 0 — 2
First period
1, DD, Joe Udd (Dylan Jouppi, Kade Shea) PP, 4:55; 2, DD, Connor McClure (Nate Larson, Udd) 7:52; 3, DD, Jouppi (Griffin Lehet) 14:21;
Second period
4, V/MIB, Seth Hauber (Dillon Drake) :33; 5, DD, Kade Shea (Jouppi) 11:36; 6, V/MIB, Ryan Sherf (Ben Ervin) 12:13;
Third period
7, DD, Connor McClure (Cooper McClure) 3:25; 8, DD, Shea (Griffen Lehet, Simon Davidson) 9:15; 9, DD, Shea (Jouppi, Udd) 16:37;
Saves; DD, Shawn Easty 5-5-1- — 20; V/MIB, Ian Kangas 13-9-7 — 29
Penalties: DD, 3-6; V/MIB 4-8;
Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East 12,
Ely/Tower-Soudan 0
At Hoyt Lakes, the Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East boys’s hockey team put up eight in the first period to cruise to a 12-0 win over visiting Ely/Tower-Soudan Tuesday, 12-0.
Elliot Van Orsdel and Will Troutwine led the scoring attack with two goals each, but eight other Golden Bears also scored in the winning effort.
Gage Johnson, Tommy Schlotec, Cole Meyer, Hunter Levander, Nate Tassoni and Alex Haas all had first period goals. Trentin Pocrnich recorded his goal in the second period and Lucas Hultman added a goal in the third.
Andrew Torrel stopped 12 shots in the net for Eveleth-Gilbert. Ely goalie Ben Cavalier stopped 40 shots in the contest.
Eveleth-Gilbert will hit the ice again on Thursday when they take on the Blue Devils in Virginia.
Ely/T-S 0 0 0 — 0
E-G/ME 8 1 3 — 12
First Period
1, EG, Gage Johnson (Hunter Levander), 1:02; 2, EG, Elliot Van Orsdel (Cole Meyer), 2:41; 3, EG, Tommy Schlotec (Jack Halliday, Nate Tassoni), 3:13; 4, Meyer (Van Orsdel, Bryce Kopp), 6:16; 5, EG, Levander (Johnson, Will Troutwine), 11:10; 6, Troutwine (Johnson, Gage Everson), 12:01; 7, EG, Tassoni (Johnson), 14:14; 8, Alex Haas (Everson), 16:34.
Second Period
9, EG, Trentin Pocrnich (Gavin Skelton, Lucas Hultman), 15:40.
Third Period
10, EG, Troutwine (Van Orsedel, Everson), 12:30; 11, EG, Van Orsdel (Kopp, Nick Beaudette), 15:10; 12, EG, Hultman (Van Orsdel, Beaudette), 15:00.
Goalie: Andrew Torrel, EG, 8-1-3—12; Ben Cavalier, Ely, 21-12-7—40.
Penalties-Minutes: Ely 2-15, EG none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 76,
Littlefork-Big Falls 43
At Mountain Iron, Asher Zubich poured in 35 points for the Rangers to lead Mountain Iron-Buhl past Littlefork-Big Falls, 76-43.
Zubich nailed six threes in Tuesday’s performance. Teammate Nicolas Jesch added 21 including three three-pointers. Matt Kennedy led the Vikings with 20 points.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (4-1) will host Chisholm on Friday.
LBF 22 21 — 43
MIB 36 40 — 76
Littlefork-Big Falls: Matt Kennedy 20, Anthony Cipriano 2, Cam McRoberts 4, Dale Erickson 8, Jerrell Banner 5, Jacob Peterson 4; Three pointers: Kennedy 3, Peterson 1; Free throws: 11-32; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: McRoberts.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Nels Parenteau 2, Asher Zubich 35, Jeffrey Kayfes 5, Riley Busch 4, Josh Holmes 7, Nicolas Jesch 21, Lukas Madson 2; Three pointers: Zubich 6, Kayfes 1, Holmes 1, Jesch 3; Free throws: 9-17; Total fouls: 23; Fouled out: none.
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 92,
Bigfork 52
At Cloquet, the Fond du Lac Ojibwe Ogichidaag got 32 points from Connor Barney to take down visiting Bigfork Tuesday, 92-52.
Barney’s 32 led all scorers. Jordan Brown added 19 for FDL with Simon Laprairie adding 12 and Jalen Paulson chipping in with 10.
Liam Prato led the Huskies in scoring with 20 points with Jared Lovdahl right behind him with 19.
Bigfork will be back on the court on Friday when they travelto Nashwauk-Keewatin to take on the Spartans.
BHS 32 20 — 52
FDL 57 35 — 92
Bigfork: Jackson Lovdahl 3, Jared Lovdahl 19, James Rauzi 6, Liam Prato 20, Jhace Pearson 2; Three pointers: Jac. Lovdahl 1, Jar. Lovdahl 5, Prato 2; Free throws: 4-5; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.
Fond du Lac: Jordan Brown 19, Jesus Delapez 6, Conner Barney 32, Simon Laprairie 12, Dannin Savage 2, Ken Fox 7, Jalen Paulsen 10, Devin Porter 2; Three pointers: Brown 5, Fox 1; Free throws: 4-6; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Eveleth-Gilbert 55,
Northeast Range 21
At Babbitt, the Golden Bears picked up a road win Tuesday, defeating hosting Northeast Range 55-21.
Elli Jankila led the Eveleth-Gilbert offense with 14 points. Morgan Marks and Lauren Latvaaho finished with nine points apiece with Marks scoring all her points from downtown.
Casey Zahnow led the Nighthawks with 12 points.
Northeast Range head coach Paxton Goodsky says he is noticing improvements in his squad early in the season.
“This was probably one of our better games so far this year,” Goodsky said. “We hustled out there and played pretty well defensively.”
Northeast Range (0-5) will host Cook County on Thursday. Eveleth-Gilbert (2-3) will take on the Chisholm Bluestreaks at home that same night.
EG 29 36 — 55
NER 10 11 — 21
Eveleth-Gilbert: Lauren Latvaaho 9, Maggie Landwer 2, Payton Dosan 4, Lydia Delich 8, Amara Wilcox 5, Morgan Marks 9, Amara Carey 2, Elli Jankila 14, Cadyn Krmpotich 4; Three pointers: Wilcox 1, Marks 3; Free throws: 7-11; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Northeast Range: Natalie Nelmark 2, Jenna Smith 4, Alexia Lightfeather 3, Casey Zahnow 12; Three pointers: Lightfeather 1, Zahnow 1; Free throws: 3-8; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: Nelmark.
