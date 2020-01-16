E-G boys, MI-B girls score wins

SILVER BAY — Eveleth-Gilbert got their fourth win in the last five games Thursday when they downed the Mariners, 72-61.
Will Bittmann led the way with 24 points, while Carter Mavec put in 15, Jake Sickel added 12 and Zach Lindseth chipped in with 10.
Silver Bay was fueled by 23 points from Mason Ollman and 22 from Riley Tiboni.
E-G (5-8) travels to play Mounds Park Academy on Saturday.
Eveleth-Gilbert 41 31 — 72
Silver Bay 25 36 — 61
E-G: Carter Mavec 15, AJ Roen 5, Zach Lindseth 10, Carter Flannigan, 2, Josh Creer-Oberstar 5, Jake Sickel 12, Will Bittmann 24. 3-pointers: Sickel 2. Free throws: 15-23.
SB: Mason Ollman 23, Derek Thompson 2, Coby Olson 4, Riley Tiboni 22, Manor Ollman 8, Chris Meeks 2, 3-pointers: Mason Ollman 3, Tiboni 6, Manor Ollman 2. Free throws: 0-1.
Cass Lake-Bena 75,
North Woods 52
At Cass Lake, North Woods’ TJ Chiabotti and Trevor Morrison each hit for double figures, but the Panthers still picked up the home win, 75-52.
Chiabotti led the Grizzlies with 23 points, while Morrison added 16 in the loss.
Cass Lake-Bena was paced by Jarell Jacobs with 29 points.
North Woods (10-3) hosts Cherry on Tuesday.
North Woods 22 30 — 52
Cass Lake-Bena 46 29 — 75
NW: Darius Goggleye 2, Jared Chiabotti 5, TJ Chiabotti 23, Brenden Chiabotti 2, Levi Byram 2, Trevor Morrison 16, Sean Morrison 2. 3-pointers: Jared Chiabotti 1, TJ Chiabotti 5, T. Morrison 1. Free throws: 9-11. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.
CL: Jauquin Sargent 6, Timmy Smith 7, Dominic Fairbanks 8, Trayvaughn Lee 8, Miguel Reyes 7, Leroy Fairbanks IV 8, Jarell Jacobs 29, Brent Fowler 2. 3-pointers: Smith 1, D. Fairbanks 2, Lee 1, Reyes 1, Jacobs 1. Free throws: 8-17. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 80,
Cloquet 61
At Cloquet, the Rangers moved the ball well and subsequently shot the ball well in a 80-61 victory over the Class AAA Lumberjacks, 80-61.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (9-4) also used its pressure defense to slown down Cloquet, said head coach Jeff Buffetta.
The Rangers were led by Jordan Zubich with 14 points, Miah Gellerstedt with 13, Sage Ganyo with 12 and Brooke Niska with 10.
Mountain Iron-Buhl’s scheduled game against Sauk Centre on Saturday at Anoka-Ramsey Community College has been canceled due to the forecasted snowstorm.
MI-B 38 42 — 80
Cloquet 28 33 — 61
MI-B: Laney Ryan 6, Jacie Kvas 6, Hali Savela 5, Jordan Zubich 14, Brooke Niska 10, Miah Gellerstedt 13, Sage Ganyo 12, Mia Ganyo 9, Desi Milton 3, Lauren Maki 2. 3-pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 1, Niska 2, Gellerstedt 2, S. Ganyo 2, M. Ganyo 1, Milton 1. Free throws: 14-21. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
Cloquet: Gracie Meagher 6, Cristina Genita 2, Kate Owens 17, Alexa Snesrud 12, Katie Turner 3, Maddie Young 13, Justice Paro 4, Caley Kruse 4. 3-pointers: None. Free throws: 9-16. Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.
Proctor 66,
Eveleth-Gilbert 23
At Eveleth, a strong Proctor squad kept the Golden Bears in check en route to a 66-23 road victory.
The 14-1 Rails were led by Sam Pogatchnik with 20 points and Morgan Nyhlund with 11.
Eveleth-Gilbert was paced by Lauren Latvaaho with seven points.
The Bears (7-10) play at Mounds Park Academy Saturday.
Proctor 42 24 — 66
Eveleth-Gilbert 13 10 — 23
Proctor: Jess Haedrich 3, Sam Pogatchnik 20, Liz Frase 8, Courtney Werner 2, Sam Parendo 8, Morgan Nylund 11, Ava Giswold 2, Katelyn Marunich 4, Emma Terhaar 2, Gabby Jauhola 2, Hailie Evans 2, Payton Rodberg 2. 3-pointers: Pogatchnik 1, Parendo 2. Free throws: 11-21. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Lauren Latvaaho 7, Payton Dosan 2, Lydia Delich 3, Morgan Marks 3, Liz Stanaway 1, Elli Jankila 2, Cadyn Krmpotich 5. 3-pointers: Latvaaho 1, Marks 1. Free throws: 7-17. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 7,
Eveleth-Gilbert Area 1
At Cloquet, the Lumberjacks cruised past visiting Eveleth-Gilbert Area, 7-1.
Further details were not available as this edition went to press.
