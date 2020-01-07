E-G boys shut out Hibbing, 3-0

HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm boys hockey team played the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears in a section 7A contest Tuesday, at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Eveleth-Gilbert played a strong defensive game and never gave the Bluejackets a chance as the Golden Bears won the game 3-0.
The Golden Bears controlled the play throughout the first period testing Hibbing/Chisholm goaltender Vitek Vozdecky early and often.
Eveleth-Gilbert coach Jeff Torrel was pleased with how his team started.
“The first period was a good start,” Torrel said. “We did what we wanted to do. We didn’t give them much time and space.”
Vozdecky was able to keep Eveleth-Gilbert off the scoreboard for the first half of the period, but at the 8:30 mark of the first, Eveleth-Gilbert finally got on the board.
Bryce Kopp was the goal scorer for the Golden Bears, and he was assisted by Elliot Van Orsedl and Will Troutwine.
That trio wouldn’t be done scoring.
Just 19 seconds later, Kopp scored his second goal of the night, with assists going to the same two skaters.
“Scoring a couple goals in the first is a good way to start,” Torrel said. “That’s important to do when you’re coming into somebody else’s building.”
In the second period, Eveleth-Gilbert came out as quickly as it did in the first.
The Golden Bears kept Vozdecky busy, but he kept his team’s deficit to two goals.
The Bluejackets also needed their special teams to come up big.
Hibbing/Chisholm needed to defend two separate penalties to keep the Golden Bears from building an insurmountable lead.
The Bluejackets did just that.
Anchored by Vozdecky’s solid play, the Bluejackets were strong on their sticks, keeping Eveleth-Gilbert’s forwards from knocking in a rebound goal on a couple different chances.
Eveleth-Gilbert would be the next team needing to defend while a skater short.
Hibbing/Chisholm generated some shots on net, testing Golden Bear goalie Noah Schuck, who up until that point hadn’t seen much action.
Schuck showed no signs of being cold as he made the saves and kept the Bluejackets off the board.
Torrel thought his goalie handled the surge calmly and with confidence.
“I thought he did great,” Torrel said. “He was square to everything that he did see.”
In the third period, the Bluejackets had their biggest opportunity to make something happen when Eveleth-Gilbert took a penalty within the first two minutes.
“We get a late penalty like that and we have to kill that off,” Torrel said. “Our boys did great. We controlled the puck.
“They got the puck to the net once, but to control it and kill that is huge.”
The Bluejackets couldn’t muster any more chances during the advantage.
The Golden Bears would add an empty-net goal by Will Troutwine with less than a minute remaining to ice the game and give themselves the victory.
Vozdecky finished with 30 saves. Shuck had 14 stops.
EG 2 0 1 — 3
HC 0 0 0 — 0
First Period — 1. EG, Bryce Kopp (Elliot Van Orsedl, Will Troutwine), 8:30; 2. EG, Bryce Kopp (Elliot Van Orsedl, Will Troutwine) 8:49.
Second Period — No Scoring
Third Period — 3. EG, Nick Troutwine, EN, 16:16
Goalie Saves — Eveleth-Gilbert: Noah Shuck 3-7-4—14; Hibbing/Chisholm: Vitek Vozdecky 10-11-9—30.
Penalties — Eveleth-Gilbert 3-6; Hibbing/Chisholm 5-18; one misconduct.
