BLAINE, Minn. — Eveleth-Gilbert Area got goals from Anna Seitz and Jennie Krause en route to a 2-1 victory over St. Francis/North Branch Monday in their first game of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic, Bronze Division.
Seitz lit the lamp at 31 seconds of the first period and the Golden Bears never trailed again.
Krause made it 2-0 at 9:13 of the second period.
However, SF/NB was able to get on the board on Brooke Stearns’ only goal of the contest at 15:07 of the third.
Rachel Woods got the win in net for Eveleth-Gilbert Area, making 24 saves.
The Bears took on the Western Wisconsin Stars at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Due to an early holiday deadline, the results were not available as this edition went to press.
Eveleth-Gilbert Area 1 1 0—2
St. Francis/North Branch 0 0 1—1
First period: 1, EG, Anna Seitz (Kylie Baranzelli), :31.
Second period: 2, Jennie Krause (Kendra Rosati), 9:13.
Third period: 3, Brooke Stearns (Olivia Anderson), 15:07.
Saves: Rachel Woods, EG, 8-7-9—24; Mackenzie Johnson 7-8-13—28.
Penalties: EG, 3-for-6 minutes; SF/NB, 1-for-2 minutes.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Eveleth-Gilbert 3,
Crookston 1
At Thief River Falls, the Golden Bears got goals from three different players Saturday as they closed out the Thief River Falls tournament with a 3-1 victory over Crookston.
Nick Beaudette got things going in the second to tie things at 1-1. About six minutes later Will Troutwine lit the lamp to put Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East ahead 2-1, a lead they would not give up.
Elliot Van Orsdel closed out the scoring at 10:54 of the third to send the Bears home a winner, 3-1.
Andrew Torrel recorded 27 saves in net to score the victory.
The Golden Bears (7-6) host Rochester Mayo at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Eveleth-Gilbert 0 2 1 — 3
Crookston 1 0 0 — 1
First period: 1, C, Jack Doda (Ben Andringa, Alex Longoria), PP, 5:39.
Second period: 2, EGME, Nick Beaudette (Gage Everson, Jack Halliday), 2:24: 3, EGME, Will Troutwine (Everson), 8:28.
Third period: 4, EGME, Elliot Van Orsdel (Kopp), 10:54.
Saves: Andrew Torrel, EGME, 5-13-9—27; Noah Dragseth, C, 10-15-5—30.
Penalties: EGEM, 5-for-10 minutes; C, 8-for-16 minutes.
Holiday Tournaments
Boys’ Basketball
North Woods 72,
Hinckley-Finlayson 66
At Esko, the North Woods boys’ basketball team came entered halftime Saturday down six to Hinckley-Finlayson at the Esko Coaches Classic but outscored the Jaguars 40-28 in the second half to pick up a 72-66 win.
Trevor Morrison led the Grizzlies with 32 points down low. TJ Chiabotti added 16.
Cedric LaFave was the leading scorer for Hinckley-Finlayson, finishing with 31 points. Leviticus Korschel finished with 10.
North Woods (6-1) will take on Hinckley-Finlayson again on Friday, in Hinckley.
NW 32 40 — 72
HF 38 28 — 66
North Woods: Darius Goggleye 8, Jared Chiabotti 2, TJ Chiabotti 16, Brenden Chiabotti 9, Levi Byram 2, Alex Hartway 2, Trevor Morrison 32; Three pointers: T. Chiabotti 2, B. Chiabotti 3; Free throws: 24-37; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Hinckley-Finlayson Cedric LaFave 31, Brock Bjerke 3, Dylan Miller 2, Leviticus Kroschel 10, Dalton Miller 8, Aaron Mulder 3, Lathaniel Kroschel 9; Three pointers: LaFave 6, Bjerke 1, Mulder 1; Free throws: 5-15; Total fouls: 27; Fouled out: Ricky Skaff.
Girls’ Basketball
Cherry 69,
Eveleth-Gilbert 50
At Esko, the Cherry girls’ basketball team saw a combined 40 points from Jessa Schroetter and Kaelynn Kudis Friday as they helped lead the Tigers past Eveleth-Gilbert, 69-50 at last week’s Esko Coaches Classic.
Schroetter led all scorers in the contest with 24 and Kudis backed her up with 16 as the Tigers went into the break up big, 38-25.
Eveleth-Gilbert was paced by 12 points from Elli Jankila, 11 points from Payton Dosan and 10 from Morgan Marks.
The Golden Bears will travel to Virginia on Friday for a contest with the Blue Devils. Cherry is set to take on Cook County next Tuesday in Grand Marais.
EG 25 25 — 50
CHS 38 31 — 69
Eveleth-Gilbert: Lauren Latvaaho 2, Payton Dosan 11, Lydia Delich 4, Amara Wilcox 4, Morgan Marks 10, Amara Carey 6, Elli Jankila 12, Cadyn Krmpotich 1; Three pointers: Marks 2; Free throws: 16-24; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: none.
Cherry: Katie Peterson 8, Lauren Staples 8, Karlee Grondahl 9, Andi Selkow 2, Kaelynn Kudis 16, Jessa Schroetter 24, Jillian Sajdak 2; Three pointers: Staples 1, Kudis 2; Free throws: 12-22; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: none.
